Azul Restaurant Condado Opens July 17: The Dining and Social Shift Reshaping San Juan

Azul Restaurant opens July 17, 2026 at 1214 Ashford Ave. in Condado, San Juan, in the former Hard Rock Cafe space across from the San Juan Marriott Resort and Stellaris Casino.
Founder George Azih, who built lease accounting software company LeaseQuery, now FinQuery, has invested more than $12 million in the venue, according to the restaurant.
Chef Whitney 'Whit' Thomas leads the kitchen, general manager Yuri Oliveira brings Michelin-level opening experience, and Puerto Rico native Jesus 'Chu' Bonilla directs wine and spirits.
A founding VIP membership is limited to 32 members, priced at $10,000 with an $11,000 food and beverage credit, per the restaurant.
Azul Restaurant opens its doors July 17 at 1214 Ashford Ave. in Condado, taking over the former Hard Rock Cafe space directly across from the San Juan Marriott Resort and Stellaris Casino. The debut is the most visible marker yet of a shift underway along Ashford Avenue, where tourist-driven concepts are giving way to curated dining, design-forward interiors, and entertainment spaces that blend atmosphere with experience. Behind the project is founder George Azih, the fintech entrepreneur who built lease accounting software company LeaseQuery, now FinQuery, and whose investment in Azul exceeds $12 million, according to the restaurant. Chef Whitney 'Whit' Thomas leads the culinary program, with general manager Yuri Oliveira and wine and spirits director Jesus 'Chu' Bonilla completing the leadership team. Azul is designed as more than a restaurant: a layered social destination with immersive interiors, a walk-through bar, a DJ and performance stage, an open-air second floor above Ashford Avenue, and a founding VIP membership limited to 32 members.
The site carries a layered history. The Hard Rock Cafe San Juan was once a defining anchor of entertainment, tourism, and nightlife in the district, and its closure marked a noticeable shift for locals and visitors who associated the space with music-driven hospitality and late-night activity. Today that same footprint is being reactivated within a changing urban environment.
Over the past two years, Condado has seen visible redevelopment along Ashford Avenue, with new construction, refreshed hospitality concepts, and a gradual move toward more design-forward dining experiences. Within this transition, Azul emerges as part of a broader evolution in which hospitality is shifting from standalone venues to integrated lifestyle destinations connected to the hotels and the surrounding coastal corridor.
Ashford Avenue has long served as one of the most active hospitality corridors in San Juan, but its identity is undergoing a subtle yet meaningful transformation. The street is moving away from purely tourist-driven concepts toward curated dining, considered design, and entertainment spaces that reward staying longer.
Azul's location places it directly within the flow of beachfront hotels, residential towers, and pedestrian nightlife, creating natural connectivity between daytime tourism and nighttime social energy. The proximity to the Marriott strengthens accessibility for international visitors, while the Hard Rock history adds continuity. The corridor is no longer defined by a single anchor venue but by a continuous network of experiences extending across blocks and operating hours.
Azih is a self-made entrepreneur who moved to Puerto Rico five years ago and immersed himself in the local business and hospitality community. Before Azul, he owned George Music Lounge on Paseo Caribe near Old San Juan for more than two years, learning firsthand what it takes to create memorable experiences and build a loyal following.
Azul is his second restaurant venture on the island, on an entirely different scale. He founded LeaseQuery in 2011 to help companies manage leases under new accounting standards, built it into FinQuery, one of the leading firms in its category, and exited the business in late 2025. RESIDENT profiled Azih and his vision for Puerto Rico's hospitality community in June; this story picks up where that conversation left off, inside the venue itself.
The team behind Azul brings together international hospitality experience with local grounding. General manager Yuri Oliveira, raised in New Jersey, built his reputation through Michelin-level restaurant openings and high-performance operations, with foundational years in North Carolina refining systems for service consistency, pacing, and guest experience design.
Chef Whitney 'Whit' Thomas, a longtime collaborator rooted in New York, brings a culinary approach shaped by urban dining rooms where execution and adaptability are essential. Her signature blend of Southern soul, global influences, and modern technique arrives in Condado with the opening. At Azul, guests can expect cuisine that is both deeply personal and broadly inviting: food rooted in heritage, refined by technique, and designed to bring people together around the table.
Supporting the concept is Jesus 'Chu' Bonilla, born and raised in Puerto Rico, who contributes locally grounded expertise in wine and spirits along with a self-developed professional certification path. The blend of backgrounds connects Azul directly to both international standards and local culture.
Oliveira, like me, is a transplant from the continental United States. He arrived in Puerto Rico within the past year, bringing an openness to what life here can become rather than what it already is. For him, the move is not reinvention for its own sake but a new chapter built around experience, discovery, and contribution. In conversations around Azul's development, that perspective comes through as a grounding philosophy rather than a marketing angle.
Beyond operations, Oliveira wants to build a bridge between high-end dining culture and meaningful community engagement. Drawing from his North Carolina years, where he worked with a Christian charity focused on feeding underserved populations, he brings an understanding that hospitality can extend beyond luxury service into direct social impact, including events and educational initiatives that reach both the luxury market and broader community groups.
The design direction emphasizes immersion, atmosphere, and sensory layering. The interior integrates blue-toned aesthetics inspired by coastal environments, paired with natural textures and organic forms. Real trees are incorporated into the space alongside carefully structured faux foliage, producing a hybrid environment that blends natural presence with controlled design. Rich wood finishes, soft lighting, and textured surfaces balance luxury with comfort.
Booth seating and upholstered areas encourage longer stays and social interaction while maintaining a sense of privacy. The visual language draws from both contemporary hospitality design and old-world detailing, creating a space that feels curated rather than generic.
Beyond dining, Azul is structured as a multi-layered entertainment venue built for evening and late-night activity as well as private events. Front-facing seating engages directly with Ashford Avenue, creating a visual connection between the interior and street life. A walk-through bar encourages movement and interaction, while a dedicated DJ and performance stage introduces a curated nightlife program. VIP areas are integrated without isolating the main energy of the room.
A defining architectural feature is the open-air second floor overlooking Ashford Avenue, connecting guests to the rhythm of Condado below and reinforcing the idea that the venue extends beyond its interior walls into the broader urban setting.
Azul also introduces an exclusive VIP membership built directly into the architecture. Designated private compartments, set into the interior wall system along the approach to the main stage, function as personalized storage and recognition spaces for founding members, each with a custom name plaque and tiered access privileges throughout the restaurant and lounge.
The program is limited to 32 total memberships. The inaugural annual membership is priced at $10,000 and includes an $11,000 credit redeemable across food and beverage within the venue, according to the restaurant, a structure that blends hospitality access with loyalty-driven investment in the evolving Condado experience.
The development of Azul reflects a broader shift in Puerto Rico's hospitality landscape, where established tourism districts are being redefined through design, leadership, and experiential programming. With its combination of international hospitality leadership, immersive interiors, and entertainment-focused programming, Azul represents a forward-facing model for restaurant development in the region.
As Condado continues to grow, projects like this point toward a future defined by integrated hospitality ecosystems rather than isolated venues: a more curated, experience-driven, and globally connected coastal district that keeps raising Puerto Rico's position in the international dining and nightlife conversation. On July 17, Ashford Avenue gets its newest proof point.
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