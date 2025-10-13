The Pink Agenda’s 18th Annual New York Gala Honors Dr. Eleonora Teplinsky, Raising $340,000 for Breast Cancer Research

Accepting the honor, Dr. Teplinsky reflected on her early connection to oncology and the role of education in modern medicine. “In an age where misinformation often spreads faster than the truth, my mission has always been, and will continue to be, to provide accurate evidence-based information that doesn't inspire fear but inspires action,” she said. “Being embraced by this community as a trusted and reliable voice is a privilege and not one that I take for granted.”