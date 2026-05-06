The Best Things to Do in London in May 2026

London events in May at a Glance
Best for flower show devotees: RHS Chelsea Flower Show
Best for festival weekends: Gala Festival
Best for pop music: Mighty Hoopla
Best for a night under the stars: DroneArt Show London
Best for live classical music: Candlelight Concerts in London
Best for a unique night out: The Jury Experience: Diamonds, Lies, and a Dead Man
Ask any Londoner and they'll tell you the same thing: May is when the city finally wakes up. The evenings stretch out, the terraces fill up, and there's a genuine sense that something good is always just around the corner. The RHS Chelsea Flower Show takes over the grounds of the Royal Hospital for five days, Gala Festival and Mighty Hoopla both bring the best of the city's festival scene to London parks, and London Craft Week spreads across galleries and studios for seven days of open doors and exceptional making. Kew Gardens comes alive with evening events, the West End is in full swing, and the London Coffee Festival turns Brick Lane into the world's greatest caffeine destination for a weekend.
Where: Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, Richmond
When: Throughout May 2026
Why Go: Kew Gardens is one of London's great treasures at any time of year, but May brings a particularly strong lineup of events alongside the gardens at their most lush. From early morning wellness sessions to late evening concerts and silent discos, there's a reason to visit almost every weekend this month.
May 8, 15, 22 & 29 — Tai Chi Sessions: Early morning Tai Chi in the gardens, a peaceful way to start a weekend.
May 9 — Temperate House Yoga Experience: A yoga session inside the world's largest Victorian glasshouse.
May 9, 16 & 23 — Forest Bathing: Guided mindfulness walks through the woodland areas of the gardens.
May 16 — Silent Disco: An evening silent disco set among the gardens after dark.
May 21 — Nash Sessions: A Regency Garden Soirée: The L'Inviti String Quartet performs pop classics reimagined for strings, with a welcome drink included and daytime garden entry with your ticket.
June 12 & 13 — Wine Walks: The Henry Moore Edition: A guided evening walk through the gardens paired with wine, set against a backdrop of Henry Moore sculptures. Coming in June but worth booking now.
Good to Know: Daytime garden admission is included with several of the evening event tickets, making it easy to spend the full day at Kew.
Where: Various venues across London
When: May 11–17, 2026
Why Go: London Craft Week brings together over 1,000 makers, designers, brands, and galleries from across Britain and the world for seven days of open studios, exhibitions, demonstrations, and events spread across the city. For anyone interested in craft, design, and the people behind both. Events take place across galleries, workshops, and historic spaces throughout London.
Good to Know: Many events are free, though some require advance booking. The full program is available at londoncraftweek.com.
Where: Various venues across London
When: Select dates throughout May 2026
Few cities are better suited to Candlelight concerts than London, where centuries-old churches, hidden halls, and grand historic venues already seem made for music. As thousands of candles flicker beneath vaulted ceilings and stained glass, string quartets and pianists reinterpret everything from Mozart and Vivaldi to Adele, Queen, and film scores. The atmosphere is intimate, romantic, and wonderfully transportive, the sort of evening that makes even a familiar piece of music feel entirely new.
May 2026 Candlelight Concerts in London:
May 7 & 21- Beethoven Piano Trios by Candlelight at St Mary le Strand
May 8 - Mozart Piano Concertos by Candlelight at St Mary le Strand
May 8 - Chopin & Champagne by Candlelight at St Mary le Strand
May 9 & 16 - Vivaldi's Four Seasons by Candlelight at St Mary Le Strand
May 14 - A Night at the Opera (Feat. Nessun Dorma) at St Mary le Strand
May 16 - Candlelight: Tribute to Adele
May 23 - Candlelight: Ed Sheeran & Coldplay
Good to Know: Most performances run about 60 minutes and do not allow late entry, so arriving early is essential. Seating is typically assigned by section on a first-come basis.
Where: The Truman Brewery, Brick Lane, E1
When: May 14–17, 2026
Why Go: The world's greatest coffee and hospitality event returns to Brick Lane for four days, drawing over 22,000 visitors and 275 artisan coffee and gourmet food brands. The weekend public days are a full celebration of London's specialty coffee scene, with live barista demonstrations, interactive workshops, street food, cocktails, music, art, and the global barista competition Coffee Masters. Highlights include Latte Art Live, The Roasters Village, Brew School, and cocktail masterclasses. Whether you're deep in the coffee world or just love a well-made flat white, it's a genuinely enjoyable way to spend a Saturday in East London.
Good to Know: Industry Days on Thursday and Friday are trade-focused. Public tickets cover the Saturday and Sunday sessions. The entrance is at F Block G1, Ely's Yard, Brick Lane.
Where: Royal Hospital Chelsea, Royal Hospital Road, SW3
When: May 19–23, 2026
Why Go: The world's most famous flower show returns to the grounds of the Royal Hospital Chelsea for five days in May. Show gardens, the Great Pavilion, and showground installations set the scene. The plant sell-off on Saturday May 23 from 4pm is a beloved tradition and worth timing your visit around.
Good to Know: Public tickets start from £122. RHS Members get in from £55 and receive reduced rates across all RHS shows. Tuesday and Wednesday are Members' days only.
Where: Kempton Park Racecourse, Staines Road East, Sunbury-on-Thames
When: May 22 & 23, 2026
Why Go: After more than 500,000 tickets sold worldwide and a successful first run in London, DroneArt Show returns with double the drones, new aerial formations, and an expanded live string music performance. Hundreds of synchronized drones choreograph shapes, flowers, and light displays across the night sky above Kempton Park Racecourse, all set to live classical music performed below.
Good to Know: Doors open two hours before showtime, and food and drink are available on site, so arriving early is worthwhile. The show runs 65 minutes and takes place outdoors, so bring a warm layer. All ages welcome, children under 3 are free.
Where: Various theatres across the West End
When: Throughout May 2026
In May, the theatre district is at its best: the evenings are lighter, the streets around Covent Garden and Soho are buzzing, and there is an extraordinary range of productions to choose from. The grand old theatres themselves are part of the experience. Velvet seats, gilt balconies, mirrored bars, and the sense that generations of Londoners have come here before you lend even the most familiar show a certain magic.
The Best Shows playing Now in London’s West End:
Good to Know: April is one of the busiest months in the West End, especially during school holidays and weekends, and the best seats for the most popular productions often sell out well in advance. Booking early is the best way to secure the performance, date, and seating you want.
Where: Peckham Rye Park, South London
When: May 22–24, 2026
Why Go: One of South London's most loved independent festivals returns to Peckham Rye Park for a three-day weekend of electronic music, jazz, grime, and everything in between. The lineup includes: The Homecoming, Gilles Peterson, Seth Troxler, DJ Seinfeld, Lil Louis, Todd Terje, Mala, Logic1000, Midland, and a full roster of live acts spread across the weekend.
Good to Know: Ages 18 and up.
Where: Shaw Theatre, 100-110 Euston Road, King's Cross
When: May 31, 2026
Why Go: You've been called for jury duty. At Shaw Theatre near St Pancras, this immersive courtroom drama puts the audience in the jury box for the trial of a disgraced ex-driver accused of stealing global superstar Lana Tonneti's $20 million necklace. The cast performs live, the evidence is yours to examine, and at the end of the hour you cast the verdict. The story shifts depending on how the room votes, which makes it a genuinely different experience each time.
Good to Know: Bring your phone to participate in key moments via QR codes throughout the show. The show runs 60 minutes.
Where: Various venues across London
When: Throughout May 2026
London has become wonderfully good at immersive exhibitions. These are not the sort of museums where you drift quietly from one display case to the next. Instead, they invite you into another world entirely: ancient Egypt beneath flickering torchlight, the lost city of Machu Picchu high in the Andes, a room that bends your sense of perspective, or a Banksy mural brought to life across towering walls.
Whether you are interested in history, art, illusion, or adventure, there is an immersive exhibition in London this spring that is likely to draw you in.
Good to Know: Many of these exhibitions operate with timed entry and often sell out, particularly on weekends and during school holidays. Booking ahead is the best way to secure your preferred date and time.
Where: Brockwell Park, South London
When: May 30–31, 2026
Why Go: The UK's biggest pop festival returns to Brockwell Park for its two-day Bank Holiday weekend takeover. Mighty Hoopla has built a reputation as one of London's most joyful outdoor events, with a lineup that spans pop, R&B, and dance across multiple stages.
Good to Know: Check the full lineup and stage times at mightyhoopla.com.
Whether you're in London for the week or just the weekend, May gives you a lot to work with. The RHS Chelsea Flower Show, Gala Festival, and Mighty Hoopla are the anchors, but the quieter discoveries, a morning at Kew, an evening candlelit concert, a wander through London Craft Week, are just as worth your time.
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