One For The Boys Brings “Love Life” Cancer Awareness Gala to New York
One For The Boys (OFTB), the UK-born charity dedicated to breaking the silence around male cancer, is bringing its global mission to New York City this October with Love Life, a special evening of performances and philanthropy. On October 12, the Broadway community will rally for the cause at OFTB’s first major U.S. event, benefiting both OFTB and Stand Up To Cancer® (SU2C).
A Global Mission Arrives in New York
Founded in the United Kingdom, OFTB has long worked to encourage men to confront health issues openly, fostering early detection and proactive medical care. Cancer’s impact, however, knows no borders: one in five people worldwide will face a cancer diagnosis in their lifetime. By expanding its efforts to New York, OFTB hopes to spark a broader cultural shift around awareness and conversation.
“Bringing Love Life to New York is about expanding the conversation and building a truly global movement. Men in the US, like in the UK, often don’t speak up about their health or receive the support they need, when they need it. By hosting this event in NYC, we’re not just putting the spotlight on male cancer—we’re inviting a wider community into the conversation.”
Sofia Davis, Founder and CEO of OFTB
A Night of Tribute and Performance
The evening will honor both resilience and remembrance. Among the most poignant moments will be a tribute to Gavin Creel, the beloved Broadway performer who passed away from cancer in September 2024 at the age of 48.
Audiences can expect powerful performances and appearances that merge artistry with advocacy. Marisha Wallace, Ben Vereen, and Orfeh will take the stage, joined by other Broadway luminaries soon to be announced. Frank DiLella, 11-time Emmy Award-winning host of On Stage on Spectrum News NY1, will serve as master of ceremonies, with special guest appearances by Academy Award winner Daniel Kaluuya and Lorna Luft, daughter of Judy Garland.
Proceeds from the evening will directly support OFTB and SU2C’s missions to raise awareness, advance education, and improve prevention and early detection initiatives.
Building on a Legacy of Global Support
Previous OFTB events have drawn an impressive roster of performers including Sia, Adam Lambert, Nicole Scherzinger, Kylie Minogue, and Mark Ronson, alongside supporters such as Samuel L. Jackson, Lewis Hamilton, Stanley Tucci, and Margot Robbie. With New York’s Broadway community now lending its voice, the campaign gains a powerful new platform.
“Uniting the Broadway community together allows us to make even more of a difference where it matters. With an event that benefits both OFTB and SU2C, this Love Life event can help change the outcomes for those affected by cancer—from awareness to treatment, from prevention to mental health.”
Sofia Davis, Founder and CEO of OFTB
Julian Adams, Ph.D., President and CEO of SU2C, emphasized the importance of the collaboration: “We are honored that Stand Up To Cancer is a beneficiary of the ‘Love Life’ evening. Cancer touches so many lives, and support from events like this helps fuel our mission to accelerate innovative research and bring new advances to patients faster. We are inspired by the commitment to raising awareness on a global stage and grateful to everyone whose generosity makes this important work possible.”
Event Details
Sunday, October 12, 2025
New York City (venue details forthcoming)
One For The Boys and Stand Up To Cancer
For information on tickets and tables, inquiries can be directed to lovelife@onefortheboys.com.
A Movement Beyond Borders
By merging Broadway’s creative energy with the mission of two leading cancer-focused organizations, Love Life is more than a gala—it is a call to action. The event underscores the importance of conversation, community, and commitment in the fight against cancer, and affirms New York as a pivotal stage in building a truly global movement for health awareness.
