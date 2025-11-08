Le Chéile Reimagines the Social Club For Global-Minded New Yorkers
A new kind of club has arrived in New York. Le Chéile, named for the Gaelic expression evoking togetherness, is creating space for people who see travel not as escape, but as a way of cultivating deeper connections. The members-only community draws New Yorkers who share a curiosity for the world and a desire to build meaningful relationships through intentional exploration.
While private clubs and luxury group travel are hardly new in this city, Founder Molly McDermott fuses the two concepts into a single platform. The result is a hybrid model that nurtures community at home and abroad, offering carefully curated New York gatherings alongside immersive group journeys to fascinating destinations.
Connection Without Borders
Le Chéile operates without geographical limits, giving members access to global travel experiences designed with meticulous attention to detail. Each journey blends cultural immersion, thoughtful programming, and luxury comforts. Travelers can expect nightly events and daily suggested activities, along with premium transportation that sets a relaxed tone.
Each trip also incorporates charitable opportunities, acknowledging the privilege of travel and encouraging members to engage in meaningful ways with the communities they visit. Daytime itineraries are curated, but evenings anchor the group: everyone comes together for a shared dinner, guest speaker, or experience that encourages conversation and cultivates bonds.
A New York Community With Global Reach
Membership extends well beyond international adventures. Le Chéile hosts gatherings throughout New York, partnering with sought-after venues, including other private clubs with whom they have relationships. These gatherings reflect the same intention seen in their international trips, encouraging connection among members across industries.
Recent celebrations include the club’s official launch with Fly Blade at the TWA Hotel. The evening offered a first look at the engaged and travel-loving community Le Chéile is building. The group also marked fall travel season with an intimate dinner at Freemans on the Lower East Side, where guests shared a meal inspired by upcoming destination travel.
What We Experienced: An Evening At Freemans
This most recent autumn celebration took place on Thursday, September 18, at Freemans, a restaurant tucked along the Lower East Side. The gathering served as a prelude to the club’s inaugural international journey scheduled for October. Guests enjoyed cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, and a seated dinner, reflecting the energy and storytelling that define the club’s approach to travel.
The evening brought together ambassadors, prospective members, and the Le Chéile team. Much of the night was spent in conversation over shared anticipation of the first trip. A pop-up by the club’s own travel stylist offered guidance on British country wear, styling advice, and packing strategies for the destination ahead.
Member Benefits
Le Chéile membership includes a range of thoughtful services designed to support exploration and personal connection.
Benefits include:
Access to exclusive group travel experiences around the world, planned with luxury accommodations, curated activities, and nightly gatherings
Charitable opportunities on each trip
Invitations to New York-based events held in unique and often unexpected spaces
A travel stylist to assist with packing and styling
A dedicated luxury travel advisor for personal journeys
A bespoke special-event planner for celebrations anywhere in the world
A member portal with an interactive travel map to share future travel plans and coordinate with other members
A library of Le Chéile travel itineraries
A luxury welcome package created in collaboration with aligned brands
Applications are now open, with an annual membership fee of $2,950. While many private clubs position themselves around specific industries, Le Chéile seeks members across disciplines who share an affinity for discovery and a desire to experience the world through thoughtful community.
A Club Designed For The Curious
At its heart, Le Chéile invites members to explore through relationships rather than itineraries alone. The concept is rooted in the idea that travel becomes more meaningful when shared, and that community can be both local and global.
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features.