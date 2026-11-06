Saint-Louis Crystal Meets Cocktail Hour at The Vineta Hotel in Palm Beach

Established in 1586 in the Moselle forest, Saint-Louis has spent more than 430 years making mouth-blown, hand-cut crystal, from tableware to chandeliers, in the hands of master glassblowers and cutters ranked among the Meilleurs Ouvriers de France. The Les Endiables collection by Jose Levy takes that heritage in a more spirited direction: vivid colors, expressive forms and an unmistakable joie de vivre. Handmade in France, every piece is meant to be mixed, matched and used rather than simply admired.