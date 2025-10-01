Denise Rich on Legacy, Music, and the Mission of Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation

A

The foundation was created in honor of my daughter, Gabrielle, who passed away from acute myeloid leukemia at just 27 years old. Before she died, she told me that if she survived, this would be her life’s work. Her wish was to create a foundation that would fund the most promising investigators in the country, with the hope of finding less toxic treatments and, ultimately, a cure. She wanted others to be spared the suffering that comes with chemotherapy and radiation.

My daughters Daniella and Ilona and I decided that the best way to honor Gabrielle’s memory was to turn our grief into a positive force for others. That became Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research in 1996. Since then, we’ve raised over $43 million for research. We’ve funded more than 50 leading cancer centers, investing in the best and brightest young scientists to support innovative projects that might otherwise go unfunded.