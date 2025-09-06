March of Dimes’ Signature Chefs Miami Returns November 6 to Support Maternal and Infant Health

The 2025 Signature Chefs Miami will present the 2nd Annual Mission Impact Award to Dr. Rodrigo Ruano, MD, PhD, Chief of the Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine at the University of Miami and Director of the UHealth Jackson Fetal Care Center. Dr. Ruano is internationally recognized as a pioneer in fetal surgery, with career achievements that have transformed outcomes for high-risk pregnancies.

Among his groundbreaking work, Dr. Ruano performed Florida’s first in-utero embolization to treat a life-threatening fetal brain condition—only the second such case in the world. He has also led advancements in fetal endoscopic tracheal occlusion (FETO) and spina bifida repair surgery, further cementing the center’s reputation as a global destination for complex in-utero procedures.

“This visionary work taking place in our community has saved countless lives and embodies the mission of March of Dimes to ensure all moms and babies have the best possible start,” notes the organization.