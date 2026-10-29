The Art of Decluttering: Creating a More Elegant and Functional Home

A beautiful home is not defined solely by expensive furniture, designer accessories, or carefully selected color palettes. Often, its appeal comes from how effortlessly each space functions. Decluttering provides a practical and efficient way to achieve this balance, effortlessly combining visual simplicity with daily convenience.
Prior to starting to organize, take a deep breath and imagine what the perfect vibe is for each space. Would you want your living room to be a calm oasis after a long, stressful day? Is the purpose of your kitchen to have a space to prepare for a meal? Knowing the reason for each of your rooms can help you determine what to keep and remove.
Rather than attempting to organize the entire house at once, begin with a single area. A crowded entryway, overflowing bookshelf, or disorganized bedside table can be a manageable starting point. Small improvements build momentum and help establish habits that make maintaining an orderly home less overwhelming.
The sentimental items, favorite books, art, collectibles, and other goodies make a home personal. The goal is to highlight and protect the precious belongings, not to overpower the home with too many of them.
Evaluate your belongings on how well you use them, their importance to you, and their condition. Items that are no longer needed can be donated, sold, recycled or responsibly discarded. For belongings that remain important but are rarely used, consider alternatives that keep them accessible without crowding everyday living areas.
Off-site self storage can be a great way to manage seasonal decorations, inherited furniture, mementos, or seldom-used equipment. When moving or renovating, or between residences, renting a self-storage unit provides you with a much more livable space while still keeping things for potential future use.
A well-ordered home is a delightful home, not one that feels restrictive. Storage devices contribute to the design of the space when their shape, colour, finishes, and size complement those of the home. Built-in shelving, attractive boxes, smooth cabinetry, and woven baskets can keep everyday necessities accessible while maintaining a cohesive appearance.
Save space in a compact home with floating shelves and tall cabinets, as they take up less footprint but still provide ample storage space. Concealed storage furniture like beds with built-in drawers or storage ottomans also help hide clutter.
A successful decluttering project depends on constant maintenance. Putting things back where they belong, recycling or discarding mail as it arrives and cleaning out your closet seasonally can prevent unnecessary accumulation.
It also helps to establish boundaries for purchases. Before bringing something new into your home, consider where it will go and whether it serves a genuine need. This approach encourages more thoughtful consumption and reduces the likelihood of repeating the same organizing cycle.
Decluttering is ultimately about creating a home that supports the way you live. By keeping meaningful possessions, choosing practical organization solutions, and maintaining clear surfaces, homeowners can create interiors that feel spacious, welcoming, and personal.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.