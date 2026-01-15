Manhattan School of Music’s Precollege Gala Celebrates Artistic Legacy and the Next Generation
A single evening can hold both reflection and promise. At its biennial Precollege Gala, Manhattan School of Music brought together supporters, artists, alumni, and distinguished guests in New York City to celebrate artistic achievement while investing in the future of music education. The sold-out event benefited MSM’s Precollege Division, the Saturday pre-conservatory program serving students ages 8 to 18, and underscored the institution’s enduring role in shaping musicians at every stage of their journey.
Hosted by CBS News correspondent Elaine Quijano, the gala centered on the idea of artistic continuity, tracing a line from emerging talent to global recognition through performance, mentorship, and sustained support.
Honoring Alumni Who Shape the Cultural Landscape
This year’s gala honored two distinguished alumni whose careers reflect the reach and rigor of MSM’s Precollege program. Grammy Award-winning mezzo-soprano Isabel Leonard, a member of the Precollege Class of 1998 and recipient of an Honorary Doctor of Musical Arts in 2021, was recognized for her international career and influence within the classical music world.
She was joined by Dr. Han Jo Kim, also a member of the Precollege Class of 1998, an internationally renowned spine surgeon whose work has had a global impact. Together, their recognition highlighted the program’s broader philosophy, one that values artistic discipline, intellectual curiosity, and the ability to apply those foundations across diverse professional paths.
Performances That Point to What Comes Next
Throughout the evening, the stage belonged to the next generation. Guests were treated to performances by standout Precollege students, including violinist Isaiah Shin, pianist Christopher Ramos, soprano Isabella Moon, and multi-talented performer Winter Donnelly. Each appearance served as a reminder that technical excellence and personal expression are being cultivated well before conservatory years begin.
Additional remarks from MSM leadership and alumni reinforced the program’s mission. Speakers included MSM President James Gandre, Board Vice Chair and Precollege parent Kishore Ballal, pianist Simone Dinnerstein, composer and pianist Chloe Flower, and a special virtual greeting from songwriter Robert Lopez, a double EGOT winner and Precollege alumnus.
A Community United by Arts Education
The evening also reflected the breadth of the community supporting MSM’s educational mission. Attendees included business leader Barbara Corcoran, Hospital for Special Surgery President and CEO Dr. Bryan T. Kelly, and artisan chocolatier Maribel Lieberman, among others. Following the formal program, guests gathered for a cocktail reception accompanied by additional performances from Precollege students, allowing conversation and music to continue side by side.
Investing in Access and Opportunity
Proceeds from the gala directly support the MSM Precollege Scholarship Fund, expanding access to high-level music instruction regardless of financial need. The impact reaches beyond the gala itself, helping ensure that talent and dedication remain the primary criteria for opportunity.
Founded in 1918 as a community music school by Janet Daniels Schenck, Manhattan School of Music has grown into a globally respected institution serving more than 1,000 undergraduate and graduate students from over 50 countries. Its artist-teacher faculty includes musicians from the New York Philharmonic, the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, and leading jazz and Broadway communities.
True to its origins, MSM continues to place young musicians at the center of its mission. Today, the Precollege program serves 525 students ages 8 to 18, while the school also reaches thousands more through its Arts-in-Education and Distance Learning programs.
