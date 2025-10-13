Hudson River Park Friends’ “Midnight Garden Gala” Raises $2.7 Million to Support New York’s Waterfront Oasis
A Night Beneath the Stars at Hudson River Park
Beneath the glittering Manhattan skyline, Hudson River Park Friends hosted its 2025 Gala on Thursday, October 9, welcoming hundreds of guests to Pier 62 and Pier Sixty for an evening of philanthropy, sustainability, and celebration. Aptly themed “Midnight Garden,” the annual event raised nearly $2.7 million to support Hudson River Park’s essential care, free programming, and environmental education initiatives—ensuring that New York’s beloved four-mile waterfront sanctuary remains clean, green, and thriving for years to come.
The gala honored two longtime champions of civic and environmental progress: Bruce Mosler, Chairman of Global Brokerage at Cushman & Wakefield, and Robert K. Steel, former Hudson River Park Trust Vice Chair and New York City Deputy Mayor. Together, the honorees represent the enduring partnership between business, government, and community that has shaped Hudson River Park’s remarkable evolution.
An Evening Rooted in Purpose and Community
Guests gathered for cocktails beside the Carousel at Pier 62, a fitting prelude to an evening defined by movement and celebration. A dynamic dance troupe guided attendees to Pier Sixty with flowing fabrics and illuminated kites before dinner and tributes commenced. The scene—lush with greenery and softly glowing lanterns—embodied the event’s “Midnight Garden” theme, celebrating nature’s beauty against the city’s electric energy.
Connie Fishman, Executive Director of Hudson River Park Friends, reflected on the evening’s significance.
“It’s always such a thrill to see our park neighbors, donors and loyal supporters at the annual Gala celebrating the wonderful blue and green spaces of Hudson River Park. The Park has added so much to the city and to the quality of all of our lives. It truly deserves to be the center of our attention for this one special evening.”
True to Hudson River Park’s sustainability mission, all natural elements used throughout the décor were locally sourced and will be transplanted into the Park’s gardens—ensuring the event’s beauty will continue to flourish long after the final toast.
Honoring Leadership and Legacy
Throughout the evening, tributes to honorees Bruce Mosler and Robert K. Steel underscored the Park’s long-standing legacy of innovation and collaboration. Their leadership has been instrumental in guiding Hudson River Park through years of growth and transformation—turning a once-neglected stretch of waterfront into one of Manhattan’s most treasured public spaces.
Distinguished guests included Former Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg, Hudson River Park Friends Chair Diana L. Taylor, Patti Harris and Mark Lebow, Michelle Collins, Jill Hennessy, Alex and Keytt Lundqvist, and Matt Wilpers and Jessica Li, among others, reinforcing the Park’s central place in New York’s cultural and philanthropic landscape.
A Celebration of Sustainability and Giving
The night’s live auction, led by auctioneer Lydia Fenet, featured extraordinary experiences including an Art & Luxury Weekend in New York City with a stay at the new Faena New York and VIP access to FRIEZE New York, as well as coveted packages like a Grand Banks wine-and-dining experience and premium hospitality for the 2026 US Open and 2026 Masters Tournament.
The silent auction further elevated the evening’s excitement, drawing spirited participation from guests eager to support the park’s 550+ free events, STEM education programs, marine science research, and habitat restoration initiatives.
A Quarter Century of Impact
For more than 25 years, Hudson River Park has been a testament to New York City’s ability to reimagine its landscape—transforming a deteriorated industrial waterfront into an urban sanctuary of parks, piers, and greenways. Stretching four miles from Chambers Street to 59th Street, it is now one of the longest riverfront parks in the United States, serving as both a recreational haven and a living classroom for environmental education.
Uniquely, Hudson River Park is not city-run. Instead, it thrives through a public-private partnership that combines city and state resources for development with private philanthropy for operations, programming, and maintenance. This model has made Hudson River Park a benchmark for sustainable urban stewardship—demonstrating how civic collaboration can transform and sustain a shared public space.
Philanthropy in Full Bloom
This year’s Gala was co-chaired by Diana L. Taylor and Michael R. Bloomberg, Lilia and Steven Charno, Kara and Patrick Dennis, Emily Yoder and Morgan Johnson, Sarah and Sean Lambert, Erica and Sam Martini, and Haley and David Schwartz. The Host Committee included New York’s leading advocates for arts, culture, and civic progress, while the Honorary Committee featured prominent names such as Matt Bomer and Simon Halls, David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris, Andy Cohen, Claire Danes, Lucy Liu, Julianne Moore and Bart Freundlich, Martin Short, and Martha Stewart.
Their collective efforts underscore a shared belief in the Park’s mission: to protect, preserve, and enhance a rare stretch of green space along Manhattan’s west side.
