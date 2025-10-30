Marc Anthony to Headline the 30th Annual InterContinental Miami Make-A-Wish Ball
Source: Make-A-Wish® Southern Florida
Miami’s philanthropic season reaches its defining moment on Saturday, November 1, as the 30th Annual InterContinental Miami Make-A-Wish Ball welcomes Grammy Award-winning artist Marc Anthony as its headlining performer. The milestone event marks three decades of extraordinary fundraising for Make-A-Wish Southern Florida, a legacy that has raised more than 47 million dollars and helped grant over 8,700 wishes for children with life-threatening illness.
A Tricennial Celebration
Recognized as one of Miami’s most anticipated charity galas, the Ball is set to deliver its most cinematic edition yet. This year’s theme, “Cleopatra,” pays homage to the golden age of Hollywood, promising a spectacular evening of lavish staging and theatrical design inside the InterContinental Miami’s Grand Ballroom.
Marc Anthony returns to the Ball after a decade, having previously headlined the 20th Annual InterContinental Miami Make-A-Wish Ball in 2015. His presence adds special resonance to the Tricennial celebration, with a private 45-minute set featuring chart-topping hits including “No Me Ames,” “I Need to Know” and “You Sang to Me.”
Anthony’s performance is presented by the Finker-Frenkel Family Foundation.
A Legacy of Hope
Over its thirty-year history, the InterContinental Miami Make-A-Wish Ball has grown into a powerhouse of philanthropy. Guided by committed leadership, the gala has helped Make-A-Wish Southern Florida support children and families across 22 Florida counties, spanning Southeast and Southwest Florida, the Tampa Bay and Suncoast regions, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Together with partner chapters, Make-A-Wish Southern Florida grants more than 850 wishes annually, including more than 500 wishes for local children.
The Evening’s Hosts
This year’s fête is helmed by a celebrated group affectionately known as the “Three Amigos”:
Glenn Sampert, Gala Host of the InterContinental Miami Make-A-Wish Ball and General Manager of InterContinental Miami
Shareef M. Malnik, Gala Chair for the past 19 years, Chairman of the InterContinental Miami Make-A-Wish Nightclub for the past 17 years, Chairman Emeritus of Make-A-Wish Southern Florida, and Chair of its Capital & Endowment Campaign
Norman Wedderburn, President and CEO of Make-A-Wish Southern Florida
The Gala Co-Chair is actress Gabrielle Anwar, who brings a film-world connection to the Hollywood-inspired evening.
The Afterparty: Pyramid Nightclub
Following Marc Anthony’s concert, guests will transition to the mezzanine for “Pyramid”, the clandestine InterContinental Miami Make-A-Wish Nightclub, where the night shifts into a new rhythm. The afterparty will be headlined by Strangelove – The DEPECHE MODE Experience, transporting guests into an 80s soundscape with classics such as “Enjoy the Silence” and “Personal Jesus.”
The nightclub will feature sets by DJ Affect, with Buster Cox serving as Master of Ceremonies. Production is led by Maxwell Blandford, Clif Loftin, Nicholas Zazzera and Gus Muñoz, with sponsorship by Sonrisa Puerto Rican Rum.
InterContinental Miami: A Pillar of Community
The Ball owes much of its longevity to its principal supporter, InterContinental Miami, which has served as the event’s founding partner and in-kind donor for all 30 years. With this support, Make-A-Wish Southern Florida continues to fulfill its mission of granting life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses.
The hotel itself remains one of Miami’s most enduring luxury destinations, with 652 guest rooms, 33 meeting rooms and over 135,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting space. Its Grand Ballroom, rooftop SkyLawn and bay-view cabanas offer an urban escape overlooking Biscayne Bay.
A Night of Purpose and Celebration
With an illustrious performer, a Hollywood-inspired theme and the extraordinary generosity of its community, the 30th Annual InterContinental Miami Make-A-Wish Ball stands poised to honor its Tricennial milestone with elegance and heartfelt purpose. The gala continues to demonstrate what philanthropy can achieve when artistry, leadership and compassion work in harmony, illuminating the wishes and stories of children throughout South Florida.
