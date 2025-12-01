Legacy and Connections

The Ultimate Giving Tuesday Guide 2025: Ten Meaningful Ways to Make an Impact

Discover Ten Trusted Organizations Turning Giving Tuesday Generosity Into Lasting Change for Animals, Families, Communities, and Global Health
Wildlife Rescue Center of the Hamptons - Ulrika Parash with Millenium
Wildlife Rescue Center of the Hamptons - Ulrika Parash with Millenium Photo Credit: Lisa Tamburini

Giving Tuesday returns on December 2, 2025, inviting communities around the world to contribute to causes that create measurable, lasting change. This year, a coalition of respected nonprofits across New York and Palm Beach highlights ten organizations whose work spans animal rescue, wildlife protection, family services, homelessness intervention, and groundbreaking medical research. Each offers a clear, credible pathway for donors seeking to make a meaningful impact during the global day of generosity.

Below, explore ten vetted organizations making a difference in the lives of animals, families, communities, and patients worldwide.

1. Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation

Lindsey Spielfogel, Elizabeth Shafiroff, and Katie McEntee posing with a dog
Guests Lindsey Spielfogel, Elizabeth Shafiroff, and Katie McEntee attend the Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation’s Unconditional Love Gala with a rescued dogPhoto Credit: Jared Siskin / PMC

Supporting open admission care, veterinary services, and adoption programs

The Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation is the East End’s only open admission shelter, ensuring every animal entering its doors receives compassionate care. Donor support fuels veterinary treatment, adoption services, community outreach, and essential facility improvements that create a safe environment for both pets and adopters.

To donate: https://southamptonanimalshelter.com/events/givingtuesday/

2. Wildlife Rescue Center of the Hamptons

Wildlife Rescue Center of the Hamptons - Beth Stern and Skittles the owl
Wildlife Rescue Center of the Hamptons - Beth Stern and Skittles the owl Photo Credit: Lisa Tamburini

Providing medical care and rehabilitation for injured or orphaned wildlife

The Wildlife Rescue Center of the Hamptons cares for thousands of wild animals each year. Giving Tuesday donations help fund medical treatment, rehabilitation programs, and safe releases back into natural habitats.

To support: https://wildliferescuecenter.org/

3. NYC Second Chance Rescue

NYC Second Chance Rescue logo
NYC Second Chance Rescue logoPhoto Courtesy of NYC Second Chance Rescue

Delivering lifesaving interventions for critically injured and abandoned animals

NYC Second Chance Rescue focuses on urgent medical cases, rehabilitation, and placement for animals facing life threatening circumstances. Contributions directly support emergency care and long term safety for at risk pets.

To give: https://nycsecondchancerescue.org/giving-tuesday/

4. ARF Hamptons

ARF Hamptons dog walk on the beach
ARF Hamptons dog walk on the beachPhoto Courtesy of ARF Hamptons

Rescuing, rehabilitating, and rehoming dogs and cats across the region

ARF Hamptons is known for its state of the art Adoption Center and its commitment to giving animals a path to recovery and lasting homes. Donor contributions sustain medical treatment, compassionate care, and adoption programming.

To donate: https://arfhamptons.org/

5. Animal Ashram

Advocating for humane treatment grounded in compassion and Ahimsa

Founded by Leesa Rowland, Animal Ashram supports homeless, abused, and vulnerable animals through funding sanctuaries, rescue centers, and caregiving networks. The organization also raises awareness about animal suffering and champions an “Animal Bill of Rights” to advance humane treatment on a wider scale.

To support: www.animalashram.org

6. Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County

Providing mental health counseling and critical family support

The Center for Family Services relies on year end giving to maintain essential programs that safeguard Palm Beach County’s most vulnerable residents. Services include crisis response, mental health counseling, and long term support for families seeking stability and a path toward resilience.

To give: https://ctrfam.org/ways-to-give/

7. Brady Hunter Foundation

Padel winners pose with trophies at Brady Hunter Foundation event
Champions celebrate with trophies at The Brady Hunter Foundation Padel for a PurposePhoto Courtesy of The Brady Hunter Foundation

Protecting children, animals, and communities through global initiatives

The Brady Hunter Foundation offers donors the opportunity to back efforts that combat food insecurity, safeguard children, protect animals, and champion environmental stewardship. Its mission centers on meaningful, community driven impact across multiple regions.

To donate: https://bradyhunter.org/

8. ACE Programs for the Homeless

Helping New Yorkers experiencing homelessness secure jobs and housing

ACE Programs for the Homeless provides workforce development, job training, case management, and wraparound services that support long term independence. Giving Tuesday contributions help individuals rebuild their lives through employment readiness and secure housing pathways.

To support: https://empower.acenewyork.org/give/209059/#!/donation/checkout

9. Prostate Cancer Foundation

Nigel Barker walks the runway at the Blue Jacket Fashion Show for the Prostate Cancer Foundation
Nigel Barker walks the runway at the Blue Jacket Fashion Show to benefit the Prostate Cancer FoundationPhoto Credit: Rob Kim / Getty Images for Blue Jacket)

Accelerating global breakthroughs in cancer detection and treatment

The Prostate Cancer Foundation leads lifesaving research around early detection, improved therapies, and scientific innovation that benefits men worldwide, including high risk groups and veterans. Donations help advance critical discoveries and expand access to improved care options.

To donate: https://www.pcf.org/take-action/

10. Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation (SWCRF)

Rebecca Seawright, Jean Shafiroff, and Dr. Samuel Waxman with awards
Rebecca Seawright, Jean Shafiroff, and Dr. Samuel WaxmanPhoto Credit: Madeleine Thomas / BFA.com

Driving collaborative research to prevent and treat cancer more effectively

For 50 years, the Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation has funded cross institutional scientific projects that focus on preventing cancer, reducing recurrence, and developing less toxic and more effective therapies. Its influence has shaped modern oncology and continues to drive forward progress in cancer treatment.

To support: https://www.waxmancancer.org/

Giving Tuesday 2025: A Day Where Small Actions Spark Transformative Change

These ten organizations demonstrate the scope of what Giving Tuesday can achieve. A single donation has the potential to rescue an animal, support a vulnerable family, empower individuals experiencing homelessness, or accelerate a scientific breakthrough with global impact. This year’s movement offers a timely reminder that generosity, no matter the scale, carries the power to change lives.

