CASA NEOS Miami Review: A Beautiful Space, Excellent Food and 4.8 RESIDENT™ Stars

At a Glance
CASA NEOS is following a formula that has already worked beautifully for its sister restaurant, MILA: create a memorable space, serve excellent food, and deliver an experience that feels cohesive from the first course through dessert. On our visit, the food was consistent throughout, with two dishes in particular rising above the rest: the branzino and the Wagyu skirt steak. Warm, attentive service and a thoughtful Breast Cancer Awareness Month dessert rounded out a very enjoyable evening.
The first impression at CASA NEOS is the space itself. It is beautiful, and it gives the evening a sense of occasion before the meal has even begun. That atmosphere is part of the restaurant’s appeal, but the experience does not depend on the room alone. The kitchen backs up the setting with food that remains steady from course to course, giving the meal a clear sense of quality rather than relying on one spectacular plate to carry the night.
The two restaurants share a recognizable sensibility, while CASA NEOS makes the formula its own through the dishes and moments that stood out during our dinner.
The seafood courses made an immediate visual impression. The Bluefin Tuna Crudo was arranged as individual pieces across a broad plate, accented with colorful garnishes and small details. A sauce was poured over the dish at the table, adding a bit of theater to the presentation. The Tonno Tartare, served with crispy farro, basil oil and a bell pepper piperade, followed. Another course, the Chef’s Signature Truffle Pizza with fiore di latte, kefalotyri cheese and black truffle, showed the kitchen’s range beyond seafood. Each plate looked carefully composed and contributed to the sense that the meal had been considered from its first courses onward.
The strongest overall impression, though, was consistency. Each part of the meal felt in keeping with the quality of the restaurant’s setting. There was no abrupt drop in the food as the evening progressed. That kind of reliability matters: it makes a restaurant feel dependable for a full dinner, whether the occasion is a celebration, a night out with friends, or simply a chance to enjoy a beautiful room and a well-prepared meal.
The whole branzino was one of the night’s clear standouts. It was filleted at the table, a polished touch that also let the fish take center stage. The fish tasted fresh, and the sauces served alongside it, a spiced salsa verde and a white sesame sauce vierge, were excellent complements. They supported the branzino rather than distracting from it, making this a dish that felt both carefully presented and genuinely satisfying.
For anyone considering what to order at CASA NEOS, this is an easy recommendation from our dinner and one of the best reasons to make room for a seafood course.
The other standout was the Wagyu skirt steak. Skirt steak is not usually a favorite cut for me, which made the dish’s impression all the more notable. The quality of the Wagyu was superb. It delivered a level of quality that made the steak memorable even for someone who would not normally choose this cut first.
Dessert brought a chocolate lava cake with raspberry inside. It was featured in celebration of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, with $2 donated for each purchase. That detail gave the dessert an added purpose and made it a thoughtful way to finish the meal. It is always welcome when a restaurant pairs a celebratory dessert with a simple, clear charitable contribution.
Kudos to Vicky, our server, who helped make the dinner feel relaxed and personal. Vicky laughed along with some of my friend Mike’s and my humor, which added warmth to the table and made the service memorable. A good server does more than deliver each course; the right interaction helps a group feel comfortable and lets the evening unfold naturally. Vicky did exactly that for us.
Mike enjoyed the evening enough to ask whether he could start reviewing restaurants in Chicago. This was his first review, which became a funny and fitting part of the night. When a dinner inspires someone to consider becoming a restaurant reviewer, the experience has clearly made an impression.
CASA NEOS appears to be following in MILA’s footsteps for good reason. The formula is straightforward, but it is not easy to execute well: a beautiful space, excellent food, and a team that makes the guest experience feel warm and complete.
Our 4.8-star rating reflects the strength of the complete experience. CASA NEOS has the kind of setting that makes dinner feel special, but the meal itself earns its place in the conversation. CASA NEOS is a strong addition to Miami’s dining scene and a restaurant that shows how the MILA formula can carry forward while creating its own distinct experience.
CASA NEOS earns 4.8 out of 5 RESIDENT™ Stars.
RESIDENT was hosted by CASA NEOS for the purposes of this review. Opinions are the writer’s own.
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