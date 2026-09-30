Seia Miami Review: Italian Dining Above Brickell

At a Glance
Seia is a contemporary Italian restaurant on the 54th floor of 830 Brickell Plaza, developed by OKO Group and The Bastion Collection.
Seia Club, the private members club, occupies the 55th floor with its own lounge and terrace.
Standouts on this visit: the Gamberoni alla Brace, the lamb chops, the charcoal-grilled artichoke and cacio e pepe finished with fresh truffles.
Resident rating: 4.8 out of 5 Resident Stars.
The dinner featured in this article was provided to RESIDENT complimentary for review. RESIDENT retains full editorial control, and complimentary access does not guarantee favorable coverage. RESIDENT’s editorial coverage is produced independently; commercial relationships, including hosted experiences, never determine what we feature or how we cover it.
Seia is one of Miami's most impressive new elevated dining experiences, developed through a landmark partnership between OKO Group and The Bastion Collection. The grilled prawns were the strongest dish, the lamb chops were succulent and deeply flavorful, and the artichoke was as enjoyable as it was beautiful. Add excellent service, a polished members club and extraordinary views, and Seia earns 4.8 out of 5 Resident Stars.
There are restaurants where the view is a bonus, and others where it becomes part of the identity. At Seia, the view is inseparable from the experience. Set on the 54th floor of 830 Brickell, the restaurant looks across the Brickell skyline toward Biscayne Bay and the ocean. The height creates an immediate sense of occasion before the first dish reaches the table.
The room is elegant, stunning and sophisticated without feeling cold. Art, warm materials and carefully controlled lighting prevent the panoramic setting from overwhelming the restaurant itself. Seia feels designed for a celebratory dinner, an important business meal or a polished evening out. For members, the evening can continue upstairs at Seia Club, the private club.
The restaurant takes its name from the Roman goddess associated with sowing seeds. That connection to seasonality carries into Seia's contemporary interpretation of Italian cuisine, guided by The Bastion Collection, the internationally renowned restaurant group collectively awarded ten Michelin stars since 2019, alongside chefs Salvatore Martone, Alessandro Morrone and Francesco Graniero at the helm.
The strongest dish of the evening was the Gamberoni alla Brace. Three enormous prawns arrived with the scale and presentation expected from a restaurant at this level, but their texture and flavor mattered more than their size. They were delicious: soft, buttery and gently spicy. It was the rare dish that felt impressive on arrival and became even better once tasted.
The prawns showed exactly what Seia does best: begin with a very good ingredient, apply enough technique to heighten it and stop before the preparation becomes excessive. This was the dish I would tell every first-time guest to order.
The lamb chops were another highlight. They were succulent, tender and cooked properly, with enough seasoning to create deep flavor without masking the character of the meat. Lamb can turn heavy when the preparation is too rich; Seia avoided that. The plate was satisfying but still refined.
The charcoal-grilled artichoke was also memorable. Its presentation was beautiful, but this was not a case of appearance exceeding substance. The fresh herb oil and lemon allowed the artichoke's natural flavor to remain clear, making it one of the most enjoyable dishes on the table.
The cacio e pepe was a solid version of the Roman classic. On its own, it delivered the familiar combination of Pecorino Romano and pepper. Fresh truffles changed the dish completely. They added aroma, depth and luxury, taking a well-executed pasta to a noticeably higher level.
That upgrade also captured the character of Seia. This is not a rustic trattoria, nor is it trying to be. The restaurant uses Italian foundations as a platform for a more polished Miami experience. When that balance works, as it did with the truffles, the result feels luxurious without becoming theatrical.
The Dover sole had good flavor and worked well as a lighter main course, although the fish was a little thicker than I normally expect from a classic Dover sole preparation. It was enjoyable, but it did not reach the level of the prawns or lamb.
The steak was good, properly prepared and satisfying, but not outstanding. In a weaker meal it might have registered more strongly. Here, it simply faced competition from dishes with greater personality and more memorable execution.
Service matched the setting. The pacing allowed the dinner to unfold comfortably, and the staff handled a wide range of dishes without making the meal feel rushed or overly formal. That balance is important at Seia: the restaurant is unquestionably upscale, but it still needs to feel hospitable rather than ceremonial.
After dinner, we continued to the members-only lounge on the 55th floor for drinks and dessert. The club adds another dimension to the experience. By day it is positioned for discreet meetings; at night it becomes a social setting with its own lounge and terrace. Moving upstairs made the evening feel complete rather than simply finished when the plates were cleared.
Seia succeeds because the entire experience feels considered. The architecture and views establish the drama, but the kitchen gives the restaurant substance. The grilled prawns were exceptional, the lamb was tender and flavorful, and the artichoke combined presentation with genuine enjoyment. The truffles elevated the cacio e pepe, while the Dover sole and steak were good without being the defining dishes of the evening.
Miami has no shortage of expensive dining rooms with attractive views. Seia distinguishes itself by combining location, design, food and private-club hospitality into one cohesive evening. It is elegant without being stiff, fashionable without depending entirely on scene, and ambitious without losing sight of pleasure.
Would I return? Absolutely, especially for the prawns, lamb chops, artichoke and another evening that continues upstairs. Seia earns a confident 4.8 out of 5 Resident Stars.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.