Miami’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month Guide: Philanthropy, Dining, and Events

Brickell’s French Riviera–inspired LPM Restaurant & Bar is offering a curated Pink October menu throughout the month, with proceeds directed to Pink Angels of Memorial, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting patients at Memorial Healthcare System. Each specialty item is backed by matching donations from Château d’Esclans and Una Vodka, amplifying the impact. Highlights include Château d’Esclans Rosé by the glass or bottle, the La Vie en Rose cocktail with UNA Vodka and italicus, the Vitamin Sea mocktail of pink grapefruit and hibiscus, and two desserts: Pink October Colonel and Nage de Fraises Avec Chantilly. Every sip and spoonful doubles in meaning with the matching donations.