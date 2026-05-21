Where to Stay, Eat and Party in the Hamptons for Memorial Day Weekend 2026

Best place to stay: Topping Rose House, Bridgehampton
Restaurants not to miss: The Clam Bar, Amagansett and Tutto il Giorno, Sag Harbor
Event of the weekend: Dan's Rosé Soirée, Southampton, Sunday May 24
What to do: Wine tasting at Wölffer Estate Vineyard and sunset boat cruise
Easiest way to arrive: The LIRR Cannonball, Penn Station to Southampton, under two hours
The best hotels for Hamptons Memorial Day weekend 2026 are Topping Rose House in Bridgehampton, Baker House 1650 in East Hampton, and Gurney's Montauk, three properties that define the range of what the East End offers, from pastoral farmhouse luxury to oceanfront resort energy. If you have a room at any of them this weekend, you are already ahead. What follows is everything else you need to know.
Memorial Day weekend in the Hamptons is not a party. It is an opening ceremony. The houses open, the restaurants restaff, the beach clubs activate their memberships, and the seasonal rhythm begins in earnest. Route 27 fills by Friday afternoon with a procession of Range Rovers and car services that signals, as reliably as any calendar, that summer has arrived on the East End of Long Island.
The Hamptons stretch roughly 35 miles from Southampton to Montauk, and each village along the way has its own character, its own crowd, and its own particular reason to show up.
The East End is not one place, and understanding the geography before you arrive will save you from spending your weekend in the wrong town. Southampton anchors the western end with wide streets, old money, and a Main Street where Sant Ambroeus and Ralph Lauren have kept their addresses for decades. It is formal by Hamptons standards, with the social weight that comes from a century of the same families returning to the same houses.
East Hampton is the social and cultural center. Guild Hall, Nick and Toni’s, Main Beach, and Chanel on Newtown Lane, everything that defines the Hamptons at its most concentrated is here. It is the town for first-timers and the town that regulars return to most reliably. Bridgehampton sits between the two, quieter and more open, with Topping Rose House and Wolffer Estate Vineyard as its anchors.
Sag Harbor is the alternative, a former whaling village with a Main Street that operates year-round, and a village small enough to walk from end to end. Amagansett is the transitional village between East Hampton and Montauk, home to Il Buco Al Mare and the Clam Bar, the essential roadside lobster roll stop. And then there is Montauk, the outlier, surf culture, younger crowd, Ditch Plains Beach, and Gurney's Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa as the oceanfront anchor. Montauk is a different trip. Know which one you are taking.
Topping Rose House in Bridgehampton is the property for people who want the Hamptons to feel like the Hamptons of imagination. Wide lawns, a white farmhouse, kitchen gardens, and a Jean-Georges restaurant sourcing directly from a local farm. The 22-room property sits surrounded by fields, with a pace that slows the moment you arrive. It rewards guests who want to stay on the property, dinner on the porch, mornings by the pool, an afternoon with nowhere in particular to be. Go to dinner even if you are staying elsewhere. The Jean-Georges restaurant is one of the best on the East End at any point in the season.
Baker House 1650 in East Hampton is the right choice if the village itself is what you came for. A 17th-century Cotswold-inspired manor with 11 rooms, claw-foot tubs in the main house, private terraces with fireplaces in the Carriage House, an English garden flanked by 200-year-old wisteria, it sits steps from Main Street. On Sunday May 24, from 3 to 6 p.m., the hotel hosts its Sunset Aperitivo in the gardens, open to visitors as well as guests. It is the most intimate luxury on the East End and the most convenient for anyone who wants the full East Hampton experience without a car.
Gurney's Montauk Resort and Seawater Spa is the resort option. Oceanfront rooms, a seawater spa, a heated pool, direct beach access, cabana service, DJ sets, and pool parties, the property commits to full beach club energy from the first weekend of the season. It is louder and more social than Topping Rose or Baker House, and deliberately so. The crowd is younger, the pace is faster, and Montauk itself adds to the energy with Ditch Plains Beach a short drive away. If what you want is an oceanfront resort at full summer volume, Gurney's Montauk Resort delivers from day one.
The Roundtree in Amagansett, a 15-room boutique with private cottages, Frette linens, and beach passes, sits midway between East Hampton and Montauk and offers a quieter alternative to the scene. Montauk Yacht Club on Star Island is a different proposition: 106 rooms and five historic 1928 cottages across 16 acres on Lake Montauk, with a full-service marina, three pools, a private beach, and a new Italian coastal restaurant, Alba Spiaggia.
The most important thing to understand about Hamptons restaurants in late May is this: some places open the season fully calibrated, and some need three weeks for the kitchen to find its rhythm. Book the institutions first. Give the new openings until June.
No reservation on the East End matters more than the one at Nick and Toni's. The Tuscan farmhouse at 136 North Main Street in East Hampton has operated since 1988 on a single organizing principle, cook what the garden and the Montauk docks provide that morning, and nearly four decades later the wood-burning oven, the one-acre kitchen garden, and the room itself remain the most reliable measure of what Hamptons dining can be. For a longer, more formal evening on Main Street, The 1770 House two blocks away offers Chef Michael Rozzi's contemporary American cooking in a Colonial-era inn with a garden patio and a tavern downstairs.
Amagansett, the transitional village between East Hampton and Montauk, holds two of the most essential stops on the East End. Il Buco al Mare at 231 Main Street is the Hamptons outpost of the downtown New York institution, inspired by its sister restaurant Bottega il Buco in Ibiza, ancient grain focaccias from a wood-burning oven, imported tinned fish from the Iberian Peninsula, local seafood in simple preparations, and a wine list built around coastal producers. A mile down Montauk Highway, the Clam Bar is a different kind of essential, a red roadside building that has been a landmark for over 30 years, serving a lobster roll and a New England clam chowder that no first-timer should miss.
Bridgehampton and Water Mill hold the East End's most festive and most intimate options. Jean-Georges at Topping Rose House is the right dinner for anyone who wants the evening to feel like an occasion. The kitchen sources from local farms, the cooking carries Jean-Georges's name and standards, and the porch overlooking the gardens is one of the better places to sit on a warm May evening anywhere on the East End. Pierre's on Bridgehampton's Main Street has been running a French Riviera bistro since 2002, sidewalk seating, steak frites, and pastries from morning through dinner.
In Water Mill, Calissa is the Hamptons' most unapologetically festive dinner: salt-baked fish, grilled octopus, the largest rosé selection on the East End, and live music some nights. Bistro Eté, also in Water Mill, serving coastal French cuisine in an intimate room with a breezy patio.
In Southampton, Sant Ambroeus on Main Street is a daily institution, espresso and pastries baked on premises in the morning, pasta and branzino at dinner, and a vine-covered patio off a private lane. For anyone who wants dinner to become something more, Southampton Social Club at 256 Elm Street offers locally sourced plates, craft cocktails, and live DJ sets that shifts the room from dinner into the best kind of Hamptons evening.
Sag Harbor earns its own evening. The American Hotel restaurant on Main Street has operated with white tablecloths and a wine list built over decades since the village's whaling era, and it arrives to every summer season completely tuned.
Worth knowing in Sag Harbor: Tutto il Giorno, the Italian restaurant that Donna Karan's group has run across three East End locations for years, does spicy tuna tartare, linguine with cockles, and whole grilled branzino from a patio that shares space with Urban Zen on Sag Harbor's Main Street. The Sag Harbor location is the best seat of the three.
Duryea's on Fort Pond Bay is the most in-demand reservation in Montauk, a former lobster deck transformed into a waterfront destination with sunsets over the water and a lobster cobb that has become a shared ritual at every table. Book ahead; this fills fast from the first weekend. For a longer, more relaxed dinner, Harvest on Fort Pond at 11 South Emery Street offers Tuscan-Italian cooking with fresh Montauk seafood and produce from an on-site garden, Fort Pond views, and family-style portions. The Crow's Nest on Lake Montauk is walk-in only, lantern-lit gardens, Mediterranean and New American cooking, and a lawn where the evening tends to extend well past the check. Arrive before sunset and plan to stay.
Memorial Day weekend has its own event calendar, and 2026 is a strong one. These are the anchors.
Marina St Barth's 20th Anniversary Celebration: Celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Marina St Barth at its new Southampton location this Memorial Day Weekend on Saturday, May 23rd, 2026, between 3:00pm-6:00pm. Catch up with this season’s fashion essentials for your wardrobe at 54 Jobs Lane, Southampton.
Alan & Diane Lieberman Memorial Day Brunch: South Beach Group Hotels Alan and real-estate guru Diane Lieberman host the invitation-only Alan & Diane Lieberman Memorial Day Brunch to kick-off a summer of celebrations at their home in Water Mill, NY on Sunday, May 24th, 2026.
Dan's Rose Soiree, Sunday May 24, Southampton. The marquee Memorial Day food and wine event on the East End returns with more than 20 roses from around the world and bites from 15 or more top chefs. The crowd is reliably social and the wines are a strong introduction to the East End's wine culture. This is where the season announces itself.
Baker House 1650 Sunset Aperitivo with Jean Shafiroff and Antonella Bertello, Sunday May 24, 3 to 6 p.m., East Hampton. Cocktails in the hotel's English gardens, open to guests and visitors. One of the loveliest ways to spend a late Sunday afternoon on the East End.
Guild Hall Silent Disco Party, Sunday May 24, 8-11 p.m., East Hampton. Three-channel silent disco with DJs spinning disco, hip-hop, and pop under the stars at East Hampton's cultural anchor.
Memorial Day Parades, Monday May 25. Southampton Village steps off at 10:30 a.m. from First Presbyterian Church, ending with a ceremony in Agawam Park at 11 a.m.
Beyond the events, the weekend has its own rhythm. Main Beach in East Hampton is the classic opening-weekend beach, full facilities, and a concession stand. Ditch Plains in Montauk runs on surf culture and is a social hub in its own right, with fitness classes and trainers set up on the sand all weekend. Sagg Main Beach in Sagaponack offers a quieter stretch with gentler waves. Hither Hills State Park in Montauk, with dunes, hiking trails, and ocean views, tends to be emptier than the village beaches and is one of the more overlooked afternoons available on the East End.
LongHouse Reserve in East Hampton, 16 acres of sculpture garden and nature sanctuary with new works by Larry Bell, Renee Cox, William Kentridge, and Sean Scully, alongside permanent pieces by Yoko Ono, Sol LeWitt, and Willem de Kooning. An afternoon here is unlike anything else available on the East End.
Guild Hall, the cultural anchor of East Hampton since 1931, currently has its spring and summer season open with exhibitions by Claire Watson, Arcmanoro Niles, Ross Bleckner, and Eric Freeman through July. The Parrish Art Museum in Water Mill, housed in a Renzo Piano-designed building on Montauk Highway, is running its 2026 season with outdoor summer jazz concerts returning to the terrace and lawn. The Pollock-Krasner House in East Hampton, Jackson Pollock's actual studio, offers drip painting sessions and a perspective on the East End's art history that predates the social season by decades.
For wellness, Wolffer Estate offers weekend yoga sessions in the vineyard landscape, Saturday morning yoga followed by a glass of rose is a Hamptons institution. Gurney's Montauk runs oceanfront workouts and wellness programming all weekend including a full Sunday morning activation with boxing, Pilates, IV drips, and brunch.
For the best view of Montauk, get off Route 27 and onto the water. Kopis Charters runs private two-hour sunset cruises out of Marlena's Marina, a 30-foot Grady White, groups of up to six, with a route through Montauk Harbor and the surrounding coastline timed to catch the light as it goes. Arrange to be dropped at a waterfront restaurant at the end of the cruise.
A few things the Hamptons does not put in the brochure. Route 27 on Friday afternoon is non-negotiable. Leave New York before noon or leave after 8 p.m., there is no workable middle option. The LIRR Cannonball, which runs direct from Penn Station to Southampton in two hours on Friday afternoons, is the most convenient transportation available and the one true shortcut. Take it if you can.
Book the restaurant before the hotel. Tables at Nick and Toni's, Il Buco, and the new openings fill faster than rooms at any property on the East End. If you have not made a reservation by the time you are reading this, go to Resy and OpenTable now.
Memorial Day weekend itself is the least relaxed weekend of the Hamptons summer. The houses open, everyone arrives at once, the restaurants are working out their new staff, and the traffic peaks. The ease and the pace that define the Hamptons at its best arrive in June, when the crowds thin and the season finds its rhythm. Come Memorial Day for the ceremony of it, for the opening, the first dinner, the first morning on the beach. Come in June for the summer.
There is something the Hamptons in late May has that July and August do not: the feeling of arrival. The chairs are going out on the restaurant patios. The menus are being printed. The boats are coming out of storage. The summer, with all its complications and pleasures, is still entirely ahead. Memorial Day weekend is the moment the East End collectively exhales and begins. Whatever brings you out, a room at Topping Rose, a reservation at Nick and Toni's, a rosé at Wolffer's Wine Stand, the opening weekend has an energy all its own. You might as well be there for it.
Is the Hamptons worth it over Memorial Day weekend?
Yes, with one honest caveat: Memorial Day weekend is the loudest, most chaotic, and least relaxed weekend of the Hamptons summer. The crowds are at their densest, the restaurants are still finding their stride, and the traffic is formidable. What it has that no other weekend does is the feeling of arrival, the season opening in real time, the first dinner, the first morning on the beach, the collective exhale of a place coming back to life. For that specific experience, there is no substitute.
Which Hamptons town is best for Memorial Day weekend?
East Hampton is the strongest first choice. It has the highest concentration of open restaurants, the best cultural programming, the most walkable village center, and the hotels with the most to offer opening weekend. Southampton is the more formal alternative for those who prefer a quieter weekend. Montauk is a genuinely different trip, surf culture, younger crowd, resort energy at Gurney's.
How bad is the traffic to the Hamptons on Memorial Day weekend?
Significant. On Friday afternoons during peak season, the Long Island Expressway can see travel times of four to five hours from Manhattan. The best options are to leave before noon or after 8 p.m. on Friday, take the LIRR Cannonball, which runs direct from Penn Station to Southampton in under two hours, or travel Thursday evening to avoid the worst of it entirely. Sunday and Monday afternoon inbound traffic follows the same pattern; leaving Tuesday morning is considerably smoother.
Are the beaches good in the Hamptons over Memorial Day weekend?
The beaches are open and the energy is strong, though the water temperature in late May is typically in the low 60s Fahrenheit, cold for swimming by most standards, though surfers at Ditch Plains in Montauk are not deterred. Main Beach in East Hampton and Sagg Main Beach in Sagaponack are the strongest options for a classic beach day. Hither Hills State Park in Montauk offers dunes, trails, and ocean views with less of the opening-weekend crowd.
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