Azul Restaurant Condado Opens July 17: The Dining and Social Shift Reshaping San Juan

Azul Restaurant opens its doors July 17 at 1214 Ashford Ave. in Condado, taking over the former Hard Rock Cafe space directly across from the San Juan Marriott Resort and Stellaris Casino. The debut is the most visible marker yet of a shift underway along Ashford Avenue, where tourist-driven concepts are giving way to curated dining, design-forward interiors, and entertainment spaces that blend atmosphere with experience. Behind the project is founder George Azih, the fintech entrepreneur who built lease accounting software company LeaseQuery, now FinQuery, and whose investment in Azul exceeds $12 million, according to the restaurant. Chef Whitney 'Whit' Thomas leads the culinary program, with general manager Yuri Oliveira and wine and spirits director Jesus 'Chu' Bonilla completing the leadership team. Azul is designed as more than a restaurant: a layered social destination with immersive interiors, a walk-through bar, a DJ and performance stage, an open-air second floor above Ashford Avenue, and a founding VIP membership limited to 32 members.