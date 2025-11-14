Consuelo Vanderbilt-Costin Addresses the United Nations with a Renewed Vision for Global Sovereignty
Consuelo Vanderbilt-Costin stepped onto the global stage today at United Nations Headquarters in New York City, delivering her inaugural address as President of the 2025 Sessions of the Council of Global Change (CGC). Her speech, titled “Sovereign Pathways for Development,” set the tone for a year defined by recalibrated cooperation, national identity, and forward-looking global partnerships.
The moment marked a compelling intersection of personal legacy, creative leadership, and institutional purpose. Vanderbilt-Costin, a descendant of one of America’s most storied families, drew upon that lineage not as a symbol of privilege, but as a reminder of responsibility. Her remarks framed sovereignty as both a right and a tool, arguing for development models that embrace innovation while respecting the individuality of nations.
“True development is never imposed from the outside. Sovereignty is not isolation—it is strategic participation.”
Consuelo Vanderbilt-Costin, President of the 2025 Council of Global Change Sessions and Founder of SohoMuse
Serving under the overarching leadership of David Sanchez, Secretary-General of the Council of Global Change, Vanderbilt-Costin emphasized a pragmatic approach to progress that blends government, technology, and culture. Her vision positions sovereignty not as a barrier to collaboration but as the foundation that allows nations to engage the world on their own terms. With this perspective, she aims to guide the Sessions toward strategies that reinforce institutional stability, inspire creativity, and foster resilience.
A Career Built on Cross-Disciplinary Impact
Vanderbilt-Costin’s leadership at the United Nations reflects a career shaped by reinvention and influence. Entrepreneur, recording artist, actress, philanthropist, and the founder of SohoMuse, she has long operated at the intersection of creativity and commerce. Her work across multiple industries has positioned her as one of New York City’s most compelling cultural figures, a distinction highlighted in Elysian Magazine, which recently named her among the city’s most inspirational women.
Her path in music alone has been defined by global reach and consistent chart success. She has performed internationally alongside Vanessa Carlton, Mya, and Joe Cocker, and her singles have repeatedly found a home in the Billboard Top 20, including several top 10 hits. Her track record includes multiple achievements through her production company, C&R Productions, with songs like “Naked,” “Body Needs,” and her most recent single, which climbed to number 5 on the U.S. charts.
In fashion, Vanderbilt-Costin has made her mark with Homage by Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin, a jewelry line launched with HSN that reflects her distinctive artistic vision. Yet one of her most significant contributions has been the creation of SohoMuse, a global professional network designed by creatives for creatives. The platform has become a vital digital ecosystem for talent, collaboration, and industry advancement.
A Modern Vanderbilt Legacy
As she addressed the United Nations, Vanderbilt-Costin channeled a sense of purpose rooted in her family’s tradition of shaping industries and opening doors. Her focus, however, remains fixed firmly on the future. Through the CGC Sessions, she aims to bridge cultural production, technological innovation, and public policy in ways that feel both practical and visionary.
Her message today underscored a belief that progress thrives where sovereignty and shared purpose coexist. By advocating for systems that empower nations to participate on equitable and strategic terms, she laid the groundwork for a year of global dialogue that promises nuance, creativity, and measurable outcomes.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.