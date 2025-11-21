Fifth Avenue Snowflake Illumination Ceremony Welcomes the Holiday Season with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
Fifth Avenue Snowflake Ceremony Lights Up Midtown for a New Era of Holiday Philanthropy
New York officially stepped into the holiday season on November 19 with the annual illumination of the Fifth Avenue Snowflake, a ceremony that this year marked the beginning of a new partnership between St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, the Fifth Avenue Snowflake Foundation for Humanity, and the Fifth Avenue Association. The event, held at the famed corner of Fifth Avenue and 57th Street, celebrated the Snowflake’s decades-long legacy as a symbol of hope and unity.
Suspended above Midtown’s most photographed intersection, the 30-foot structure glimmered under the city’s night sky as six-year-old St. Jude patient Imani activated the ceremonial switch. The moment echoed the ceremony’s purpose: spotlighting St. Jude’s mission to advance cures for pediatric catastrophic diseases through groundbreaking research and compassionate care.
A New Chapter for a New York Icon
The Fifth Avenue Snowflake, containing more than 16,500 individual crystal prisms and weighing 3,300 pounds, is one of New York’s most enduring holiday symbols. Designed in 2004 by the late German lighting visionary Ingo Maurer, it has appeared in countless films and remains a beacon that invites every passerby, regardless of background or belief, to share in the season.
“For more than four decades, the Fifth Avenue Snowflake has been a beacon of light and holiday joy for New Yorkers and visitors from all over the world.”
George Stonbely, Board Chair of the Fifth Avenue Snowflake Foundation
He added that the foundation is honored to guide attention not only toward the Snowflake, but also toward St. Jude and its lifesaving work.
Cynthia Gardner, Tri-State Area Executive Director of ALSAC, echoed the significance of the partnership.
“The Fifth Avenue Snowflake has long symbolized the magic of the holiday season, and this year, it shines even brighter with hope.”
Cynthia Gardner, Tri-State Area Executive Director of ALSAC
She continued, “We are honored to be part of this cherished tradition and have one of our patients help illuminate the snowflake. Thanks to generous supporters, families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food—so they can focus on helping their child live.”
A Ceremony Rooted in Community and Celebration
Spectrum News NY1 reporter Shannan Ferry hosted the ceremony, guiding a program filled with music and heartfelt storytelling. Performances by the Marymount School of New York Concert Choir and the Salvation Army Band punctuated the evening, filling Fifth Avenue with carols that matched the festive glow overhead.
Representatives from St. Jude, the Fifth Avenue Snowflake Foundation, and the Fifth Avenue Association offered remarks highlighting the Snowflake’s evolution and the purpose behind this year’s philanthropic focus.
The ceremony also aligned with the 22nd annual St. Jude Thanks and Giving campaign, which unites celebrities, retailers, and supporters nationwide each holiday season to raise funds for St. Jude.
Sponsored by Fifth Avenue’s Most Iconic Institutions
Several of New York’s luxury leaders joined in sponsoring the Fifth Avenue Snowflake, including Tiffany & Co., Bergdorf Goodman, Brookfield Properties, Van Cleef & Arpels, Bvlgari, The Plaza, A Fairmont Managed Hotel, The Fifth Avenue Association, The Fifth Avenue Snowflake Foundation for Humanity, and The Stonbely Family Foundation. The Snowflake itself was installed by AMA Electric Sign Company.
With Fifth Avenue’s unparalleled concentration of luxury retail, cultural landmarks, and hospitality destinations, the Snowflake stands as a shared symbol that reflects the avenue’s commitment to community impact, civic pride, and seasonal wonder.
Honoring a Legacy While Illuminating the Future
Celebrated for its scale and craftsmanship, the Snowflake has become more than an ornament. It is a reminder that the city’s holiday season extends beyond spectacle. It connects people through generosity, shared traditions, and stories of resilience.
This year’s partnership with St. Jude underscores that purpose. The illumination invites millions of locals and visitors to look upward in awe while also directing attention toward the children and families supported by St. Jude’s mission.
As the Snowflake shines nightly throughout the holiday season, it carries with it a renewed message: hope can rise high above the city, bright enough to reach every person who pauses along Fifth Avenue to admire its light.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
Resident may include affiliate links or sponsored content in our features. These partnerships support our publication and allow us to continue sharing stories and recommendations with our readers.