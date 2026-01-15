Manhattan School of Music’s Precollege Gala Celebrates Artistic Legacy and the Next Generation

A single evening can hold both reflection and promise. At its biennial Precollege Gala, Manhattan School of Music brought together supporters, artists, alumni, and distinguished guests in New York City to celebrate artistic achievement while investing in the future of music education. The sold-out event benefited MSM’s Precollege Division, the Saturday pre-conservatory program serving students ages 8 to 18, and underscored the institution’s enduring role in shaping musicians at every stage of their journey.