What To Do After You're Hurt In A Public Place

You slip on a wet hotel lobby floor, hit your knee on marble, and get handed a napkin instead of an incident form.

You may be able to recover compensation when someone else's carelessness caused the injury, but timing matters. A strong matter can weaken fast if the scene changes, CCTV is erased, or a deadline passes.

The key issues are simple. Was there a real hazard, can you prove it caused the injury, what losses can be recovered, and which state rules apply?