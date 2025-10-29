The Chick Mission Raises Over $1 Million at Seventh Annual New York Gala, Celebrating 700 Hope Grants for Women Battling Cancer
A Night of Hope and Progress in New York City
Last week, more than 550 guests gathered in New York City for The Chick Mission’s Seventh Annual Gala, an inspiring evening that brought together cancer survivors, medical professionals, business leaders, and philanthropists in support of young women confronting one of cancer’s most personal challenges: the preservation of fertility.
By the end of the night, the non-profit announced that it had raised over $1 million—funds that will directly aid women in need through its Hope Grant program, which covers the costs of egg freezing for cancer patients whose treatments threaten infertility.
Since its founding in 2017 by Amanda Rice, The Chick Mission has emerged as a national force in oncofertility advocacy, challenging the fact that in 29 U.S. states, insurance companies still deem fertility preservation “elective,” even for patients facing infertility due to life-saving cancer treatments.
700 Hope Grants and Counting
When The Chick Mission hosted its first gala in 2018, only eight Hope Grants had been awarded. Today, the organization celebrates a transformative milestone: 700 grants funded across 80 partnering clinics nationwide, collectively saving patients and families more than $9 million in fertility-related medical expenses.
Founder and CEO Amanda Rice, who endured three cancer diagnoses before the age of 40, reflected on the significance of the evening:
“This is truly one of the best nights of the year! It gives us space to reflect on all of the progress we have made and inspires us to continue the good work. It shows that The Chick Mission is truly a community, here to help young women with cancer and give them HOPE for brighter days ahead.”
Amanda Rice, Founder and CEO of The Chick Mission
Through its combination of education, financial assistance, and policy advocacy, The Chick Mission has created a lifeline for young women navigating fertility preservation at one of the most difficult moments of their lives.
Legislative Wins and Expanding Access
The organization’s mission extends beyond financial grants. It has also been a leading voice in pushing for legislative change to ensure fertility preservation is covered by insurance for cancer patients.
This year brought major victories, including the passage of HB 94 in Georgia and A2686 in New York, which expanded access to fertility care for patients facing iatrogenic infertility (infertility caused by medical treatment). Jane Rice was honored with The Chick Mission Award for her pivotal work on New York’s bill, which now ensures coverage for Medicaid patients.
Executive Director Tracy Weiss, herself a cancer survivor, underscored the importance of continued advocacy:
“The Chick Mission grew from one woman’s belief: ‘Fertility preservation ahead of cancer treatment should be accessible and equitable.’ Since our first Hope Grant award in February of 2018, our organization has grown exponentially to reach women newly diagnosed with cancer in real time. We’ve pledged over $4.8M as we’ve expanded our patient grant program to ten states across the U.S.”
Tracy Weiss, Executive Director of The Chick Mission
Voices of Strength and Community
Among the night’s speakers was Dr. Jaime Knopman, a Reproductive Endocrinologist and Infertility specialist at CCRM Fertility, who also serves on The Chick Mission’s Executive Board. As a breast cancer survivor, mother, and medical professional, she spoke to the deeply personal and professional alignment she finds in the organization’s mission: “The Chick Mission brings the light when there is only darkness, the hope when there is only fear and the possibility when there is only impossibility.”
The event also highlighted the next generation of advocates through The Chick Mission’s High School Ambassador Program, whose members shared impact statistics revealing that over 120,000 lives have been touched by the organization’s work.
Philanthropy in Action
The gala’s success was made possible through generous corporate partnerships and sponsorships. Feynman Point Asset Management and GoldenTree Asset Management served as Platinum Sponsors, with Gold Sponsors including Marfa Stance, Beach Point Capital, and Invidia Capital Management. Silver Sponsors included Barclays, CCRM Fertility, LibreMax Capital, Progyny, USFertility, RMA of New York, Context Capital, and With Intelligence, among others.
Supporters also participated in a silent auction both in-person and virtually, further expanding the evening’s impact.
A Future Fueled by Hope
Since its inception, The Chick Mission has aimed to make fertility preservation a right, not a privilege. The organization’s ultimate goal, as Amanda Rice often emphasizes, is “to not exist”—to see a future where every cancer patient has access to fertility care without financial or systemic barriers.
As The Chick Mission celebrates its seventh gala and the milestone of 700 Hope Grants, its message remains clear: hope can be preserved, futures can be protected, and change is always possible when compassion meets action.
