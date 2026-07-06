George Azih: A Man With a Plan for Elevating Puerto Rico's Culinary Community

George Azih, founder of lease accounting software company LeaseQuery (rebranded FinQuery), is the entrepreneur behind Azul Restaurant in Condado, San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Azul occupies the former Hard Rock Cafe space on Ashford Avenue, across from the Marriott Stellaris, with an investment Azih says exceeds $12 million.
Chef Whitney 'Whit' Thomas leads the culinary program; Yuri Oliveira serves as general manager.
Azih's vision extends beyond dining to a membership community and digital platform recognizing Puerto Rico's hospitality workers.
George Azih is the fintech entrepreneur turned restaurateur behind Azul Restaurant, an ambitious fine dining venture opening in Condado, San Juan, Puerto Rico. Azih founded the lease accounting software company LeaseQuery, later rebranded as FinQuery, building it in Atlanta into one of the leading firms in its category before exiting the business in late 2025. Now living in Puerto Rico, he has turned his attention to hospitality. Azul sits in the former Hard Rock Cafe space on Ashford Avenue, directly across from the Marriott Stellaris, with an investment Azih says exceeds $12 million. The restaurant's culinary program is led by Chef Whitney 'Whit' Thomas, with Yuri Oliveira as general manager. But Azih frames Azul as more than a restaurant. He talks about community as much as cuisine, describing plans for a membership program for hospitality workers and a digital platform to connect the island's hospitality stakeholders. What follows is a portrait of a self-made entrepreneur in his second act, betting that his greatest legacy will be measured not in valuations but in the community he helps build.
I arrived at Azul Restaurant just in time to catch the last few minutes of George Azih speaking to his new team. Perhaps twenty-five managers and staff were gathered around him, listening intently as he laid out an ambitious vision for the restaurant, the people who would represent it, and the community they would help create. I had a quick flashback to high-school football: the coach, the conviction to excel and win. The energy in the room was impossible to ignore.
George is not a quiet man. He speaks with conviction and expectation. He makes eye contact and holds it. You get the sense immediately that he is not performing leadership. He is leading. Watching him work the room, gesturing emphatically as he talked about the commitment to excellence, accountability, and hospitality, I had the distinct feeling that Azul Restaurant is about far more than food. It is about building something meaningful and lasting.
We sat down at the Starbucks on Ashford Avenue, a familiar place for both of us. Like so many techies, myself included, George has his own Starbucks story. Years ago, while living in Atlanta, he began building what would become LeaseQuery, now FinQuery, often working from Starbucks coffee shops while raising his young family and trying to solve a problem he understood firsthand. Long days, longer nights.
Through innovation and tenacity, the company grew into one of the leading lease accounting software firms in the country before George sold the business in late 2025. That chapter gave him financial success, but it also gave him perspective.
Long before he became a successful entrepreneur, Azih worked at a Waffle House while attending college. Most people bury those early jobs under layers of success. George did the opposite. Today, sections of his office are named after different waffle menu options, a playful and conscious nod to his beginnings: ambition does not require amnesia. It is syrupy and funny, of course. But it is also revealing. The names are more than inside jokes; they are monuments to humility.
They acknowledge that life is full of irony, that success is rarely a straight line, and that the experiences that shape us often come from the places we would least expect. In an era when founders carefully curate their personal mythology, George Azih embraces his origin story with a grin. The waffle names scattered throughout his office say, 'I remember where I came from.' Perhaps that is one reason he has been able to keep moving forward without losing himself along the way.
Sometimes leadership is not about projecting perfection. Sometimes it is about looking at your past, laughing a little, and keeping the waffles on the wall. Today, George speaks less about building companies and more about building communities, and about a commitment to family and raising his daughters. That shift in priorities may explain why a fintech entrepreneur would invest himself so deeply in restaurants, hospitality, and Puerto Rico.
George Azih is a self-made entrepreneur. He understands the sacrifices that success demands and carries the weight of them. As we talk, his face lights up when the conversation turns to his twin daughters. Beaming, he is unmistakably a proud father and a devoted girl dad. The long nights, the risks, and the relentless pursuit of career and financial success all carried heavy costs. Now in his second act, he is determined not to waste time.
Puerto Rico, he tells me, offers an opportunity to live with intention and purpose. It is a sentiment I understand well and share. Many of us arrive on the island at a certain point in our lives looking not simply for sunshine or tax incentives, but for a chance to redefine what success means.
George moved to Puerto Rico five years ago and quickly immersed himself in the local business and hospitality community. Before Azul, he owned George Music Lounge on Paseo Caribe near Old San Juan for more than two years, learning firsthand what it takes to create memorable experiences and build a loyal following. Azul is his second restaurant venture on the island, but it is on an entirely different scale. The investment is substantial, reportedly exceeding $12 million, and the ambitions are equally grand. Located on Ashford Avenue in the former Hard Rock Cafe space, directly across from the Marriott Stellaris, Azul is positioned to become one of Condado's premier dining destinations and a cornerstone of the avenue's continuing renaissance.
One of the most interesting moments in our conversation came when George reflected on the Covid years. He described people waking up in the morning, brushing their teeth, looking in the mirror, and realizing they had nowhere to go and nothing to do that gave them purpose. The comment stuck with me. Many of us, particularly men of a certain age, were taught that our work defines us, that our success reflects our value, that honest men do honest work, take responsibility, and provide. When that disappears, the loss can feel existential.
George understands this intimately, which may explain his management philosophy. He personally interviewed none of the restaurant's employees, including the general manager, Yuri Oliveira. This was not disinterest. Quite the opposite. He wanted his leaders to own the process and become invested in the decisions they made. Accountability cannot exist without ownership.
It is a philosophy that runs counter to the controlling tendencies of many founders, yet it reveals something important about George. He wants to empower people, not simply direct them. He believes the best organizations are built when people feel they are creating something together.
George puts it plainly. 'My personal mission? To work hard, drive innovation, and become the least famous CEO in the game.' For George, being the least famous CEO is not modesty for its own sake. It is a method: hire well, delegate fully, and let your managers manage. He learned to step back so he would not become the bottleneck, and so his teams would own their decisions.
There is something symbolic about Azul opening on Ashford Avenue. This stretch of Condado has long been Puerto Rico's grand boulevard, a place where luxury hotels, restaurants, and local nightlife intersect. Yet for years the former Hard Rock Cafe location sat dormant, a prime corner waiting for its next chapter. I had often wondered what business would ultimately claim the space. Having now met George and heard his plans, the answer makes sense.
George believes people come to Puerto Rico underdressed. He laughs when he says it, but there is sincerity behind the observation. He wants Azul to be a reason to get dressed up again, to make dinner an occasion, and to make Puerto Rico a recognized destination for Caribbean fine dining. He wants to create an environment where people celebrate milestones, entertain clients, or simply enjoy an exceptional evening out.
The culinary program is led by Chef Whitney 'Whit' Thomas, who brings a blend of Southern soul, global influences, and modern technique to Puerto Rico as the chef of the soon-to-open Azul in Condado, San Juan. At Azul, Azih says, guests can expect cuisine that is both deeply personal and broadly inviting: food rooted in heritage, refined by technique, and designed to bring people together around the table.
Behind the bar, Boriqua Chu oversees a hospitality experience designed to feel polished, welcoming, and cultural. Together with General Manager Yuri Oliveira, who shares George's enthusiasm for Puerto Rico and community building, the team is creating something ambitious without becoming pretentious.
What impressed me most was that George talks about community as much as he talks about business and cuisine. He sees Azul not merely as a restaurant but as a gathering place. The space will host wine tastings, wine and culinary education programs, private VIP events, and experiences that extend beyond dinner service. He imagines partnerships with entrepreneurs, chefs, and hospitality leaders throughout Puerto Rico.
During our conversation, George described a program he is creating that I have not encountered elsewhere on the island. The concept is simple but powerful. Uber drivers, concierges, bartenders, restaurant managers, and hospitality professionals across Puerto Rico will be invited into a membership community designed to recognize their role in the visitor experience. Members will receive benefits, including significant dining discounts on select days of the week, making fine dining more accessible to the very people who help shape Puerto Rico's tourism and hospitality industries.
There is something admirable in this vision. George wants the people who make the island function to feel seen and appreciated. He understands that hospitality does not begin at the restaurant door. It starts with the concierge who makes a recommendation, the driver who provides transportation, and the bartender who points guests toward their next destination. A rising tide, he believes, should lift all boats.
Old habits die hard. Despite leaving fintech behind, George continues to think like a software entrepreneur. He is already developing a digital platform intended to connect hospitality stakeholders throughout Puerto Rico. The goal is to create a recommendation and referral ecosystem built on transparency and accountability. Through QR codes and point-of-purchase validation, participants can receive recognition and rewards for introducing customers to businesses they trust.
As George describes the idea, I realize he is trying to solve the same type of problem that made him successful in software. Recommendations happen, but they are rarely tracked or rewarded fairly. Technology, in his view, can strengthen relationships rather than replace them. It is an ambitious undertaking, perhaps even a daunting one, but ambition has served George well throughout his career.
As our conversation winds down, I think back to the speech I witnessed earlier that day. George Azih is intense. He is outspoken. He occupies his space unapologetically. Yet beneath that intensity is a clear sense of purpose. He has already proven he can build a successful company. What interests him now is whether he can help build a stronger community.
Azul Restaurant may be his latest venture, but it is also something more personal. It is a reflection of what happens when a self-made entrepreneur decides that his greatest legacy will not be measured in exits or valuations, but in the people he inspires and the community he helps create. If first impressions are any indication, George Azih has a plan. Puerto Rico is about to find out just how big that plan really is.
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