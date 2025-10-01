Denise Rich on Legacy, Music, and the Mission of Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation
Philanthropist, songwriter, and founder of Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research, Denise Rich has transformed personal tragedy into a powerful legacy of hope. Since 1996, her foundation has become one of the largest non-governmental sources of grant support to blood cancer research in the nation, funding the best and brightest physician-scientists just as they launch their labs. The Foundation has already awarded over $43 million in innovative grants, supporting cutting-edge therapies that aim to reduce toxicity, improve quality of life, and ultimately discover a cure.
Central to its calendar is the glamorous Angel Ball, a star-studded annual gala in New York City that brings together researchers, philanthropists, celebrities, and supporters for an unforgettable evening of fundraising, music, and community spirit which will be held at Cipriani Wall Street on October 27, 2025. This year, the Angel Ball will honor breast cancer survivor Tina Knowles, for her devotion to philanthropy and dedication to raising awareness for cancer research; Skye & Don Rufus Hankey who will be recognized for their unwavering dedication to philanthropy and their positive impact on society through their generous contributions; and Amy Green, CEO and Founder of The Green Vision Foundation, for serving as a leading force in anti-poaching, ocean restoration, climate change mitigation, and rainforest preservation.
Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation will also host an online auction which will run from October 15th - October 29th at charitybuzz.com/gabrielles and will feature unique experiences including exclusive access to the GBK Brand Bar’s Pre-Academy Awards luxury Lounge; a VIP experience with Balmain during Paris Fashion Week; a photo shoot with acclaimed photographer Fadil Berisha and trips to the fabulous Albany, Bahamas, Round Hill Resort and Isle Blue to name a few!
Denise reflects on her daughter Gabrielle’s legacy, the role of music in her events, and her commitment to ensuring that fewer families suffer from the devastating effects of cancer.
Can you share the history of Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation and how it has evolved since you began?
The foundation was created in honor of my daughter, Gabrielle, who passed away from acute myeloid leukemia at just 27 years old. Before she died, she told me that if she survived, this would be her life’s work. Her wish was to create a foundation that would fund the most promising investigators in the country, with the hope of finding less toxic treatments and, ultimately, a cure. She wanted others to be spared the suffering that comes with chemotherapy and radiation.
My daughters Daniella and Ilona and I decided that the best way to honor Gabrielle’s memory was to turn our grief into a positive force for others. That became Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research in 1996. Since then, we’ve raised over $43 million for research. We’ve funded more than 50 leading cancer centers, investing in the best and brightest young scientists to support innovative projects that might otherwise go unfunded.
Music plays a big role in your events. How has your background as a songwriter and mother influenced your philanthropy?
Music has always been part of my life, and it’s part of Gabrielle’s spirit too. The Angel Ball is not only an important fundraiser—it’s also a celebration filled with incredible performances and artistry. People come to learn about the research, but they also leave uplifted by the music. That combination of science, community, and celebration makes the event unique and keeps people coming back year after year.
You’ve lived in many places—New York, the Bahamas, Europe. Where do you call home?
Honestly, I feel at home everywhere. I spend time in different places, and it all seems to work well.
Beyond philanthropy, what projects are you currently working on?
My main focus is the foundation. That’s really where I put my energy, and everything else flows from that mission.
You’ve built a strong sense of family and community among your supporters. What’s your secret?
Transparency and trust. People know that 88 cents of every dollar we raise goes directly to research, and that makes a big difference. Our events are also about gratitude and joy—we create beautiful evenings that people want to attend, while knowing their contributions go directly toward lifesaving work. Sadly, cancer has deeply affected my family. I lost Gabrielle, my sister to breast cancer, and my mother to lung cancer. Many of our supporters have similar stories, so there’s a shared bond and determination to help.
What lessons about giving back do you hope future generations will carry forward?
I think young people are realizing that they, too, can make a real impact. Cancer touches everyone in some way. Gabrielle was only 27, with her whole life ahead of her—an actress in Los Angeles, about to become the face of Lancôme. Her dream was to live and give back, and she asked me to continue her mission. Her story continues to inspire young people to act, to help, and to give, because they know it could happen to anyone.
Does the foundation support early detection or prevention research as well?
Yes, we fund projects that focus on early detection, prevention, and improving the efficacy of treatments. Timing is everything in cancer care. We also support collaborative research across disciplines, including integrative and complementary medicine, to develop new approaches that improve treatment outcomes and quality of life.
Do you see AI playing a role in the future of cancer research?
Absolutely. AI can help speed up data analysis, identify patterns, and accelerate the development of new therapies. It’s an exciting area that could change the way research is done.
If you could inspire our readers to take one action after reading this, what would it be?
To get involved. Support cancer research, spread awareness, or simply help someone in need. Every contribution matters. People are alive today because of the money we’ve raised. Gabrielle’s story reminds us all that life is precious and that we each have the ability to make a difference.
Looking back on your remarkable journey, what moments stand out most?
For me, the highlight is seeing how people—young and old—come to our events, feel moved, and want to help. That ripple effect means everything. You may never know all the lives you touch, but knowing you’ve helped someone live longer or better is the greatest reward.
Through Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation, Denise Rich has transformed unimaginable loss into a living legacy that fuels innovation, hope, and survival. From funding groundbreaking young researchers to hosting the dazzling Angel Ball each year in New York, the Foundation embodies Gabrielle’s last wish: that others might live longer, healthier lives free of the devastating effects of blood cancers. With transparency, music, and compassion at its core, the foundation continues to unite science and society in the fight against cancer.
For tickets to the star studded Gabrielle’s Foundation Angel Ball, please visit: gabriellesangels.org
