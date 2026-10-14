Sparrow Italia Miami Review: A Repeat Visit That Still Delivers

At a Glance
Repeat visit to Sparrow Italia in Wynwood, dining from the Miami Spice menu
Optional wine pairing at $35 per person, which made the meal feel more complete
Wagyu carpaccio was the standout dish; tuna tartare a close second
Room went from nearly empty at 6:30 p.m. to packed by 7:30, with live music in between
Pistachio tiramisu was the only course that fell short
Sparrow Italia has become our favorite Italian restaurant in Miami, and this repeat visit only strengthened that opinion. The question this time was whether Sparrow could deliver the same level of food, atmosphere, service and attention to detail a second time. It did, and in several areas it exceeded what we remembered.
We dined from the Miami Spice menu and added the $35-per-person wine pairing. The Wagyu carpaccio was the dish of the night, the service stayed sharp through a multi-course dinner, and the room built from a quiet early seating into a full Miami night out. Only the pistachio tiramisu missed.
Why Sparrow Italia Still Stands Out
We arrived around 6:30 p.m., when the dining room was still surprisingly quiet. That early calm gave us time to take in the space. Sparrow Italia is dark, sophisticated, modern and unmistakably upscale without becoming stiff. The lighting, menus, table settings, glassware and overall visual identity all feel intentional. By 7:30, the room had completely transformed. What had been nearly empty was packed, with the energy of a true Miami dinner destination.
Live music between roughly 7:00 and 7:30 added another layer to the evening without overpowering conversation. It bridged the transition from a relaxed early dinner into a livelier night. Sparrow manages a difficult balance: fashionable and social, but focused enough that dinner remains the main event.
Is the Miami Spice Wine Pairing Worth It?
Yes. At $35 per person, the pairing felt like a sensible upgrade rather than an excessive add-on. It gave the dinner more structure and made each stage of the meal feel a little more complete. Combined with the Miami Spice menu, the evening delivered excellent value for a restaurant at this level, considering the ingredient quality, service, setting and live entertainment.
What to Order: The Wagyu Carpaccio
The meal started with hot, fresh bread served with olive oil and balsamic, a simple detail that signaled attention to presentation and pacing.
The clear star of the opening courses was the Wagyu carpaccio. It was the best dish of the night, and the best Wagyu I have had. The texture was remarkably tender, and the preparation kept the quality of the beef as the focus. The flavors around it complemented rather than buried the meat. Rich without becoming heavy, elegant without becoming complicated, it is the first dish I would tell anyone to order at Sparrow Italia.
The tuna tartare was a very close second. The tuna tasted exceptionally clean and fresh, and the presentation matched the quality of the fish. Rather than leaning on heavy sauces or aggressive seasoning, the dish let the tuna carry it. A burrata special was also excellent: fresh, soft and creamy, with flavors that worked together. It ranked behind the Wagyu and tuna only because the opening lineup was so strong.
Branzino, Rigatoni and Dessert
For the mains, we ordered the branzino and the rigatoni. Both were confident, well-executed dishes. The branzino offered a lighter counterpoint after the richer appetizers, while the rigatoni delivered the comfort you expect from a polished Italian kitchen.
Dessert produced the biggest contrast of the evening. The chocolate dessert was terrific: rich, polished and worthy of the meal before it. The pistachio tiramisu was the one course that did not reach the same level. It was not bad, but it did not match what I consider a truly great tiramisu.
Hospitality Makes the Difference
Service was one of Sparrow Italia's greatest strengths. Our server, Lisa, stayed on top of the order from beginning to end, kept the pacing smooth and checked in without making the service feel intrusive. That matters during a multi-course dinner with a wine pairing, where timing can easily turn awkward.
Brian also came over personally, offered us lattes or espresso martinis and brought warmth and personality to the table. Those touches matter. Hospitality goes beyond delivering plates correctly; it is about making guests feel noticed and welcome.
The Final Verdict
The strongest compliment we can give Sparrow Italia is that it held up on a repeat visit. A restaurant can impress once with design, energy or a single great dish. Consistency is harder. Sparrow delivered across every category again.
Sparrow Italia remains our favorite Italian restaurant in Miami. The Wagyu carpaccio was the clear highlight, followed by the tuna tartare. The burrata special, branzino, rigatoni and chocolate dessert were all strong, and the pistachio tiramisu was the only real miss. Add attentive service, genuine hospitality, live music and a room that went from nearly empty at 6:30 to packed by 7:30, and Sparrow Italia still feels like one of Miami's most complete Italian dining experiences.
The RESIDENT™ Stars
4.6 RESIDENT™ Stars. Highly Recommended.
RESIDENT was hosted by Sparrow Italia Miami for the purposes of this review. Opinions are the writer's own.
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