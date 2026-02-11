The Mexican: A New Brickell Key Restaurant to Open in Miami This April

Set along the pristine waterfront, The Mexican Miami spans more than 10,000 square feet and accommodates over 330 guests across expansive indoor and outdoor spaces. The restaurant stands out for its Mexican art–driven design, an aesthetic concept that reflects contemporary Mexico without losing its roots, which was conceived by internationally acclaimed interior architect Paulina Morán, whose work is recognized for transforming cultural influences into immersive, visually striking environments. In 2023, The Mexican Dallas was named one of the World’s Most Beautiful Restaurants and the best of North America by Prix Versailles, a distinction that placed it among the world’s most admired hospitality interiors. The Miami location continues that legacy, conceived as a fully immersive experience where architecture, artistry, and hospitality are seamlessly intertwined.