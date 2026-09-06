London Fashion Week runs September 17–21, bringing runway shows, designer presentations, pop-ups, and public fashion events across the city.
London Design Festival takes place September 12–20, with installations, exhibitions, talks, and design programming spread across museums, galleries, and dedicated design districts.
Totally Thames continues throughout September, filling the river and its banks with performances, heritage events, installations, boat activities, and the Great River Race on September 12.
CelebrASIA returns to Battersea Power Station September 11–13, combining Southeast Asian food, performances, markets, workshops, and bookable cultural classes.
September also brings Bon Jovi at Wembley Stadium, Fleurs de Villes DIANA at Somerset House, immersive theatre and comedy experiences, and easy day trips to Stonehenge.
September is one of the best months to visit London, with major cultural festivals, fashion, design, music, exhibitions, and riverfront events overlapping across the city. London Fashion Week and London Design Festival anchor the middle of the month, while Totally Thames stretches across September with performances, installations, heritage programming, and events along the River Thames.
The calendar also includes CelebrASIA at Battersea Power Station, the Great River Race, major Wembley concerts, and new immersive experiences ranging from courtroom theatre and tarot comedy to Candlelight Concerts. At Somerset House, the world-premiere Fleurs de Villes DIANA exhibition reimagines moments from the life of Diana, Princess of Wales, through elaborate fresh-floral installations.
Beyond the city itself, September is also a good time to add a classic day trip to Stonehenge while the weather is still relatively mild and London’s autumn cultural season is getting underway. What follows is a curated guide to the best things to do in London in September 2026, including the festivals, concerts, exhibitions, immersive experiences, and special events most worth planning around.
Where: Wembley Stadium, London
When: September 9, 2026
Why Go: Bon Jovi brings the Forever Tour to Wembley Stadium for three nights, making it one of London’s largest concert runs of September. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band returns with the stadium-sized anthems and decades of hits that have made it one of the world’s most enduring rock acts.
Tickets: September 9
Good to Know: Wembley advises concertgoers to leave plenty of time for arrival and departure, as transport around the stadium becomes extremely busy on event nights. The September 9 performance is the third and final Wembley date of the run.
Where: Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, Richmond
When: Throughout September 2026
Why Go: Kew Gardens is one of London's great treasures at any time of year, but September brings a particularly strong lineup of events alongside the gardens at their most lush. From early morning wellness sessions to late evening concerts and silent discos, there's a reason to visit almost every weekend this month.
September 12, 19 & 26 - Forest Bathing at The Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew
September 15 & 22 - Fungarium Tours at The Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew
September 24 - Nash Sessions at The Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew - The Jazz Cats Quartet
Plan Ahead- October 16-31 - Halloween at Kew
Good to Know: Daytime garden admission is included with several of the evening event tickets, making it easy to spend the full day at Kew.
Where: Along the River Thames throughout London
When: September 1–30, 2026
Why Go: Totally Thames turns London’s river into a month-long cultural venue with art installations, performances, heritage events, boat activities, walks, and environmental programming stretching along the Thames. The 2026 program ranges from floating cultural events to Catherine Yass’s Turning the Tide, projected onto the historic Blackfriars Railway Bridge columns.
Good to Know: Events take place at different locations throughout the month, and many are free. Check the festival program before planning your day, as some performances, cruises, and workshops require advance booking.
Where: Battersea Power Station, London
When: September 11–13, 2026
Why Go: London’s largest South East Asian festival returns to Battersea Power Station with three days of street food, live music, dance, national-dress parades, artisan markets, workshops, and cultural programming celebrating communities from across Southeast Asia. The expanded 2026 edition also adds film screenings, comedy, cooking classes, and expert panels.
Classes & Experiences You Can Book:
Handcrafted Pewter Bowl with Royal Selangor — A hands-on workshop introducing traditional pewter craftsmanship.
Sarawak Beaded Bracelet Masterclass — Learn techniques behind traditional Sarawak beadwork.
Baybayin RESVRGAM Masterclass — Explore the historic Filipino Baybayin writing system through an interactive session.
Sarawak Bemban Mat Weaving — A workshop focused on traditional weaving techniques from Sarawak.
Good to Know: General admission to celebrASIA is free, but many workshops, masterclasses, cooking sessions, and special events require separate reservations. Popular classes have limited capacity, so book ahead.
Where: River Thames, from Millwall to Richmond
When: September 12, 2026
Why Go: Known as London’s River Marathon, The Great River Race sends crews on a 21.6-mile course from Millwall in East London to Richmond in the west, passing beneath many of the capital’s most famous bridges. The field ranges from serious racing crews to charity teams and elaborately dressed boats, making the race as much a riverside spectacle as a sporting competition.
Good to Know: The first boats cross the start line at 12:45 PM. Spectators can watch for free from bridges and riverbanks along the route, while a supporters’ boat also follows the race from Millwall to Ham.
Where: Design districts, museums, galleries, and public spaces across London
When: September 12–20, 2026
Why Go: London Design Festival returns for its 24th edition, filling the capital with installations, exhibitions, talks, commissions, and experimental design projects. Eleven designated Design Districts make it possible to explore neighborhood by neighborhood, while major landmarks and cultural institutions host some of the festival’s most ambitious projects.
Good to Know: Much of the festival can be explored for free, but talks, workshops, and special installations may require advance registration.
Where: East Wing Galleries at Somerset House, Strand, London
When: September 16–October 6, 2026
Why Go: Fleurs de Villes brings the world premiere of DIANA to Somerset House, where 15 fresh-floral mannequins reinterpret defining moments from the life of Diana, Princess of Wales. Created by leading British floral designers, the installations pair fashion, floristry, and storytelling.
Good to Know: Visits take about 40–60 minutes, and the exhibition is open to all ages. You can also add a themed set menu at Aram by Imad, afternoon tea at Café Petiole, or a hands-on floral workshop with a Fleurs de Villes designer. A portion of ticket proceeds supports The Diana Award.
Where: Runway venues and locations across London
When: September 17–21, 2026
Why Go: London Fashion Week brings established British houses, emerging designers, editors, buyers, celebrities, and fashion insiders together for five days of Spring/Summer 2027 shows and presentations. The official schedule includes Burberry, Paul Costelloe, Tolu Coker, Di Petsa, and a mix of NEWGEN designers, presentations, pop-ups, and public showcases.
Events You Can Attend:
London Fashion Week Menswear Fashion Show ’27 — September 18: A ticketed menswear runway experience featuring emerging and established designers, brand activations, networking, and VIP options.
London Fashion Week Runway Show — September 19: A public-ticket runway event featuring international designers, professional models, and new-season collections.
Runway Show During London Fashion Week — September 19: An independent runway show and pop-up showcasing emerging fashion brands.
Fashion Show Live During London Fashion Week SS27 — September 20: Independent and emerging designers present Spring/Summer 2027 collections inside the historic Bayswater venue.
Fashion Week London 2026 — September 23: A separate post-LFW runway event bringing together London and Los Angeles designers, entertainment, influencers, and fashion creatives.
Good to Know: Most headline shows on the official British Fashion Council schedule remain invitation-only. Look for events marked Open to Public on the official calendar, alongside independently produced ticketed runway shows taking place around the city.
Where: Glaziers Hall, 9 Montague Close, London
When: September 18, 2026
Why Go: Twisted Tarot blends genuine tarot readings with live comedy in an interactive 75-minute show. A professional reader interprets the cards while audience volunteers take part in real readings, and a comedian reacts to the surprises, awkward moments, and twists of fate as they unfold.
Good to Know: The experience is 18+ and includes one cocktail. Seating is first-come, first-served on arrival, and the venue is wheelchair accessible.
Where: Various venues across London
When: Select dates throughout September 2026
Why Go: Few cities suit Candlelight concerts like London, where centuries-old churches, hidden halls, and grand historic venues already seem made for music. As thousands of candles flicker beneath vaulted ceilings and stained glass, string quartets and pianists reinterpret everything from Mozart and Vivaldi to Adele, Queen, and film scores. The atmosphere is intimate and transportive, the sort of evening that makes even a familiar piece feel new.
September 2026 Candlelight Concerts in London:
September 17 & 24 - Candlelight: Disney Love Songs
September 18 - Candlelight: The Best of Hans Zimmer
September 18 - Candlelight: Queen vs. ABBA
September 26 - Candlelight: Tribute to The Beatles
September 26 - Candlelight: The Best of Bollywood and Tollywood on Strings
Good to Know: Most performances run about 60 minutes and do not allow late entry, so arrive early. Seating is assigned by section on a first-come basis.
Where: Greenwood Theatre – 55 Weston St, London
When: September 19, 2026
Why Go: The Jury Experience turns the audience into the decision-makers in a live courtroom drama centered on a $20 million heist. Guests hear testimony, weigh evidence, follow the arguments, and ultimately vote on the verdict, making the show feel closer to an interactive trial than a traditional piece of theatre.
Good to Know: The experience is interactive, and audience voting directly determines the outcome of the case.
Where: Departs from Victoria Coach Station, London, for Stonehenge in Wiltshire
When: Select dates throughout September 2026
Why Go: Trade London for the English countryside on an easy day trip to one of Britain’s most famous prehistoric landmarks. The coach journey includes admission to Stonehenge and up to 2.5 hours to explore independently, giving you time to see the ancient stone circle and visitor center without committing to a full guided tour.
Good to Know: Transportation is by air-conditioned coach, and Stonehenge admission is included, though access to the inner circle is not. An optional fish-and-chips meal can be added, and the Stonehenge audio guide is available in multiple languages.
Where: Various venues across London
When: Throughout September 2026
Why Go: London’s immersive museums and exhibitions offer a more interactive alternative to a traditional gallery visit, combining large-scale projections, theatrical sets, sound, technology, and hands-on elements.
Good to Know: Locations, ticket prices, age requirements, and visit lengths vary widely, so check the details for each experience before booking. Popular weekend and evening time slots can sell out, and many exhibitions use timed entry, making advance reservations worthwhile.
Where: Various theatres across the West End
When: Throughout September 2026
In September, the theatre district is at its best: the evenings are lighter, the streets around Covent Garden and Soho are buzzing, and there is an extraordinary range of productions to choose from. The grand old theatres themselves are part of the experience. Velvet seats, gilt balconies, mirrored bars, and the sense that generations of Londoners have come here before you lend even the most familiar show a certain magic.
The Best Shows playing Now in London’s West End:
Good to Know: September is one of the busiest months in the West End and the best seats for the most popular productions often sell out well in advance. Booking early is the best way to secure the performance, date, and seating you want.
Where: Westminster Cathedral, Victoria Street, London
When: Select dates in October 2026
Why Go: LUMINISCENCE transforms Westminster Cathedral with a 360-degree immersive production combining architectural projection, live music, and storytelling inside one of London’s most dramatic sacred spaces. The experience is designed around the cathedral itself, using light and sound to draw attention to its scale, mosaics, and interior architecture.
Good to Know: This is a limited-run immersive experience, so advance booking is recommended. Check the ticket calendar for exact performance dates and times before planning your trip.
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