Jean Shafiroff Hosts Birthday Celebration for Patrick McMullan in Support of ACE Programs for the Homeless
Philanthropist, author, and television host Jean Shafiroff opened her New York home for a special reception honoring celebrated photographer Patrick McMullan’s birthday, while also shining a light on the upcoming ACE Programs for the Homeless Gala. The evening blended society, style, and philanthropy, bringing together 150 guests during the height of New York Fashion Week.
A Night That Carried Beyond the Schedule
Originally planned as a two-hour affair, the reception stretched late into the night, with guests mingling over hors d’oeuvres and cocktails until midnight. The highlight came when actress and musician Jill Hennessy surprised attendees with an impromptu performance, underscoring the spontaneous charm that often defines New York’s philanthropic gatherings.
Adding to the significance of the evening, Jean Shafiroff, Patrick McMullan, and philanthropist Henry Buhl received official citations from New York State Assemblywoman Rebecca Seawright in recognition of their devotion to charitable causes.
A Guest List of New York’s Cultural Figures
The reception drew a distinguished crowd of friends, fashion insiders, and supporters of ACE. Notable attendees included Martin Shafiroff, Sandra Sanches, Ray Kelly, Hunt Slonem, Rebecca Seawright, Laura Comfort, Peter Thomas Roth, Carole Roth, Luanne de Lesseps, Carole Radziwill, Dorinda Medley, Ramona Singer, George Wayne, Malan Breton, Jennifer Creel, Christopher Makos, and Michael Musto, alongside the evening’s honoree Patrick McMullan.
Honoring Patrick McMullan’s Legacy
For decades, Patrick McMullan has been synonymous with New York nightlife and society photography. His vast archive, spanning more than 40 years, is regarded as one of the largest living collections of celebrity and cultural imagery. Beyond his prolific career as a photographer and publisher, McMullan has devoted much of his time to charitable causes, particularly those related to health and social advocacy.
As a cancer survivor, McMullan has raised awareness and funding for organizations such as the National Hemophilia Foundation, the FDNY Foundation, and the Coalition for the Homeless. His presence at the event not only celebrated his milestone birthday but also highlighted his ongoing commitment to philanthropy and cultural documentation.
Jean Shafiroff’s Role as a Leading Lady of Philanthropy
Jean Shafiroff’s dedication to philanthropy has made her one of New York’s most respected society figures. The author of Successful Philanthropy: How to Make a Life by What You Give, she serves on the boards of eight nonprofit organizations, chairs numerous galas each year, and frequently hosts charitable receptions at her homes. Her work spans causes from women’s rights and healthcare to animal welfare and cultural preservation.
With her television show Successful Philanthropy and regular appearances in the media, Shafiroff has built a platform that inspires others to embrace giving. As she continues to leverage her influence to support organizations like ACE, she remains a central figure in the intersection of fashion, society, and philanthropy.
Supporting ACE Programs for the Homeless
The evening also brought attention to the Association of Community Employment Programs (ACE), an organization dedicated to helping New Yorkers who have experienced homelessness, incarceration, or addiction. ACE provides job training, work opportunities, and long-term support networks that help participants regain independence and stability.
By aligning McMullan’s birthday with ACE’s mission, Shafiroff emphasized the importance of uniting society celebrations with meaningful impact.
A Philanthropic Season in New York
As New York Fashion Week filled the city with glamour and energy, this reception offered a reminder of the power of philanthropy to create lasting change. It was both a celebration of a legendary photographer’s life and legacy, and a call to action in support of those rebuilding theirs through ACE Programs for the Homeless.
