Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation Hosts Star-Studded 27th Annual Angel Ball at Cipriani Wall Street
New York City’s philanthropic and social elite gathered last night at the iconic Cipriani Wall Street for the 27th Annual Angel Ball, an inspiring black-tie celebration benefiting Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research. Hosted by the foundation’s co-founder Denise Rich alongside daughters Daniella Rich Kilstock and Ilona Rich Schachter, the glamorous evening raised an impressive $3 million to support groundbreaking cancer research initiatives.
Held in loving memory of Denise Rich’s daughter Gabrielle Rich Aouad, who passed away at 27 from acute myelogenous leukemia, the Angel Ball has become one of New York’s most anticipated charity galas—renowned for its meaningful mission, celebrity guest list, and world-class entertainment.
This year’s distinguished honorees included Tina Knowles, recognized for her passionate advocacy in cancer awareness; Skye and Don Rufus Hankey, celebrated for their ongoing philanthropic leadership; and Amy Green, Founder of The Green Vision Foundation, applauded for her environmental and humanitarian initiatives who was given the award by the Queen of Versailles Jackie Siegel.
Gayle King emceed the evening with her signature charm, while high-profile guests such as Mary J. Blige, LL Cool J, Clive Davis, Michelle Williams, Chanel Iman, Lil Kim, Brock Pierce Alex and Keytt Lundqvist, Brooks Nader, Clive Davis, Dennis Basso, DJ Cassidy, Fer Da Silva, Grace Cayre, Harvey Spevak, Jason Naylor, Keni Silva, LL Cool J, Laura Geller, Melissa & Joe Gorga, Stephano Tonchi, Ty Hunter, Ubah Hassan and more added star power to the red carpet and ballroom festivities.
In one of the evening’s most emotional moments, content creator Caitlin Murray shared her son’s triumphant journey through leukemia treatment, reminding guests of the urgent need for ongoing research and support.
The gala featured a live auction led by Jamie McDonald, offering exclusive luxury experiences such as a private island stay at the Four Seasons Naviva in Punta Mita, a week at Clinique La Prairie in Switzerland, and bespoke jewelry from Lorraine Schwartz, who also served as one of the evening’s Dinner Chairs alongside Simone I. Smith and Ofira Sandberg.
Guests were treated to an unforgettable lineup of performances. Montego Glover delivered a stunning rendition of Moon River, followed by energetic sets from Paul Russell and the legendary Patti LaBelle had a powerhouse performance of On My Own and Lady Marmalade, bringing guests to their feet. Ja Rule closed the night with the crowd dancing to his iconic hits including New York, Always On Time, Livin’ It Up and I’m Real.
The Angel Ball’s mission continues online with a digital auction offering VIP fashion week experiences, luxury travel packages, original contemporary art from renowned global artists, and an exclusive pop-up featuring footwear and accessories designed by Daniella Rich Kilstock.
Since its founding in 1996, Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation has awarded more than $45 million in grants, becoming one of the nation’s leading non-governmental supporters of blood cancer research. With 88 cents of every dollar directly funding scientific discovery, the Angel Ball continues to shine as a beacon of hope, inspiration, and generosity in the fight against cancer.
