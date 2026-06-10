Meet Me at Milos: Estiatorio Milos Pours a Greek Island Summer Across Its Global Locations

Estiatorio Milos launched Meet Me at Milos, a summer spritz and aperitivo experience, internationally on June 1, 2026.
The program runs at Milos locations including New York, Las Vegas, Miami, Palm Beach, and London.
Five spritzes draw on the citrus, botanicals, and herbs of the Greek islands, named Naxos, Mykonos, Kythira, Symi, and Aegean.
A light aperitivo menu accompanies the drinks, with dishes including fresh oysters, octopus crostini, and salmon tartare.
The Greek summer has arrived at the bar. Estiatorio Milos, the internationally renowned Greek dining destination, launched Meet Me at Milos on June 1, 2026, a summer spritz and aperitivo experience now running at locations including New York, Las Vegas, Miami, Palm Beach, and London.
The program pairs a limited collection of spritzes inspired by individual Greek islands with a light aperitivo menu designed to complement each drink and reflect the restaurant's ingredient-driven philosophy. Built around the citrus, botanicals, and herbs native to the islands, the menu draws on the same sense of place and seasonality that defines Milos' approach to Greek gastronomy.
The name is the thesis. The new offerings are rooted in invitation, not come dine, but meet me here, a phrase that works equally for friends, business, spontaneity, and ritual. At its core, Meet Me at Milos romanticizes the feeling of a Greek summer escape: sun-washed coastlines, slow meals, fresh fish, glasses meeting at golden hour, and the sense of time slowing down, all without boarding a plane.
As travel costs continue to rise, the program offers an accessible way to find that Greek summer feeling closer to home. The hour belongs to the aperitivo: oysters, an octopus crostini, salmon tartare, and a spritz named for an island most guests have promised themselves they will visit.
The food side of the program follows the house's standing discipline. Each dish is light by design, meant to complement the sip rather than compete with it, and built from the ingredient-first sourcing that has defined Milos since its earliest days. The aperitivo format suits the kitchen's strengths: raw and barely dressed seafood, served at the hour when a table fills gradually rather than all at once.
Each drink in the collection is built around a specific island's character.
Naxos: bright citrus and aromatic herbs such as thyme and oregano, mixing mastiha, yuzu, Amalia Brut, and Roots Divino Bianco, garnished with fresh oregano and a lemon twist.
Kythira: honeyed and floral, inspired by the island's thyme honey and wild botanicals, combining Mezcal Vida, St-Germain, Otto's Vermouth, peach puree, honey syrup, Amalia Brut, and club soda, finished with dehydrated blood orange.
Mykonos: crisp and refreshing, capturing sun-soaked energy and seaside aperitivo culture with Dobel Blanco, watermelon juice, Aperol, fresh lime juice, mint syrup, and Amalia Rose, garnished with fresh mint.
Symi: fragrant citrus and delicate herbal notes, inspired by coastal gardens and sea breezes, pouring Votanikon Gin, grapefruit juice, Italicus, limoncello, Amalia Brut, and club soda under a dehydrated chrysanthemum.
Aegean: a regional expression highlighting Greek citrus and herbal aromatics, with ginger beer, Luxardo, fresh lemon juice, Kydonitsa wine, Mastiqua pink grapefruit, and club soda, garnished with lavender.
The collection was developed under Dimitri Zafeiropoulos, Global Beverage Director at Milos, who shaped the menu's inspiration and development. The builds lean heavily on Greek bottles, from mastiha and Votanikon Gin to Amalia Brut and Kydonitsa wine, so the sense of place sits in the glass itself rather than in the name alone.
The program lands on deep foundations. Since opening its first location in Montreal in 1979, estiatorio Milos has helped redefine how the world experiences Greek cuisine, raising it into one of the most refined and globally respected dining traditions through pristine sourcing, disciplined simplicity, and the warmth of philoxenia.
Founded by Greek-born restaurateur Costas Spiliadis, the family-owned house sources seafood and produce from fishermen and farmers across Greece, the Mediterranean, and each market it calls home. More than four decades on, Spiliadis remains at the helm, working alongside his children and overseeing every detail, guided by a dedication to preserving Greek culture and craftsmanship.
Estiatorio Milos now counts locations in Montreal, New York, Miami, London, Athens, Dubai, Los Cabos, Las Vegas, Singapore, Toronto, and West Palm Beach, with new openings slated for the coming year. The brand also includes Xenodocheio Milos, a five-star, gastronomy-driven hotel in Athens, and Milos at Sea, a private yacht charter in the Greek islands that returns the house's signature hospitality to its origins.
Meet Me at Milos runs through the summer at participating locations. For guests in New York, Las Vegas, Miami, Palm Beach, or London, the Greek islands are now a reservation away, no boarding pass required.
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