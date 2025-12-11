A Fight Close to Home: Lou Cannataro’s Mission to End Alzheimer’s

Gene’s battle with Alzheimer’s didn’t just shape Lou’s understanding of the disease—it transformed his advocacy. Lou speaks with conviction and urgency when discussing the realities so often misunderstood about Alzheimer’s. “The fight against Alzheimer’s is extremely personal for me,” he says. “What most people don’t realize is that many of us are already in this battle; we just don’t know it yet. This is not an old person’s disease. It can invade your brain in your 20s and 30s, long before symptoms show.”