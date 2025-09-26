Minnie Brings a Curated Family Concept Space to Miami Beach

Exterior of Minnie concept space at 1225 Alton Road in Miami Beach
This fall, Miami Beach welcomes a new kind of gathering place for families with the opening of Minnie, a thoughtfully curated concept space designed for children ages 0–8 and their parents. Located at 1225 Alton Road, Minnie officially debuts on Sunday, September 28, with a grand opening celebration from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. The space reimagines what a family destination can be, combining imaginative play areas, therapeutic services, a design-forward retail boutique, and a wellness-focused market.

Childhood Curated

Founded by Nicole Spoelma, M.Ed., a special educator, mother, and entrepreneur, Minnie was created as an antidote to the often overwhelming pace of city living.

“In a world that often feels overwhelming for families, we wanted to create a space where children can explore and grow, and parents can feel seen, supported, and at ease.”

Nicole Spoelma, M.Ed, Founder of Minnie

The concept merges intentional design with developmental support, offering a softer, slower alternative for modern families. Montessori-inspired furnishings, artful interiors, and expertly curated programming make Minnie feel as much like a design destination as it does a haven for play and learning.

What Families Can Expect

Every aspect of Minnie has been considered to create a holistic environment for children and parents alike:

  • Curated Retail Boutique: A collection of sustainable clothing, toys, and books from timeless European brands. Nearly every item in the space, from décor to play objects, is available for purchase.

  • Sensory Play Spaces: Designed for ages 0–6, these areas provide open play and guided sessions, encouraging curiosity and developmental growth.

  • Therapeutic Services: On-site specialists, including speech and music therapists, offer both private therapy and group classes.

  • Workshops and Community Events: Local professionals lead programming that inspires learning and connection for both parents and children.

  • The Mothership Market: Curated by holistic nutritionist Maggie Slavonic, NTP, RWP, the market stocks organic snacks, wellness essentials, and everyday family items.

  • Parent Lounge: A serene retreat for coffee, conversation, or quiet reflection, designed to make parents feel as supported as their children.

A Space with Intention

At Minnie, every element is curated with care — from its educational workshops to its interiors that prioritize natural textures and calming tones. The concept extends beyond play to embrace inclusivity, sustainability, and the holistic needs of families.

Open weekdays from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Minnie offers flexible opportunities for families to engage, explore, and connect. Reservations and program bookings are available through Hi Sawyer.

A New Chapter for Miami Families

More than a retail space or playroom, Minnie positions itself as a cultural and community hub for Miami Beach. By blending design-forward retail with child development services and family-centered programming, it offers parents and children a new way to experience the early years together — intentional, connected, and beautifully curated.

