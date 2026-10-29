The Art of Decluttering: Creating a More Elegant and Functional Home

The sentimental items, favorite books, art, collectibles, and other goodies make a home personal. The goal is to highlight and protect the precious belongings, not to overpower the home with too many of them.

Evaluate your belongings on how well you use them, their importance to you, and their condition. Items that are no longer needed can be donated, sold, recycled or responsibly discarded. For belongings that remain important but are rarely used, consider alternatives that keep them accessible without crowding everyday living areas.

Off-site self storage can be a great way to manage seasonal decorations, inherited furniture, mementos, or seldom-used equipment. When moving or renovating, or between residences, renting a self-storage unit provides you with a much more livable space while still keeping things for potential future use.