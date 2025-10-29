Group of women posing on red carpet at The Chick Mission Gala
Supporters gather at The Chick Mission’s Seventh Annual New York GalaPhoto Credit: Julio Nuno Studio LLC, Courtesy of The Chick Mission
Legacy and Connections

The Chick Mission Raises Over $1 Million at Seventh Annual New York Gala, Celebrating 700 Hope Grants for Women Battling Cancer

The Evening Honored Milestones In Fertility Preservation, Legislative Advocacy, And Community Empowerment For Young Women Navigating Cancer Treatment
4 min read

A Night of Hope and Progress in New York City

Last week, more than 550 guests gathered in New York City for The Chick Mission’s Seventh Annual Gala, an inspiring evening that brought together cancer survivors, medical professionals, business leaders, and philanthropists in support of young women confronting one of cancer’s most personal challenges: the preservation of fertility.

By the end of the night, the non-profit announced that it had raised over $1 million—funds that will directly aid women in need through its Hope Grant program, which covers the costs of egg freezing for cancer patients whose treatments threaten infertility.

Since its founding in 2017 by Amanda Rice, The Chick Mission has emerged as a national force in oncofertility advocacy, challenging the fact that in 29 U.S. states, insurance companies still deem fertility preservation “elective,” even for patients facing infertility due to life-saving cancer treatments.

Guests arrive at the The Chick Mission Gala
Guests arrive at the The Chick Mission Gala
Guests arrive at the The Chick Mission Gala

700 Hope Grants and Counting

When The Chick Mission hosted its first gala in 2018, only eight Hope Grants had been awarded. Today, the organization celebrates a transformative milestone: 700 grants funded across 80 partnering clinics nationwide, collectively saving patients and families more than $9 million in fertility-related medical expenses.

Founder and CEO Amanda Rice, who endured three cancer diagnoses before the age of 40, reflected on the significance of the evening:

“This is truly one of the best nights of the year! It gives us space to reflect on all of the progress we have made and inspires us to continue the good work. It shows that The Chick Mission is truly a community, here to help young women with cancer and give them HOPE for brighter days ahead.”

Amanda Rice, Founder and CEO of The Chick Mission

Through its combination of education, financial assistance, and policy advocacy, The Chick Mission has created a lifeline for young women navigating fertility preservation at one of the most difficult moments of their lives.

Attendees sitting together on couch
Attendees celebrated hope and progress for women navigating cancer treatmentPhoto Credit: Julio Nuno Studio LLC, Courtesy of The Chick Mission

Legislative Wins and Expanding Access

The organization’s mission extends beyond financial grants. It has also been a leading voice in pushing for legislative change to ensure fertility preservation is covered by insurance for cancer patients.

This year brought major victories, including the passage of HB 94 in Georgia and A2686 in New York, which expanded access to fertility care for patients facing iatrogenic infertility (infertility caused by medical treatment). Jane Rice was honored with The Chick Mission Award for her pivotal work on New York’s bill, which now ensures coverage for Medicaid patients.

Executive Director Tracy Weiss, herself a cancer survivor, underscored the importance of continued advocacy:

“The Chick Mission grew from one woman’s belief: ‘Fertility preservation ahead of cancer treatment should be accessible and equitable.’ Since our first Hope Grant award in February of 2018, our organization has grown exponentially to reach women newly diagnosed with cancer in real time. We’ve pledged over $4.8M as we’ve expanded our patient grant program to ten states across the U.S.”

Tracy Weiss, Executive Director of The Chick Mission

Supporters posed against a reflective backdrop
Supporters posed against a reflective backdrop honoring The Chick Mission’s impactPhoto Credit: Julio Nuno Studio LLC, Courtesy of The Chick Mission
Group of women posing on red carpet at The Chick Mission Gala
Stars, Philanthropists, and Adoptable Pets Shine at Best Friends Animal Society’s Sixth Annual Benefit to Save Them All

Voices of Strength and Community

Among the night’s speakers was Dr. Jaime Knopman, a Reproductive Endocrinologist and Infertility specialist at CCRM Fertility, who also serves on The Chick Mission’s Executive Board. As a breast cancer survivor, mother, and medical professional, she spoke to the deeply personal and professional alignment she finds in the organization’s mission: “The Chick Mission brings the light when there is only darkness, the hope when there is only fear and the possibility when there is only impossibility.”

The event also highlighted the next generation of advocates through The Chick Mission’s High School Ambassador Program, whose members shared impact statistics revealing that over 120,000 lives have been touched by the organization’s work.

Guests enjoying artisanal bites and signature cocktails
Guests enjoyed artisanal bites and signature cocktails during the evening receptionPhoto Credit: Julio Nuno Studio LLC, Courtesy of The Chick Mission

Philanthropy in Action

The gala’s success was made possible through generous corporate partnerships and sponsorships. Feynman Point Asset Management and GoldenTree Asset Management served as Platinum Sponsors, with Gold Sponsors including Marfa Stance, Beach Point Capital, and Invidia Capital Management. Silver Sponsors included Barclays, CCRM Fertility, LibreMax Capital, Progyny, USFertility, RMA of New York, Context Capital, and With Intelligence, among others.

Supporters also participated in a silent auction both in-person and virtually, further expanding the evening’s impact.

DJ Stef Nava kept the crowd energized
DJ Stef Nava kept the crowd energized throughout the night’s celebrationPhoto Credit: Julio Nuno Studio LLC, Courtesy of The Chick Mission

A Future Fueled by Hope

Since its inception, The Chick Mission has aimed to make fertility preservation a right, not a privilege. The organization’s ultimate goal, as Amanda Rice often emphasizes, is “to not exist”—to see a future where every cancer patient has access to fertility care without financial or systemic barriers.

As The Chick Mission celebrates its seventh gala and the milestone of 700 Hope Grants, its message remains clear: hope can be preserved, futures can be protected, and change is always possible when compassion meets action.
Guests gathered for The Chick Mission’s Seventh Annual Gala in NYC
Guests gathered for The Chick Mission’s Seventh Annual Gala in New York CityPhoto Credit: Julio Nuno Studio LLC, Courtesy of The Chick Mission
Group of women posing on red carpet at The Chick Mission Gala
Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation Gala Raises $1.6 Million for Cancer Research in New York

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.

Events
Philanthropy
New York
Connections
Legacy

Related Stories

No stories found.
Resident Magazine
resident.com