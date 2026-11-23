The diagnosis appointment ends with a folder of printouts, a list of acronyms and a pediatrician's advice to "get started on therapy as soon as possible." Then comes the hard part. Which therapy? Where? Will insurance cover it? And why does every provider seem to have a waitlist?

For many Colorado families, finding the right autism support feels like a full-time job layered on top of parenting. The good news is that the process becomes far more manageable with a clear picture of the options, the local systems and the right questions to ask.