Whether you’re a busy professional, stay-at-home parent, or a student, each day is filled with lots of activities. Without proper planning and time management, it’s easy to fall off track. Hence, at the end of the day, you find that you haven’t accomplished much. When this happens, you may feel tense, frustrated, and unaccomplished.

To fix this, adopt a structured routine that helps you stay on track. With small, deliberate adjustments, you can use your time and resources more effectively. Keep reading to discover five ways to become more productive.