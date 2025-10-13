The Pink Agenda’s 18th Annual New York Gala Honors Dr. Eleonora Teplinsky, Raising $340,000 for Breast Cancer Research
A Night of Purpose and Progress in Lower Manhattan
The Pink Agenda (TPA) returned to the Tribeca Rooftop for its 18th Annual New York City Gala, a powerful evening that brought together leaders in philanthropy, medicine, and entertainment to raise $340,000 in support of breast cancer research and care. Themed “Pink Elegance,” the sold-out celebration embodied TPA’s signature blend of optimism and action.
The evening began with a moving address from Nicole Seagriff, President of The Pink Agenda and a two-time breast cancer survivor, who credited research as the foundation of her survival.
“The reason I’m standing here today is because of research—the scientific and medical advancements that The Pink Agenda has helped fund, which supported me through not just one, but two breast cancer diagnoses.”
Nicole Seagriff, President of The Pink Agenda
Honoring a Leader in Modern Oncology
This year’s Pink Agenda Icon Award was presented to Dr. Eleonora Teplinsky, Head of Breast and Gynecologic Medical Oncology at Valley-Mount Sinai Comprehensive Cancer Care in Paramus, New Jersey. The award recognized her groundbreaking work in patient education, clinical care, and advocacy.
Actress and content creator Miranda McKeon—herself a cancer survivor—presented the award, offering heartfelt remarks that reflected the personal impact of Dr. Teplinsky’s care.
“She has exceeded every expectation. When I say my mom and I fell in love, I mean we fell in love. Dr. Teplinsky makes you feel like you're the only girl in the room... she is so attentive and makes me comfortable asking every kind of question.”
Miranda McKeon, Actress and Content Creator
Accepting the honor, Dr. Teplinsky reflected on her early connection to oncology and the role of education in modern medicine. “In an age where misinformation often spreads faster than the truth, my mission has always been, and will continue to be, to provide accurate evidence-based information that doesn't inspire fear but inspires action,” she said. “Being embraced by this community as a trusted and reliable voice is a privilege and not one that I take for granted.”
She emphasized the transformative power of social media in creating dialogue and connection: “Although social media certainly has its downsides, it is responsible for bringing so many of the people in this room together and is a true space for education, empowerment and advocacy... It enables us to reach those who might otherwise feel isolated, reminding them that they are not alone.”
Philanthropy, Connection, and Celebration
The evening’s program combined heartfelt tributes with lively entertainment and immersive experiences. Guests enjoyed interactive activations by Chic Sketch and Forever Golden, while Adam Kuperstein led a spirited live auction featuring standout prizes, including a rosé pink electric guitar signed by Jon Bon Jovi and a luxury Bermuda getaway complete with a $1,000 PatBo gift card.
Notable attendees included Katie Thurston, Alison Hall, Jenna Leigh Green, Sarrah Strimel Bentley, Emma Myles, Hayley Paige, Carly Cardellino, Zac Mathias, Gina Naomi Baez, and Raline Shah, among others. As the evening transitioned into celebration, DJ Ya Girl Ash filled the rooftop with energy, keeping guests dancing well into the night.
The evening was made possible through the generous support of sponsors including William P. Lauder, Citrone 33, Perfect Moving, Hampton Water, Kendra Scott, Paul Hastings, Movado Group, Saie, and WME, alongside a dedicated host committee representing leaders in media, fashion, and wellness.
A Continuing Mission
Founded in 2007, The Pink Agenda has raised more than $11.5 million for breast cancer research and care. The organization partners with the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) and collaborates on Giuliana Rancic’s FAB-U-WISH, an initiative that brings joy and support to young women affected by breast cancer.
Through events like the annual gala, The Pink Agenda continues to engage a new generation of changemakers, blending community, creativity, and compassion in the pursuit of progress.
As guests departed beneath the Manhattan skyline, one message resonated: the future of breast cancer research is as hopeful as it is human—and together, this community continues to fund that future with both heart and purpose.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.