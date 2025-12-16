Havana Nights Heats Up Palm Beach with Purpose at a Sold-Out Palm House Benefit
A Cuban-Inspired Evening with a Clear Mission
Palm Beach welcomed a night of rhythm, culture, and philanthropy as the Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County hosted its sold-out Havana Nights fundraiser at the storied Palm House. The event transported guests into a Cuban-themed celebration that paired Latin energy with a focused purpose: expanding access to mental-health care and family-empowerment programs across Palm Beach County.
From the outset, the evening balanced elegance with intention. Guests gathered poolside for cocktails and hors d’oeuvres beneath the palms before moving indoors, where the tempo shifted to lively Latin beats and immersive culinary experiences. The setting’s Old-World glamour and tropical ambiance framed a night designed to celebrate culture while advancing care for vulnerable children, families, and individuals.
Sensory Details that Set the Scene
Inside Palm House, the program unfolded through a series of curated moments. Gourmet Cuban-inspired food stations anchored the dining experience, complemented by a cigar-rolling station and a rum-tasting experience presented by West Palm Beach’s own Revenge Rum. A spirited live auction kept the room engaged, reinforcing the community’s commitment to the cause while sustaining the evening’s celebratory flow.
Every detail worked in concert, creating an atmosphere that felt both festive and purposeful, a hallmark of Palm Beach’s most successful benefit events.
Leadership and Community at the Forefront
The evening was co-chaired by Barbara and Andrew Pendrill alongside Theodora and Anthony Pace, whose leadership helped bring together a dedicated host committee that included Nancy Bush, Nancy Haviland, Bella Rapp, and Crystal Tropeano. Their collective efforts drew a dynamic cross-section of supporters united around strengthening local mental-health resources.
Community Supporters reflected the breadth of that commitment, with recognition for Mental Health Champions Holly Jolly Foundation and Carlynn & Larry Silverman Family Foundation; Mental Health Heroes James and Nancy Bush; Mental Health Advocate Lora Drasner; and Mental Health Ambassadors Tim and Nancy Haviland, the R & M Hagan Family Fund, Dr. Norman and Mia Rowe, Karen and Dan Swanson, Barbara and Andrew Pendrill, and Theodora and Anthony Pace, among many others.
Community Partners played a vital role in bringing the night to life, including Palm House, One Sotheby’s Rapp Tropeano Group, Sebass Events and Entertainment, SoCOOL Events, Revenge Rum, and Jay Zeager Auctions. Auction Partners ranged from Rowe Plastic Surgery and Koi Design Group to Gatch Stile by Giacomo La Rosa, Ehrlooms, Serena Uziyel, Danielle Rollins, Terra Bella, Kantis, Bikes Palm Beach, Pretty Picnic, Palm Beach Charters, Fred Astaire Dance Studios West Palm Beach, Trevini Ristorante, Stage, Hive Bakery and Café, Evo Italian, Table 26, Zenhippo, Z Jewelers, Heather Lynn Photography, Vagabond Apparel, and Vagabond Kids.
Impact Beyond the Dance Floor
Proceeds from Havana Nights will directly support the Center for Family Services’ counseling, recovery, and youth programs, ensuring that evidence-based mental-health care and wraparound support remain accessible throughout the county. Since 1961, the organization has played a vital role in helping individuals and families heal from trauma, navigate life transitions, and build healthier futures.
The evening also marked the official launch of the Center’s 2025–2026 season campaign. That effort will culminate with the 27th Annual Old Bags Luncheon at The Breakers Palm Beach on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, where Priscilla Presley will serve as keynote speaker. The luncheon will be co-chaired by Lora Drasner and Marzia Precoda, continuing the Center’s tradition of pairing high-profile gatherings with measurable community benefit.
Closing Thoughts
Havana Nights captured what Palm Beach philanthropy does best: gathering people around culture, connection, and a shared sense of responsibility. The sold-out benefit delivered an evening rich in atmosphere while advancing a mission that reaches far beyond one night. As the Center for Family Services looks ahead to its season-long campaign, the momentum generated at Palm House underscores a community ready to invest in mental health, family strength, and a healthier future for all.
For more information about Havana Nights, the 27th Annual Old Bags Luncheon®, or to support the Center for Family Services of Palm Beach County, visit www.ctrfam.org.
