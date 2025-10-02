Luminous Global Hosts 4th Annual Light Up the Night Gala in Coconut Grove
Source: Luminous Global
Reported By: Caroline Dalal
In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Luminous Global welcomed Miami’s philanthropic community to its 4th Annual Light Up the Night gala this past Friday. Held at the Mayfair House Hotel & Garden in Coconut Grove, the evening carried the theme “The Enchanted Garden”—a fitting motif for a night dedicated to empowerment, wellness, and transformative innovation in women’s health.
A Celebration with Purpose
The gala served as both a celebration and a call to action, spotlighting the importance of early detection in breast cancer care while raising funds for the Luminous Advocacy Project, a nonprofit committed to advancing education and equitable access to healthcare worldwide. Guests were welcomed into the lush garden setting with an al fresco cocktail reception featuring custom creations by LALO Tequila, including the LALO Hibiscus Paloma and the LALO Rose Margarita. Live performances and music set the tone before attendees moved to a gourmet dinner accompanied by moving survivor testimonials that underscored the evening’s mission.
Guests, Donors, and Honorees
The guest list reflected the event’s reach across culture, fashion, politics, and philanthropy. Notables included supermodel and Real Housewives of New York alum Kelly Killoren Bensimon, Florida House of Representatives member Fabián Basabe, Claudine De Niro, and Marta and Ron Bloom, all gathered in support of Luminous Advocacy Group and its Global Founder & CEO, Marylin Dans.
The evening honored this year’s generous donors—Jose Dans and Heidi Dans, Norma Jean Abraham, Ana VeigaMilton, Sari Sosa, Dr. Ramona Probasco, and Julio Figueroa Cisneros—whose contributions help fuel the organization’s global efforts. A special spotlight was also placed on awardees recognized for their advocacy and support: Xiomara Beatriz Brandfon, Rosario Rico Toro Korn, Enrique Martinez, Jessica Cristobal, Vivian Quiroga, Frank Navarro, and Manny Lara.
Spotlight on Innovation in Breast Health
At the heart of the night was Luminous, the groundbreaking breast familiarity tool redefining how women engage with their own health. Designed to provide a visual reference of breast tissue and blood flow, Luminous empowers users to establish a personal baseline, encouraging an awareness-first lifestyle and the ability to identify potential changes over time. Already introduced across the EU and UK and preparing for expansion into the Middle East and United States, this innovative technology reflects the organization’s mission: to inspire hope and transform breast health on a global scale.
A Legacy of Advocacy in Miami and Beyond
With its mix of community leaders, survivors, innovators, and supporters, the gala embodied the very mission of Luminous Global—uniting people in a shared effort to make early detection more accessible and to create conversations that change lives. At Mayfair House, under the canopy of the enchanted garden theme, the evening was more than a celebration. It was a reminder of what can be achieved when philanthropy, technology, and community come together with a singular focus: empowering women to take control of their health.
