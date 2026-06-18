Food and Drink

Fogo de Chão's Free Brazilian Soccer Pop-Up in Wynwood Runs Through June 24

The Brazilian steakhouse has taken over Wynwood Marketplace with a 12-day fan activation tied to Brazil's FIFA World Cup match against Scotland
Guests watch live soccer and enjoy the atmosphere at Fogo de Chão's Wynwood fan activation
Fans gather at Wynwood Marketplace for Fogo de Chão's Brazilian soccer pop-up ahead of a World Cup matchPhoto Courtesy of Fogo de Chão
2 min read

At a Glance

  • Free pop-up running June 13–24 at Wynwood Marketplace, Wynwood, Miami

  • Timed to Brazil's FIFA World Cup Group Stage match against Scotland on June 24

  • Programmed with fan experiences, wellness activations, and Brazilian cultural content

  • No admission fee; hosted by Fogo de Chão, the internationally recognized Brazilian steakhouse

Brazil-inspired soccer cleat display at Fogo de Chão's Wynwood pop-up
Fogo de Chão's Brazilian soccer pop-up at Wynwood Marketplace celebrates World Cup season in MiamiPhoto Courtesy of Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão's 12-day Brazilian soccer pop-up at Wynwood Marketplace is in its final stretch, running through June 24. The activation is free to attend and is anchored to Brazil's Group Stage match against Scotland later that same day. For anyone tracking the World Cup from Miami and looking for a ground-level Brazilian experience before kick-off, Wynwood is the place to be this week.

The pop-up builds on Fogo de Chão's origins as a Brazilian steakhouse rooted in the churrasco tradition. The brand, which operates dozens of locations across the United States and internationally, has deployed Wynwood as a cultural platform rather than a marketing exercise. The programming spans fan experiences that reach beyond food, incorporating wellness events and Brazilian cultural content into a multi-day calendar that reflects how Brazil actually approaches a World Cup cycle.

Guests watch soccer at Fogo de Chão's Brazilian-themed fan activation
Guests celebrate at Fogo de Chão's World Cup-themed pop-up in Wynwood
Chef slices grilled meats at Fogo de Chão's Brazilian soccer pop-up event
Guests watch live soccer and enjoy the atmosphere at Fogo de Chão's Wynwood fan activation
Where to Watch the 2026 World Cup in Miami

What the Pop-Up Offers

The activation at Wynwood Marketplace brings together Brazilian food and beverage programming alongside participatory elements designed for the full day, not just meal service. Fan experience programming has included demonstrations, sporting activations tied to Brazilian soccer culture, and wellness events, a yoga component, among others, that pull from broader Brazilian lifestyle traditions.

Chefs prepare Brazilian barbecue at Fogo de Chão's World Cup pop-up
Fogo de Chão chefs showcase churrasco traditions during the Wynwood soccer activationPhoto Courtesy of Fogo de Chão

The June 24 timing is specifically built around Brazil's Group Stage fixture against Scotland, one of the more anticipated early-round matches of the 2026 tournament. Miami is a primary World Cup host city for 2026, and the Wynwood pop-up has been running since June 13 as part of the broader city-wide energy around the tournament.

Fogo de Chão in Miami

Fogo de Chão has a permanent Miami location separate from the pop-up. The brand's rodizio format, which delivers continuous cuts of churrasco to the table, is the standard at the permanent restaurant. The Wynwood pop-up is distinct in format and experience from a standard dinner at the restaurant.

Guests cheer during a match viewing at Fogo de Chão's Brazilian soccer pop-up
Soccer fans gather for a World Cup watch party at Fogo de Chão's Wynwood activationPhoto Courtesy of Fogo de Chão

For the most current event schedule and pop-up details through June 24, visit fogodechao.com/worldcup. Programming is subject to change.

Guests watch live soccer and enjoy the atmosphere at Fogo de Chão's Wynwood fan activation
Where to Watch the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Miami

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The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.

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