Minnie Brings a Curated Family Concept Space to Miami Beach

This fall, Miami Beach welcomes a new kind of gathering place for families with the opening of Minnie, a thoughtfully curated concept space designed for children ages 0–8 and their parents. Located at 1225 Alton Road, Minnie officially debuts on Sunday, September 28, with a grand opening celebration from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The space reimagines what a family destination can be, combining imaginative play areas, therapeutic services, a design-forward retail boutique, and a wellness-focused market.