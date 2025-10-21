Zèya’s Inner Circle Gathering at Giselle Miami Ushers in a Stylish New Era of Sustainable Swapping
Source: Zèya
Reported By: Caroline Dalal
Miami’s sustainability movement took center stage last week as Zèya, the forward-thinking startup transforming how people access and share goods, hosted its Inner Circle event at Giselle Miami. The exclusive evening on Thursday, October 16, brought together an eclectic mix of entrepreneurs, investors, influencers, and eco-conscious visionaries for cocktails, conversation, and a glimpse into the future of mindful swapping.
A Night of Conscious Connection
Set atop one of downtown Miami’s most stylish venues, the evening captured the city’s evolving intersection of luxury, innovation, and sustainability. Guests mingled over curated cocktails and elevated bites as the Zèya team unveiled new app features designed to make sustainable living both effortless and engaging.
The event’s guest list reflected Miami’s dynamic creative class—figures shaping conversations across technology, fashion, and design—all unified by a shared commitment to more thoughtful consumption. Conversations flowed as easily as the signature drinks, centering on the app’s unique approach to community-driven sustainability.
“Zèya isn’t just a platform, it’s a movement. Our goal is to make sustainability accessible, community-driven, and exciting. Every swap on Zèya represents not only a step toward reducing waste but also an opportunity to build authentic human connections.”
Mehdi Taifi, Founder and CEO of Zèya
Redefining the Culture of Ownership
At its core, Zèya is rewriting the rules of ownership by turning shopping into swapping. The company’s “swipe to swap” app allows users to exchange everything from fashion pieces and collectibles to furniture and home décor, eliminating waste and championing a circular economy where items retain their value through reuse.
Since its debut, Zèya has cultivated a diverse and growing network of members across the country, individuals who view sustainability not as a trend but as a lifestyle. The app’s intuitive design and socially driven interface have made it a natural fit for Miami’s culture of creativity and collaboration.
Miami as the Launchpad
Miami’s entrepreneurial energy provided the perfect backdrop for Zèya’s celebration. The Inner Circle event felt as much a reflection of the city itself as of the brand, dynamic, forward-thinking, and deeply social. As Zèya expands beyond South Florida, the company remains rooted in its mission to inspire conscious consumption through genuine connection.
In bringing together such a broad spectrum of innovators, Zèya’s Inner Circle did more than mark a milestone for the brand, it showcased how sustainability can thrive in style. The night at Giselle wasn’t about minimalism or restraint; it was about creativity, collaboration, and community, all hallmarks of Miami’s next era of luxury living.
About Zèya
Founded in Miami, Zèya is a relationship-first swapping app redefining sustainability through connection. The platform enables users to trade items, ranging from books and fashion to furniture and home goods, while reducing waste and fostering local community. With a growing presence nationwide, Zèya is making sustainable living more social, accessible, and inspiring.
