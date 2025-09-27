Miami Book Fair 2025: A Global Stage for Literary Icons
Source: Miami Book Fair
Reported By: Matthew Kennedy
Each November, Miami transforms into a nexus of literature, culture, and conversation with the return of the Miami Book Fair. Running from November 16–23, 2025, this year’s eight-day program once again reinforces the city’s position as a sophisticated literary hub. With more than 550 authors from across the globe, the fair is set to welcome household names, rising voices, and cultural icons alike.
A Lineup of Luminaries
The breadth of the 2025 lineup reflects the Book Fair’s mission to bridge diverse genres, perspectives, and audiences. This year’s roster includes Arthur Sze, Padma Lakshmi, Daniel Silva, Barry Diller, Kenny Chesney, and Larry Charles, among hundreds of others, ensuring the programming appeals to every facet of the literary and cultural spectrum. Dedicated tracks will spotlight local talent, Haitian and Hispanic writers, children’s literature, and poetry, affirming the fair’s role as both an international stage and a community celebration.
The “Evening With” Series
At the heart of the week are the highly anticipated “Evening With” conversations, intimate ticketed events that bring influential authors and thinkers into focus. Each evening offers audiences the chance to engage with groundbreaking ideas and personal stories that extend well beyond the page.
Bill McKibben opens the series on Sunday, Nov. 16, at 4:30 p.m. with Here Comes the Sun: A Last Chance for the Climate and a Fresh Chance for Civilization. A leading environmentalist, McKibben examines the promise of inexpensive solar energy not only as a solution to climate change but also as an opportunity to reshape society on more humane terms.
Later that evening, Daniel Silva takes the stage at 6 p.m. to discuss his latest thriller, An Inside Job: A Novel, in conversation with Jamie Gangel. The story traverses the art world, European enclaves of wealth, and climaxes dramatically in St. Peter’s Square—hallmarks of Silva’s high-stakes, fast-paced narratives.
Closing out the night at 7 p.m., country music legend Kenny Chesney shares his memoir, Heart Life Music. Tracing his journey from small-town Tennessee to global stadium tours, Chesney reflects on creativity, identity, and the formation of his devoted “No Shoes Nation.”
On Monday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m., neurosurgeon Dr. Theodore H. Schwartz invites readers into the intricate world of brain surgery with Gray Matters: A Biography of Brain Surgery. His book weaves riveting medical case studies with reflections on the stakes of holding a scalpel when every second counts.
Barry Diller, one of the most influential figures in business and media, shares his story on Tuesday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. In Who Knew, Diller offers a candid memoir that blends Hollywood lore, entrepreneurial lessons, and moments of vulnerability.
On Wednesday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m., celebrated photographer and writer Sally Mann discusses Art Work: On the Creative Life, a meditation on the challenges and rewards of a life devoted to art, risk, and resilience.
Poetry takes center stage on Thursday, Nov. 20, at 7 p.m., when Arthur Sze, the newly named 25th U.S. Poet Laureate and winner of the 2025 Bollingen Prize, presents his twelfth collection, Into the Hush. With imaginative range, Sze confronts climate change, endangered cultures, and the fragility of the nuclear age through lyrical innovation.
On Friday, Nov. 21, at 6 p.m., Mercedes Ron, one of Spain’s bestselling authors, introduces English-language readers to her internationally acclaimed Tell Me series, a story of love, family secrets, and emotional discovery that has captivated millions worldwide.
Each of these evenings, held at Miami Dade College’s Wolfson Campus, requires a $35 ticket, which includes a copy of the featured book and access to the beloved Street Fair.
Beyond the Stage
While the “Evening With” series anchors the week, the full Book Fair experience extends into open-air markets, children’s programming, and multilingual events that showcase Miami’s cultural tapestry. The Street Fair, a favorite among locals and visitors alike, transforms downtown into a literary promenade lined with publishers, artisans, and food vendors.
Miami’s Literary Moment
The Miami Book Fair has long stood as a reflection of the city itself—dynamic, global, and endlessly creative. This year’s lineup, blending literary excellence with cultural resonance, reaffirms Miami’s status as a city where books matter as much as beaches and where conversations carry the weight of shaping the future.
As the city prepares to welcome authors and readers from around the world, the 2025 fair promises not only to celebrate literature but also to define Miami as a stage for ideas that transcend borders.
