One For The Boys Gala Brings Global Spotlight to Male Cancer Awareness at Cipriani New York
A Transatlantic Mission Comes to Life
New York, NY — On a crisp October evening, Cipriani’s iconic marble columns and gilded interiors served as the stage for an event that blended purpose with elegance. One For The Boys, the UK-based charity founded to confront the silence surrounding male cancer, officially launched its U.S. chapter with a gala that reminded guests why conversation—and early action—can save lives.
The atmosphere was electric, charged not by spectacle alone but by shared conviction.
“We are asking people to love their life enough and say something early as it can save your life.”
Sofia Davis, Founder and CEO of One For The Boys
Davis continued, “Nobody knows your body better than you. If it doesn’t feel right, seek help. Get a second and third opinion if you must. Every single person can play a part. Early detection is the key that would make a real difference. The call is loud and I have answered it. I am inviting you to join me and let’s see what difference we can make.”
Her words framed the evening’s purpose—a blend of awareness, artistry, and advocacy that transcended the traditional charity format.
A Night of Artistry and Advocacy
The gala unfolded as a vibrant tapestry of live performances and heartfelt storytelling. The evening’s host, Frank DiLella, the 12-time Emmy Award–winning journalist and host of On Stage on Spectrum News NY1, guided guests through a program that married Broadway brilliance with heartfelt testimony.
Acclaimed performers Orfeh, Diego Andres Rodriguez, and James Olivas—stars of West End’s Evita—took the stage alongside Solea Pfeiffer, the Zimbabwe-born actress celebrated for her portrayal of Eliza Hamilton in the first national tour of Hamilton. Each performance was delivered with the kind of emotional gravity that only artistry in service of purpose can convey
The night’s emotional crescendo arrived with appearances from Academy Award winner Daniel Kaluuya and Lorna Luft, daughter of the legendary Judy Garland. Their remarks reminded the audience that men’s health, and particularly men’s cancer, remains one of the least discussed but most urgent global health issues.
Breaking the Silence, Building a Movement
While the evening carried the glamour expected of a Cipriani gala, its impact lay in the message it championed. One For The Boys has spent years dismantling the stigma surrounding male cancer through awareness campaigns, education initiatives, and support systems designed to reach those least likely to seek medical advice. The U.S. launch marks a pivotal step in expanding that mission, extending the charity’s reach to new communities and conversations.
As guests mingled beneath chandeliers and sipped champagne, the undertone was unmistakably earnest—this was not just another gala; it was a call to action. The night invited attendees to confront uncomfortable realities with compassion and courage, replacing silence with dialogue and fear with knowledge.
Early Detection, Lasting Impact
At its core, One For The Boys operates on a simple but transformative belief: awareness is the first step toward survival. By encouraging men to recognize changes in their bodies and seek timely care, the organization aims to shift the cultural narrative that too often equates strength with silence.
Through collaborations with partners like Stand Up To Cancer, which shares a commitment to funding cutting-edge research and improving cancer outcomes, the charity is helping to build a future where early detection is not an exception but a habit.
As the night drew to a close, applause filled Cipriani’s grand hall—an ovation not just for the performers, but for the mission itself. One For The Boys had officially crossed the Atlantic, and with it came a renewed sense of purpose: to ensure that awareness, empathy, and education become as global as the disease they seek to defeat.
In a city renowned for its energy and resilience, the message resonated with unmistakable clarity. The evening was more than a gala—it was a promise that silence would no longer stand in the way of saving lives.
