An elegant table setting at Cipriani 42nd Street welcomed guests for the U.S. launch of One For The Boys, uniting fashion, philanthropy, and purpose in support of men’s cancer awareness Photo Credit: Bryan Bedder & Noam Galai, Getty Images

One For The Boys Gala Brings Global Spotlight to Male Cancer Awareness at Cipriani New York

The UK-Based Charity Launches Its U.S. Chapter With a Powerful Night of Performances, Purpose, and Unity