March of Dimes’ Signature Chefs Miami Returns November 6 to Support Maternal and Infant Health
Miami’s philanthropic and culinary communities will converge on Thursday, November 6, 2025, as March of Dimes presents its annual Signature Chefs Miami at Briza on the Bay. The highly anticipated event will unite South Florida’s top chefs, business leaders, and advocates in support of moms and babies, with proceeds fueling critical research, advocacy, and education programs.
This year’s campaign is chaired by Joanne Ruggiero, CEO of Jackson Memorial Medical Center and a steadfast champion of maternal and infant health. Ruggiero’s leadership underscores the event’s dual focus—celebrating exceptional culinary talent while advancing life-saving healthcare initiatives for mothers and newborns.
Honoring a Global Leader in Fetal Medicine
The 2025 Signature Chefs Miami will present the 2nd Annual Mission Impact Award to Dr. Rodrigo Ruano, MD, PhD, Chief of the Division of Maternal-Fetal Medicine at the University of Miami and Director of the UHealth Jackson Fetal Care Center. Dr. Ruano is internationally recognized as a pioneer in fetal surgery, with career achievements that have transformed outcomes for high-risk pregnancies.
Among his groundbreaking work, Dr. Ruano performed Florida’s first in-utero embolization to treat a life-threatening fetal brain condition—only the second such case in the world. He has also led advancements in fetal endoscopic tracheal occlusion (FETO) and spina bifida repair surgery, further cementing the center’s reputation as a global destination for complex in-utero procedures.
“This visionary work taking place in our community has saved countless lives and embodies the mission of March of Dimes to ensure all moms and babies have the best possible start,” notes the organization.
A Culinary Showcase with Purpose
The evening will feature an elevated tasting experience from some of Miami’s most acclaimed culinary talents, including Arcano, Chris Valdes Catering, Bulla Gastrobar, Chef Adrianne’s Vineyard and Bar, Fireman Derek’s Bake Shop, Goya Foods, Pisco y Nazca, Quinto, and Toro Toro at InterContinental Miami.
Sunshine Steaks & Provisions joins as the Signature Culinary Partner, supplying premium proteins for one-of-a-kind dishes, while Bacardi returns as Signature Cocktail Partner, pairing elevated libations with the evening’s gastronomic offerings.
A Night of Impact and Inspiration
Beyond the culinary excellence, guests will experience a moving program, a high-energy live auction, and the opportunity to contribute directly to Fund the Mission, which supports March of Dimes’ work to improve the health and well-being of mothers and infants.
With Miami’s skyline as the backdrop, Signature Chefs Miami promises not only an evening of refined flavors and fine wine but also the chance to play a role in shaping healthier futures for families across South Florida and beyond.
