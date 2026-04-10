Huizenga Park In Bloom: A Downtown Fort Lauderdale Gathering Rooted in Community and Momentum

On a warm March evening in Downtown Fort Lauderdale, Huizenga Park took on a more intimate rhythm. The setting, already familiar to thousands of visitors since its recent reopening, shifted its focus to the people who helped bring it to life.
On Monday, March 23, the Fort Lauderdale Downtown Development Authority and the Huizenga Park Foundation hosted the Huizenga Park In Bloom reception at New River Landing, welcoming donors and community leaders for a two-hour gathering that balanced celebration with reflection. Running from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., the event offered lite bites, refreshments, and a setting designed for conversation.
Huizenga Park’s momentum has been swift. In the months following its grand reopening, the park has already welcomed more than 40,000 guests and is on track to reach 250,000 visitors within its first year.
That early traction signals something more than curiosity. Positioned along Las Olas Boulevard, the park has quickly become a central meeting point in Downtown Fort Lauderdale, drawing both locals and visitors into a space that feels active without being overwhelming.
Programming has played a key role in that growth. More than 60 free events have already taken place, spanning a range of experiences tied to the park’s three guiding pillars: Arts and Culture, Dogs and Pets, and Health and Wellness, presented by Cleveland Clinic. Together, these initiatives have helped shape the park into a destination that feels consistent in purpose while flexible in how it engages its audience.
The In Bloom reception was designed to acknowledge the individuals and organizations whose support has been instrumental in the park’s development and continued success.
Hosted by Foundation Chairman Steve Hudson and DDA Board Chairwoman Stephanie Toothaker, the evening carried a tone that felt relaxed yet intentional. Guests gathered along the New River, where the waterfront setting provided a natural backdrop for connection and conversation.
The format remained simple. There was no need for elaborate staging. Instead, the focus stayed on the relationships that have helped shape Huizenga Park into a shared space for the city.
Huizenga Park’s rise reflects a broader shift in how cities approach public space. There is a growing emphasis on creating environments that support both daily use and curated programming, allowing a single location to serve multiple roles throughout the week.
In Fort Lauderdale, that approach is already taking hold. The park’s ability to host everything from large-scale events to smaller gatherings like In Bloom points to a design that prioritizes adaptability. Its location at 32 East Las Olas Boulevard places it within walking distance of key dining, retail, and waterfront experiences, reinforcing its role as a connective thread within the city’s downtown landscape.
As Huizenga Park moves through its first full year, the numbers tell one story. The atmosphere tells another.
Events like In Bloom offer a glimpse into how the space is being used beyond its daily rhythm. They highlight the individuals behind its success while reinforcing its purpose as a place where community can gather with intention.
What is unfolding at Huizenga Park feels less like a single milestone and more like the early chapters of a longer narrative, one shaped by continued programming, steady engagement, and a city that is leaning into the value of shared outdoor spaces.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.