Best Mother’s Day Getaways for Moms Who Love Art, Culture, and Luxury Travel

For travelers searching for one of the best five-star hotels in Chicago for Mother’s Day, The Peninsula Chicago is difficult to surpass. The rooms are elegant, the spa is one of the best in the city, and the indoor pool looks out across the skyline. The Langham, Chicago offers a more contemporary sort of glamour, with sweeping river views and beautifully serene interiors, while The Ritz-Carlton, Chicago places you just steps from the best shopping and dining in the city.