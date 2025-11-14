Honorees at The New York Landmarks Conservancy Celebration
Honorees Kenneth Lonergan, Bonnie Comley, and Stewart F. Lane. (Bottom) - Stephen Berger, Cynthia Wainwright, and Aerin LauderPhoto Credit: James Salzano
Press Releases

The New York Landmarks Conservancy 2025 Living Landmarks Celebration Honored Distinguished New Yorkers

Celebrating New York's Icons: A Night of Honor at The Plaza
2 min read

On November 5, 2025, The New York Landmarks Conservancy hosted its annual Living Landmarks Celebration at The Plaza. This year’s honorees were Bonnie Comley and Stewart F. Lane; Aerin Lauder; Kenneth Lonergan; Mark Ruffalo; Cynthia Wainwright and Stephen Berger, and Darren Walker. It was another successful evening with a packed Plaza Ballroom. 

Sandra and Stan Warshawsky
Darren Walker, Marina Kellen French, and Walter Deane
Ronald Lauder and Aerin Lauder

“Living Landmarks are accomplished New Yorkers who help preserve the City in their own special ways. Our honorees have dedicated themselves to an impressive array of cultural and civic causes.”

Peg Breen, President of The New York Landmarks Conservancy

NY Landmarks Conservancy President Peg Breen
NY Landmarks Conservancy President Peg BreenPhoto Credit: Noel Sutherland

The following previous honorees also participated: Stephen S. Lash as Master of Ceremonies, and Paul Goldberger, and Audrey and Martin Gruss as Honorary Co-Chairs for the evening.

Honorees at The New York Landmarks Conservancy Celebration
Serving Up Smiles 2025: enCourage Kids Foundation Celebrates 40 Years with Purpose, Flavor, and Heart

Guests who gathered to celebrate the year’s extraordinary honorees included: CeCe and Lee Black, Vera Blinken, Paul Arnold and Wes Gordon, Cindy Campbell and DJ Kool Herc, Lauren Du Pont, Susan Gutfrend, Marina Kellen French, Sydie Lansing, Jo Carole and Ronald Lauder, Christine Miller Martin, Peter Pennoyer, Marnie Pillsbury, James Reginato, Stephen Sills, J. Smith-Cameron, Elizabeth Stribling and Guy Robinson, Barbara Tober, Bob Wankel and more.

Stephen Berger & Cynthia Wainwright onstage
Stephen Berger & Cynthia Wainwright onstagePhoto Credit: James Salzano

The New York Landmarks Conservancy honors distinguished New Yorkers from all professions as “Living Landmarks” for their contributions to the City. The New York Landmarks Conservancy, a private non-profit organization, has led the effort to preserve and protect New York’s architectural legacy for more than 50 years. Since its founding, the Conservancy has loaned and granted more than $62 million, which has leveraged almost $1 billion in nearly 2,000 restoration projects throughout New York, revitalizing communities, providing economic stimulus, and supporting local jobs. The Conservancy has also offered countless hours of pro bono technical advice to building owners, both nonprofit organizations, and individuals. The Conservancy’s work has saved more than a thousand buildings across the City and State, protecting New York’s distinctive architectural heritage for residents and visitors alike today, and for future generations. 

Elizabeth Stribling, Cece, and Lee Black
Elizabeth Stribling, Cece, and Lee BlackPhoto Credit: James Salzano

For more information, please visit www.nylandmarks.org.

Honorees at The New York Landmarks Conservancy Celebration
Carmen Jorda Brings Her Story To SoHo With Inspiring New Children’s Book

Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter

Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.

Events
Philanthropy
New York
Press releases
Connections
Legacy

Related Stories

No stories found.
Resident Magazine
resident.com