Miami’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month Guide: Philanthropy, Dining, and Events

Each October, Miami’s dining rooms, rooftops, and cultural destinations take on a special hue, transforming into spaces of solidarity in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. This year’s calendar is filled with meaningful experiences that combine philanthropy with the city’s hallmark flair for hospitality and creativity. From limited-edition cocktails to immersive art installations and community-driven events, here are standout ways to raise a glass, strike a pose, or join together in support of the cause.
Brickell’s French Riviera–inspired LPM Restaurant & Bar is offering a curated Pink October menu throughout the month, with proceeds directed to Pink Angels of Memorial, a nonprofit dedicated to supporting patients at Memorial Healthcare System. Each specialty item is backed by matching donations from Château d’Esclans and Una Vodka, amplifying the impact. Highlights include Château d’Esclans Rosé by the glass or bottle, the La Vie en Rose cocktail with UNA Vodka and italicus, the Vitamin Sea mocktail of pink grapefruit and hibiscus, and two desserts: Pink October Colonel and Nage de Fraises Avec Chantilly. Every sip and spoonful doubles in meaning with the matching donations.
All Florida locations of Bodega Taqueria y Tequila are shaking up the Margari-ta-ta, a strawberry margarita created in partnership with the Pink-O Charitable Foundation. Proceeds benefit patient services and the CARE Clinic at the University of Miami’s Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. Known for its spirited Pink-O de Mayo fundraisers, the foundation continues its work by using every glass as a tool for awareness and care.
On October 14 at Palm Court, the Fashion Strikes Cancer initiative presents its 10th Annual Pink Yoga Class. Led by founder Angeles Almuna and Ahana Yoga’s Dawn Feinberg, with music by DJ Drez, the evening encourages guests to arrive in their best pink yoga attire. A $25 fee directly benefits the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF), transforming every stretch and breath into tangible support for research.
At Mi Chini Cocktail Lounge inside Phuc Yea, Chef Cesar Zapata hosts “Phuc You Cancer” on October 3—an evening inspired by his sister Natalia Diaz Weissman, a three-time breast cancer survivor. The event features cocktails, passed bites, raffle prizes including private chef dinners, spa treatments, and memberships, with proceeds benefiting UM Cancer Research. Tickets start at $25, and each drink contributes an additional $1 to the cause.
The sky-high lounge Rosa Sky Rooftop invites guests to sip with purpose throughout October. Two cocktails—the Pink Lemonade crafted with E11even Vodka, sparkling rosé, strawberry, and lemon, and the non-alcoholic Pink Ribbon Refresher made with Ritual Tequila Alternative and Fever-Tree Grapefruit Soda—each contribute $1 to the Pink Pumpkins Initiative in support of the American Cancer Society.
From October 16–19, Shoes for a Cure returns to the Design District, bringing together more than 20 luxury brands, from Tom Ford to Valentino. A portion of sales benefits the Braman Family Breast Cancer Institute at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. The four-day activation begins with a private dinner at Mother Wolf Miami and a silent auction offering everything from couture pieces to exclusive travel experiences.
The InterContinental Miami glows pink all month in support of BRCAStrong, an organization providing care and resources for women impacted by breast and gynecological cancers. Inside, Toro Toro serves the Pink La Bomba dessert, a decadent pink chocolate half-sphere filled with mousse, ice cream, and berries, with proceeds directed to BRCAStrong. On October 14, the SkyLawn becomes the site of Pink Power Yoga, led by Nicolay Del Salto, featuring a sound bowl session to close the evening. Tickets ($20) fund post-mastectomy care kits for women in need.
At three Miami River dining destinations—Kiki on the River, Habibi Miami, and Casablanca on the River—guests can order the Dream of Pink. The cocktail layers Elyx Vodka, guava nectar, elderflower liqueur, coconut cream, vanilla essence, and jasmine mist. With each order, $5 benefits Susan G. Komen, one of the leading organizations funding breast cancer research and community programs.
Two of Miami’s most beloved restaurants—Michael’s Genuine in the Design District and Amara at Paraiso—unite this October with the Rosemary Paloma. This herbaceous cocktail, made with tequila, rosemary, and Topo Chico grapefruit soda, donates $3 from each order to the Florida Breast Cancer Foundation.
Bal Harbour Shops honors Breast Cancer Awareness Month by commissioning landscape artist Lily Kwong to reimagine her celebrated Moongates installation. Six orchid-adorned archways transform the luxury shopping destination into an immersive display of beauty and resilience. Throughout October, the Shops will also be illuminated in pink, with staff donning pink uniforms, and Collins Avenue glowing in solidarity with the cause. Proceeds benefit the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF).
South Florida’s favorite taqueria, COYO Taco, has teamed up with UNA Vodka for the month of October with La Rosita. The frozen cocktail, blending UNA Vodka with strawberries, lemon, and simple syrup, is not just refreshing—it also supports the nonprofit F Cancer, with $2 from every bottle sold to restaurants donated to prevention, detection, and education programs.
At Giselle Miami, October cocktails carry philanthropic weight. The bar offers the Pink Lemonade with E11even Vodka and sparkling rosé, alongside the non-alcoholic Pink Ribbon Refresher. With each drink, $1 goes to the Pink Pumpkins Initiative, ensuring that even a late-night toast supports breast cancer research and awareness.
Miami’s Breast Cancer Awareness Month programming underscores how philanthropy, hospitality, and creativity intersect. Each cocktail poured, yoga mat rolled out, or art installation unveiled contributes not just to awareness, but to tangible support for research, patient services, and community programs. In Miami this October, every detail—be it a glass of rosé, a pink-lit building, or a moment of shared reflection—carries the promise of impact.
