The Mexican: A New Brickell Key Restaurant to Open in Miami This April
Brickell Key is set to welcome a breathtaking new dining destination this spring with the opening of The Mexican, a contemporary Mexican restaurant where refined cuisine meets extraordinary design. Opening in April 2026, the Miami location marks the brand’s highly anticipated expansion from its celebrated Dallas flagship, introducing a new benchmark for modern Mexican fine-dining in South Florida. Owned by Monterrey businessman Roberto González Alcalá, the restaurant was envisioned to offer a sophisticated culinary destination that honors Mexican heritage while embracing a global point of view.
“The energy of Brickell Key, with its waterfront setting and international community, is the perfect home for our vision,” said Roberto González Alcalá, Owner of The Mexican and President of Intelectiva Restaurant Group. “After the success of our Dallas restaurant, Miami felt like a natural evolution. We’re not bringing just another Mexican restaurant, we’re bringing the soul, complexity, and genuine hospitality of Mexico to this new location.”
Set along the pristine waterfront, The Mexican Miami spans more than 10,000 square feet and accommodates over 330 guests across expansive indoor and outdoor spaces. The restaurant stands out for its Mexican art–driven design, an aesthetic concept that reflects contemporary Mexico without losing its roots, which was conceived by internationally acclaimed interior architect Paulina Morán, whose work is recognized for transforming cultural influences into immersive, visually striking environments. In 2023, The Mexican Dallas was named one of the World’s Most Beautiful Restaurants and the best of North America by Prix Versailles, a distinction that placed it among the world’s most admired hospitality interiors. The Miami location continues that legacy, conceived as a fully immersive experience where architecture, artistry, and hospitality are seamlessly intertwined.
Paying homage to González Alcalá’s hometown, Morán sourced much of the restaurant’s art, furniture, and materials from Monterrey, Mexico. Upon arrival, guests enter through dramatic floor-to-ceiling golden double doors into a curated tequila gallery, where hundreds of rare and collectible bottles line the walls. At the heart of the space, a wall-mounted heart installation composed of hand-laid geometric forms serves as both a symbolic and visual centerpiece.
Beyond the entry, the experience unfolds into a grand central bar and dining room anchored by dramatic circular ceiling installations composed of layered, hand-finished wood slats that appear to float overhead. Warm wood tables, sculptural chairs, and custom banquettes are set beneath softly integrated lighting that traces each curve, casting an amber glow while preserving the room’s open, architectural scale. Limestone archways line the perimeter, creating gently illuminated dining alcoves that balance intimacy with openness. Geometric tile flooring offers a refined nod to classic Mexican patterns, grounding the space and echoing the rhythm of the ceiling above. Floor-to-ceiling windows frame sweeping views of Biscayne Bay and the Brickell skyline, filling the restaurant with natural light by day and transitioning into an atmospheric setting at night. Two flexible private dining rooms provide an intimate backdrop for celebrations and special occasions.
Outdoors, the experience continues with a second expansive waterfront bar, covered patio seating, and a lower-level terrace that descends toward the water’s edge. Lined with additional tables and umbrellas, the layered outdoor spaces invite guests to dine just steps from the bay, offering a rare blend of relaxed coastal energy and elevated design.
While the setting is undeniably spectacular, the high-level culinary program stands at the heart of the experience. Deeply rooted in the traditions of Northern Mexican cuisine, the menu is guided by heritage recipes refined through modern technique, premium sourcing, and meticulous execution. Each dish honors the past while speaking to a contemporary Miami palate.
Standout dishes include Barbacoa de Arrachera, slow-cooked skirt steak inspired by Northern Mexico’s traditional barbacoa, served tender and deeply flavorful; Ribeye Aguachile, a bold, contemporary preparation layered with avocado, radish, and dried piquín chile; and Lobster Elote, a luxurious take on Mexican street corn featuring Maine lobster, roasted corn, Mexican crema, and Oaxacan cheese. Vegetable-forward dishes such as Roasted Cauliflower, finished with truffle, habanero ash, and toasted pistachios, showcase the kitchen’s attention to balance and technique, while premium offerings like the Wagyu Spinalis Steak pay tribute to Mexico’s fire-driven culinary heritage. The restaurant will also feature a selection of Miami-exclusive dishes, highlighting local purveyors and South Florida influences, including the flavorful Tuna Tomahawk, a nod to Miami’s coastal bounty and the city’s ingredient-driven dining culture.
The beverage program mirrors this creativity with a margarita and cocktail selection that extends beyond the classics, including Mujeres Divinas, infused with hibiscus and damiana; La Niña Fresa, a bright, fruit-forward blend of strawberry and ginger; and elevated reserve margaritas such as Zapata and Pancho Villa, crafted with ultra-aged tequilas and citrus-forward finishes.
What truly sets The Mexican apart, however, is its unwavering commitment to authentic Mexican hospitality. Beyond cuisine and design, guests are welcomed with warmth, generosity, and attentive service that reflects the spirit of Mexico itself, where dining is not rushed, stories are shared, and every guest is treated like family. It is this combination of culinary excellence, elevated craft, and genuine hospitality that defines The Mexican as more than a restaurant, but a complete cultural experience.
The Mexican Miami is located at 601 Brickell Key Drive, Suite 100, Miami, FL 33131. The restaurant will be open for dinner Monday through Wednesday and Sunday from 5:00-10:00 p.m., and Thursday through Saturday from 5:00-11:00 p.m. The bar opens daily at 4:00 p.m., with hours until 11:00 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and Sunday, and until 12:00 a.m. Thursday through Saturday. Reservations will be available via OpenTable beginning on March 15. For more information, visit www.themexican.com or follow @themexican.miami.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.