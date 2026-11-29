Winter travel season has a rhythm of its own. There's the overnight flight to Europe, the tasting menu you booked months ago and the hotel breakfast you can't resist.

It's a wonderful way to spend the holidays. But new time zones, rich meals and broken routines can leave your digestion out of sync long before your luggage is unpacked.

That's why gut support deserves a spot alongside your skincare. Here are six brands worth a spot in your carry-on, plus a few simple habits that help.