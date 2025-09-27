Miami Book Fair 2025: A Global Stage for Literary Icons

Bill McKibben opens the series on Sunday, Nov. 16, at 4:30 p.m. with Here Comes the Sun: A Last Chance for the Climate and a Fresh Chance for Civilization. A leading environmentalist, McKibben examines the promise of inexpensive solar energy not only as a solution to climate change but also as an opportunity to reshape society on more humane terms.



Later that evening, Daniel Silva takes the stage at 6 p.m. to discuss his latest thriller, An Inside Job: A Novel, in conversation with Jamie Gangel. The story traverses the art world, European enclaves of wealth, and climaxes dramatically in St. Peter’s Square—hallmarks of Silva’s high-stakes, fast-paced narratives.



Closing out the night at 7 p.m., country music legend Kenny Chesney shares his memoir, Heart Life Music. Tracing his journey from small-town Tennessee to global stadium tours, Chesney reflects on creativity, identity, and the formation of his devoted “No Shoes Nation.”



On Monday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m., neurosurgeon Dr. Theodore H. Schwartz invites readers into the intricate world of brain surgery with Gray Matters: A Biography of Brain Surgery. His book weaves riveting medical case studies with reflections on the stakes of holding a scalpel when every second counts.



Barry Diller, one of the most influential figures in business and media, shares his story on Tuesday, Nov. 18, at 7 p.m. In Who Knew, Diller offers a candid memoir that blends Hollywood lore, entrepreneurial lessons, and moments of vulnerability.



On Wednesday, Nov. 19, at 7 p.m., celebrated photographer and writer Sally Mann discusses Art Work: On the Creative Life, a meditation on the challenges and rewards of a life devoted to art, risk, and resilience.



Poetry takes center stage on Thursday, Nov. 20, at 7 p.m., when Arthur Sze, the newly named 25th U.S. Poet Laureate and winner of the 2025 Bollingen Prize, presents his twelfth collection, Into the Hush. With imaginative range, Sze confronts climate change, endangered cultures, and the fragility of the nuclear age through lyrical innovation.

