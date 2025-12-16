Havana Nights Heats Up Palm Beach with Purpose at a Sold-Out Palm House Benefit

The evening also marked the official launch of the Center’s 2025–2026 season campaign. That effort will culminate with the 27th Annual Old Bags Luncheon at The Breakers Palm Beach on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, where Priscilla Presley will serve as keynote speaker. The luncheon will be co-chaired by Lora Drasner and Marzia Precoda, continuing the Center’s tradition of pairing high-profile gatherings with measurable community benefit.