Serving Up Smiles 2025: enCourage Kids Foundation Celebrates 40 Years with Purpose, Flavor, and Heart
As the enCourage Kids Foundation (EKF) marked its milestone 40th anniversary, this year’s Serving Up Smiles event proved to be more than a night of gourmet tastings — it was a celebration of compassion, community, and culinary excellence. Held in New York City, the annual fundraiser brought together top chefs, restaurateurs, and philanthropists for an unforgettable evening supporting children in hospitals across the nation.
“This year’s event was extraordinary. We were thrilled to welcome several new culinary partners, including One if by Land, Two if by Sea, Loi Estiatorio, and Uncle Jack’s Steakhouse, who joined our lineup of returning favorites. We’re so grateful to every chef, restaurant, and beverage partner who donated their time and creativity to make Serving Up Smiles such a memorable evening.”
Jean Butler, CEO of enCourage Kids Foundation
Adding to the night’s excitement, celebrity guests from iHeartMedia’s Elvis Duran and the Morning Show — Skeery Jones, Danielle Monaro, and Gandhi — joined the festivities, lending their energy and enthusiasm to help raise vital funds for pediatric patients nationwide.
As EKF’s capstone event for 2025, Serving Up Smiles captured the heart of the organization’s mission: to bring comfort, courage, and smiles to children in hospitals. The funds raised directly support EKF’s cornerstone programs — Send a Smile, Send a Bear, and the Pediatric Hospital Support Program (PHSP) — which together serve more than 300 hospital partners across the country.
“The proceeds from Serving Up Smiles power the programs that bring joy, comfort, and critical emotional support to pediatric patients and their families,” Butler explains. “Funds allow us to put more comforting EKF Bears into the arms of children who need a cuddly companion, and to help fund essential hospital-based initiatives like Pet Therapy, Music Therapy, and Grief Therapy. Every dollar raised helps us make hospitals a less intimidating and more hopeful place for kids facing medical challenges.”
This year also marked the debut of a special new recognition — the Culinary Community Champion Award — created to honor those in the culinary world who exemplify generosity and a commitment to giving back. The inaugural award went to Mike Puma, Owner and Chef of the renowned Gotham Burger Social Club.
“Mike truly embodies the spirit of this award,” Butler says warmly. “He’s altruistic, humble, and endlessly generous with his time and talent. Mike has supported EKF for several years, and his compassion for vulnerable children is evident in everything he does. We couldn’t think of a more deserving honoree for our first-ever award.”
That sense of partnership and purpose is what sets Serving Up Smiles apart from other charity tasting events. Guests not only savor world-class dishes, wines, and cocktails but also enjoy lively entertainment from DJ Chef and mentalist Matias — all while knowing their participation directly helps children in need. “It’s a joyful, high-energy event with a heart,” Butler says. “That’s what makes it truly special.”
Curating the event’s culinary lineup is an art in itself. Butler says EKF is intentional about combining beloved returning chefs with fresh new talent each year. “We’re fortunate to have many returning partners whose continued participation speaks volumes about their generosity and belief in our mission,” she explains. “At the same time, we love to introduce new culinary talent to ensure guests enjoy a diverse and elevated tasting experience. Our goal is always to delight the palate while supporting a powerful cause.”
Beyond the event, Butler emphasizes that there are many ways for individuals and companies to make a lasting impact. “People can volunteer, become monthly donors, or help spread awareness about our mission,” she notes. “Companies can partner with us through corporate sponsorships, cause-marketing campaigns, or employee engagement initiatives. We love collaborating with partners who share our belief that joy and comfort are essential parts of healing.”
Looking ahead, EKF’s goals for 2026 are both ambitious and deeply meaningful. “We’re focused on expanding our reach, developing new programs to meet the evolving needs of our 300-plus hospital partners, and scaling our Mental Health Program on a national level,” Butler says.
“Our goal is to ensure that every child facing hospitalization can experience moments of comfort, courage, and joy — no matter where they are.”
Jean Butler, CEO of enCourage Kids Foundation
As the lights dimmed on another successful Serving Up Smiles, it was clear that the evening had achieved more than its fundraising goals. It had created a space where generosity met gastronomy — and where every bite, laugh, and smile served a greater purpose.
“Awareness and partnership are what we need most right now,” Butler adds. “We want more people to know about the transformative work EKF does in hospitals nationwide. Whether it’s through donations, sponsorships, or helping us connect with new hospital and community partners, every bit of support helps us extend our reach and impact even further.”
With its blend of heart and flavor, Serving Up Smiles 2025 reaffirmed what enCourage Kids Foundation has championed for four decades — that healing begins not only with medicine but with moments of kindness, courage, and joy.
To learn more about the enCourage Kids Foundation or make a donation: www.encourage-kids.org
