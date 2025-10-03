VIP Kickoff Toasts 30th Annual InterContinental Miami Make-A-Wish Ball
Miami’s philanthropic calendar is defined by signature moments, and few carry the weight, glamour, and heartfelt purpose of the InterContinental Miami Make-A-Wish Ball. On September 25, supporters gathered at the InterContinental Miami for an invitation-only kickoff cocktail party to celebrate the milestone 30th Annual Ball, set for Saturday, November 1, 2025.
Three Decades of Wishes Granted
For thirty years, the InterContinental Miami Make-A-Wish Ball has stood as a beacon of hope for children with critical illnesses. Since its founding, the event has raised more than $47 million, directly funding over 8,700 life-changing wishes for children in Southern Florida. Beyond its grandeur, the Ball’s legacy rests in its ability to unite Miami’s philanthropic and cultural communities for a shared purpose.
A Night of Glamour and Connection
The kickoff celebration reflected the grandeur of the upcoming gala, themed “Cleopatra” with a nod to Old Hollywood opulence. Guests were treated to a theatrical performance of voguing Cleopatras, presented by New Century Dance Company and Deco Productions, setting the stage for what promises to be one of the most spectacular galas to date.
Among those in attendance were renowned artist Romero Britto, Real Housewives of Miami star Adriana De Moura, Judge Bronwyn Miller, and fashion designer Rene Ruiz. Welcoming remarks came from Gala Host and InterContinental Miami General Manager Glenn Sampert, Gala Chair and Make-A-Wish Southern Florida Chairman Emeritus Shareef Malnik, and Make-A-Wish Southern Florida President and CEO Norman Wedderburn—affectionately known as “The Three Amigos”—along with Chairman of the Board Eugene Frenkel.
A Culinary Homage to Cleopatra
InterContinental Miami Executive Chef Francesco Martini curated a culinary journey inspired by Cleopatra herself. Guests enjoyed exotic butler-passed popcorn infused with lime zest and white truffle essence, a Mediterranean snack bar with individual charcuterie boards, a carving station with mahlab-scented bread, and risotto theatrically served from massive wheels of Parmigiano Reggiano. The evening concluded with an “Offering Table” laden with Middle Eastern-inspired confections.
Stories of Resilience
One of the most moving moments of the evening came from Wish Kid Courtney Priede, now 24, who shared her testimony. In 2016, after years of battling Ulcerative Colitis and enduring multiple surgeries, her wish “to explore the Great Barrier Reef in Australia” was granted. That trip, she recalled, gave her family the chance to laugh, heal, and rediscover joy together—a testament to the transformative power of a single wish.
Looking Ahead
The 30th Annual InterContinental Miami Make-A-Wish Ball promises to honor its legacy while ushering in a new era of impact. With its Cleopatra-inspired theme, star-studded guest list, and unwavering dedication to children in need, the event stands as both a social highlight and a philanthropic cornerstone in Miami.
Tickets remain limited for this landmark gala, with proceeds ensuring that more wishes will be granted, more families will find joy, and more children will discover hope beyond hospital walls.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.