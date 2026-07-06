George Azih: A Man With a Plan for Elevating Puerto Rico's Culinary Community

George Azih is the fintech entrepreneur turned restaurateur behind Azul Restaurant, an ambitious fine dining venture opening in Condado, San Juan, Puerto Rico. Azih founded the lease accounting software company LeaseQuery, later rebranded as FinQuery, building it in Atlanta into one of the leading firms in its category before exiting the business in late 2025. Now living in Puerto Rico, he has turned his attention to hospitality. Azul sits in the former Hard Rock Cafe space on Ashford Avenue, directly across from the Marriott Stellaris, with an investment Azih says exceeds $12 million. The restaurant's culinary program is led by Chef Whitney 'Whit' Thomas, with Yuri Oliveira as general manager. But Azih frames Azul as more than a restaurant. He talks about community as much as cuisine, describing plans for a membership program for hospitality workers and a digital platform to connect the island's hospitality stakeholders. What follows is a portrait of a self-made entrepreneur in his second act, betting that his greatest legacy will be measured not in valuations but in the community he helps build.