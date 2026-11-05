The Ritz-Carlton Key Biscayne Adds Oceanfront Brunch, Mahjong Nights and $5 Parking for Miami Residents

Paralia, inspired by the Greek isles and Turkey's Aegean coast, sits in an open-air setting between the pool and the beach. Along with chef John Iatrellis' new menu, the restaurant introduces Golden Hour beginning November 2, Monday through Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. Guests build their own mezze from Hummus, Baba Ghanoush, Muhammara, Tzatziki, Halloumi Bites, Greek Village Salad, Mussels and Feta Fries, with cocktails such as the Mykonos Melon, Mediterranean G&T and Paros Paloma, plus low-proof and zero-proof options. Friday evenings add beach club lounge music.