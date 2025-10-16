Thomas J. Henry Brings Art and Oktoberfest Cheer to Round Rock
The Round Rock Arts Fest & Oktoberfest returned to Centennial Plaza this past weekend, transforming the city into a vibrant hub of creativity, music, and celebration. Thousands gathered for the three-day festival, which brought together artists, brewers, and families for a showcase of local talent and craftsmanship—made possible in part by the generous support of Thomas J. Henry, the billionaire attorney and philanthropist whose headline sponsorship helped elevate this year’s event into one of Central Texas’ most dynamic cultural experiences.
A Celebration of Art, Culture, and Community
Hosted by the City of Round Rock Arts & Culture Department, the festival merged the traditional spirit of a German Oktoberfest with a contemporary celebration of local art. Throughout the weekend, attendees experienced a lively fusion of chalk murals, live art installations, artisan vendors, food trucks, and family-friendly programming, creating an atmosphere that was as engaging as it was inclusive.
Adding to the excitement, Bluebonnet Beer Company curated an authentic Oktoberfest experience complete with locally brewed beers, live bands, and festive flair. The pairing of craft brews with creative expression made for a celebration that captured the heart of Texas culture—community-driven, expressive, and unpretentiously fun.
“As a longtime supporter of arts, local culture, and opportunities that bring communities together, I’m delighted to back Round Rock Arts Fest. There’s something special about events that allow people of all ages to experience creativity firsthand. I’m honored to contribute to an event that celebrates our artists and our community.”
Thomas J. Henry, Founder and CEO of Thomas J. Henry Law
Philanthropy with Purpose
Henry’s involvement extended beyond financial sponsorship. His interactive booth at the event drew steady crowds, offering complimentary branded gifts and highlighting his firm’s wide-reaching community initiatives. The activation reflected Henry’s broader mission to empower creativity, support cultural engagement, and strengthen community ties across Texas.
For decades, Henry has been recognized for his ongoing dedication to causes that foster connection and uplift communities. Through his firm’s active philanthropy program, he has supported efforts related to poverty alleviation, veterans’ assistance, education, animal welfare, and disaster relief, as well as arts and cultural programs like the Round Rock Arts Fest.
A Free Celebration for All
Admission to the festival was free, ensuring accessibility for visitors of all ages and backgrounds. The open format encouraged participation across the community, reinforcing Round Rock’s reputation as a destination where creativity and inclusion thrive.
A Legacy Beyond the Law
While best known as the founder of Thomas J. Henry Law, PLLC, one of the nation’s leading personal injury firms, Henry’s influence reaches far beyond the courtroom. Since 1993, he has built a reputation for excellence in legal advocacy, earning honors such as Attorney of the Year by Top 100 Lawyers (Top 100 Registry, Inc.), Top 10 Trucking Trial Lawyer by The National Trial Lawyers, and Legal Superstar of 2022 by Newsweek.com.
His approach to philanthropy mirrors his professional ethos—driven by integrity, compassion, and the belief that leadership is measured not only in success but in service.
As the music faded and the final beer steins were raised, the Round Rock Arts Fest & Oktoberfest stood as a celebration of everything Henry champions: creativity, community, and connection. It was a weekend where art met advocacy, and where the joy of shared experience became its own work of art.
