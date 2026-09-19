The Hidden Cost of Owning a Mid-Century Home in North Texas

If there's one thing worth trusting in an old house, it's the water meter. Not your eyes. Not your nose. The meter. A slow, steady climb in usage with no obvious cause, no new appliance, no extra houseguests, nobody suddenly watering the lawn twice a day is usually the first honest signal that something's wrong underneath the slab or behind a wall somewhere you can't see. Water finds the path of least resistance, and in a house this age, that path is frequently through the foundation before it ever reaches a spot where you'd notice.

That's the uncomfortable part of owning one of these homes. The failure doesn't announce itself. There isn't a dramatic pipe burst with water shooting across the kitchen; that's actually the easy version of this problem, because at least you know immediately and can act. The quiet version is worse. It's a leak hiding somewhere behind your walls, doing its work slowly, invisibly, for months, while your electric bill climbs from a water heater working overtime and your homeowner's insurance quietly recalculates what your claim is going to cost them.

I'll say the unpopular thing here: a lot of people treat plumbing inspections like they're optional if the house "seems fine." That's backwards. The whole point of a mid-century home is that everything looks fine on the surface; that's the charm of it, that's what you paid for. The surface was never going to tell you anything. It's not built to.