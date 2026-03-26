Legacy and Connections

House of Vanderbilt Hosts Palm Beach Gathering Blending Legacy, Luxury, and Modern Collaboration

Inside an Intimate Palm Beach Event Where Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin Brings Heritage-Driven Connections Into a Contemporary Setting
Palm Beach outdoor event with guests socializing beside a pool at sunset
Guests mingle poolside during a House of Vanderbilt Palm Beach event blending luxury and connectionCapehart Photography / Kim Zuccaro
3 min read

Palm Beach once again served as a natural backdrop for a gathering that felt both intentional and quietly influential. Hosted by Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin, the House of Vanderbilt welcomed guests for a private event that brought together a curated mix of leaders, collaborators, and cultural tastemakers.

Held in partnership with Riverside Luxury Cruises and Kajora Family Office Network, the evening reflected a clear point of view. This was not a traditional networking event, but a setting designed for meaningful exchange, where relationships carry as much weight as the surroundings.

Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin standing outdoors in Palm Beach during a private luxury event
Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin poses at a House of Vanderbilt gathering in Palm BeachCapehart Photography / Kim Zuccaro

The House of Vanderbilt’s Evolving Identity

Under Vanderbilt Costin’s leadership, the House of Vanderbilt has taken on a distinct role in today’s luxury landscape. Positioned as a modern family office, the platform extends beyond finance into culture, philanthropy, innovation, and creative industries.

The Palm Beach gathering offered a live expression of that vision. Guests were invited into an environment shaped by thoughtful curation, where conversation unfolded organically and shared interests created natural alignment. The atmosphere emphasized connection over spectacle, reflecting a broader shift in how luxury is experienced.

Attendees networking at a Palm Beach luxury event with cocktail tables and palm trees
Guests gather for conversation at an outdoor cocktail reception hosted by the House of Vanderbilt in Palm BeachCapehart Photography / Kim Zuccaro
Palm Beach outdoor event with guests socializing beside a pool at sunset
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Partnerships That Reflect a Broader Vision

The collaboration with Riverside Luxury Cruises and Kajora Family Office Network added depth to the evening’s narrative. Each partner represents a different facet of the modern luxury ecosystem, spanning travel, investment, and global networks.

Together, the partnership underscored a strategic approach to growth for the House of Vanderbilt. By aligning with organizations that share a focus on quality and long-term value, the brand continues to expand its reach while maintaining a consistent identity.

Ian Duncan speaking with attendees at an evening networking event in Palm Beach
Ian Duncan engages with guests during a House of Vanderbilt event in Palm BeachCapehart Photography / Kim Zuccaro

Carrying a Legacy Forward

Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin’s role within this framework is both personal and forward-looking. As a descendant of the Vanderbilt family, she carries a name associated with American history. At the same time, her work as an entrepreneur, recording artist, and philanthropist signals a commitment to evolving that legacy in a way that resonates today.

The Palm Beach event reflected this balance. It honored tradition while introducing a contemporary lens, shaped by Vanderbilt Costin’s approach to brand building and community engagement.

A Modern Approach to Luxury Community

Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin speaking with guests during a private House of Vanderbilt event
Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin hosts an intimate Palm Beach gathering blending heritage, luxury, and modern collaborationCapehart Photography / Kim Zuccaro

At its core, the gathering reinforced the idea that luxury today is increasingly defined by access and alignment. The ability to convene individuals across industries, encourage dialogue, and cultivate long-term relationships has become a form of currency in itself.

For the House of Vanderbilt, these curated experiences are not simply events. They function as extensions of a larger ecosystem that connects culture, capital, and creativity.

As the brand continues to grow through strategic alliances and experiential moments, the Palm Beach evening stands as a clear marker of its trajectory. It is a reminder that legacy, when paired with intention, can feel both grounded and distinctly current.
Palm Beach outdoor event with guests socializing beside a pool at sunset
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The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.

Events
Philanthropy
Palm Beach
Connections
Legacy

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