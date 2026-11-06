Saint-Louis Crystal Meets Cocktail Hour at The Vineta Hotel in Palm Beach

At a Glance
In Palm Beach, where entertaining is treated as an art form, Saint-Louis has partnered with The Vineta Hotel, the newest Masterpiece property from Oetker Hotels and the group's first in the United States, on a playful take on cocktail hour. From November 2, the hotel presents a cocktail menu created in collaboration with the French crystal maison, with each drink served in Saint-Louis's handcrafted Les Endiables glassware.
The pairing is a natural one. Saint-Louis has been making crystal for more than four centuries. The Vineta, a restored Mediterranean Revival landmark on Cocoanut Row, has a reputation for color and craft of its own.
At The Bar, the team has crafted six cocktails inspired by Saint-Louis's history of glassmaking, each matched to a Les Endiables glass that brings its own character to the table. Le Duc combines Grey Goose Altius, Bombay Sapphire and vermouth blanc. The Francois 75 pairs Louis XIII with lemon, Madagascar vanilla and Krug Grande Cuvee.
Seanre blends Redbreast 27 Year with Demerara, Angostura bitters and orange bitters. Club de Trefle brings together Gran Patron Burdeos, Ilegal Mezcal, lemon, raspberry, vermouth blanc and egg white. The Vieux Carre is built on Macallan 25 Year, Louis XIII, Carpano Antica Formula, Benedictine, Angostura and Peychaud's bitters. The Martini Au Litchi combines Hibiki 21 Year Japanese whisky, Roku gin, lychee and lemon oil.
Established in 1586 in the Moselle forest, Saint-Louis has spent more than 430 years making mouth-blown, hand-cut crystal, from tableware to chandeliers, in the hands of master glassblowers and cutters ranked among the Meilleurs Ouvriers de France. The Les Endiables collection by Jose Levy takes that heritage in a more spirited direction: vivid colors, expressive forms and an unmistakable joie de vivre. Handmade in France, every piece is meant to be mixed, matched and used rather than simply admired.
On the menu, that translates to a new combination of color and shape with every round.
The setting suits the glassware. Designed by Tino Zervudachi as part of the hotel's restoration, The Bar pairs bespoke Pierre Frey Le Manach fabrics, handwoven on wooden looms, with plume marble tables, a room where color and craftsmanship were already part of the conversation.
The Les Endiables menu joins a cocktail program that favors the classics, from the Sidecar and the Vesper to house signatures such as The Vineta Honey & Blush and the Cocktails in Bloom collection.
Not every cocktail hour calls for a crowd. The menu is also available through in-room dining across The Vineta's 41 rooms and suites, so a Seanre-and-slippers evening or a pre-dinner toast before Coco can unfold in private, with every drink arriving in its own glass on a silver tray.
Saint-Louis x The Vineta cocktails start at $100. The glasses are available for purchase through Saint-Louis. Originally opened as the Lido-Venice in 1926, The Vineta was restored by Zervudachi's ZRM in partnership with owners Reuben Brothers; dining centers on Coco, where executive chef Oliver Malmsten's menu was created with the chefs of Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, alongside The Bar and The Pool House.
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