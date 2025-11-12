Serving Up Smiles 2025: enCourage Kids Foundation Celebrates 40 Years with Purpose, Flavor, and Heart

Curating the event’s culinary lineup is an art in itself. Butler says EKF is intentional about combining beloved returning chefs with fresh new talent each year. “We’re fortunate to have many returning partners whose continued participation speaks volumes about their generosity and belief in our mission,” she explains. “At the same time, we love to introduce new culinary talent to ensure guests enjoy a diverse and elevated tasting experience. Our goal is always to delight the palate while supporting a powerful cause.”