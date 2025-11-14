The New York Landmarks Conservancy 2025 Living Landmarks Celebration Honored Distinguished New Yorkers
On November 5, 2025, The New York Landmarks Conservancy hosted its annual Living Landmarks Celebration at The Plaza. This year’s honorees were Bonnie Comley and Stewart F. Lane; Aerin Lauder; Kenneth Lonergan; Mark Ruffalo; Cynthia Wainwright and Stephen Berger, and Darren Walker. It was another successful evening with a packed Plaza Ballroom.
“Living Landmarks are accomplished New Yorkers who help preserve the City in their own special ways. Our honorees have dedicated themselves to an impressive array of cultural and civic causes.”
Peg Breen, President of The New York Landmarks Conservancy
The following previous honorees also participated: Stephen S. Lash as Master of Ceremonies, and Paul Goldberger, and Audrey and Martin Gruss as Honorary Co-Chairs for the evening.
Guests who gathered to celebrate the year’s extraordinary honorees included: CeCe and Lee Black, Vera Blinken, Paul Arnold and Wes Gordon, Cindy Campbell and DJ Kool Herc, Lauren Du Pont, Susan Gutfrend, Marina Kellen French, Sydie Lansing, Jo Carole and Ronald Lauder, Christine Miller Martin, Peter Pennoyer, Marnie Pillsbury, James Reginato, Stephen Sills, J. Smith-Cameron, Elizabeth Stribling and Guy Robinson, Barbara Tober, Bob Wankel and more.
The New York Landmarks Conservancy honors distinguished New Yorkers from all professions as “Living Landmarks” for their contributions to the City. The New York Landmarks Conservancy, a private non-profit organization, has led the effort to preserve and protect New York’s architectural legacy for more than 50 years. Since its founding, the Conservancy has loaned and granted more than $62 million, which has leveraged almost $1 billion in nearly 2,000 restoration projects throughout New York, revitalizing communities, providing economic stimulus, and supporting local jobs. The Conservancy has also offered countless hours of pro bono technical advice to building owners, both nonprofit organizations, and individuals. The Conservancy’s work has saved more than a thousand buildings across the City and State, protecting New York’s distinctive architectural heritage for residents and visitors alike today, and for future generations.
For more information, please visit www.nylandmarks.org.
