London

The Best Things to Do in London in September 2026

From London Fashion Week and London Design Festival to Totally Thames, major concerts, immersive experiences, cultural festivals, and day trips, discover the best things to do in London in September 2026.
The Best Things to Do in London in September 2026
The Best Things to Do in London in September 2026
9 min read

London at a Glance

  • London Fashion Week runs September 17–21, bringing runway shows, designer presentations, pop-ups, and public fashion events across the city.

  • London Design Festival takes place September 12–20, with installations, exhibitions, talks, and design programming spread across museums, galleries, and dedicated design districts.

  • Totally Thames continues throughout September, filling the river and its banks with performances, heritage events, installations, boat activities, and the Great River Race on September 12.

  • CelebrASIA returns to Battersea Power Station September 11–13, combining Southeast Asian food, performances, markets, workshops, and bookable cultural classes.

  • September also brings Bon Jovi at Wembley Stadium, Fleurs de Villes DIANA at Somerset House, immersive theatre and comedy experiences, and easy day trips to Stonehenge.

September is one of the best months to visit London, with major cultural festivals, fashion, design, music, exhibitions, and riverfront events overlapping across the city. London Fashion Week and London Design Festival anchor the middle of the month, while Totally Thames stretches across September with performances, installations, heritage programming, and events along the River Thames.

The calendar also includes CelebrASIA at Battersea Power Station, the Great River Race, major Wembley concerts, and new immersive experiences ranging from courtroom theatre and tarot comedy to Candlelight Concerts. At Somerset House, the world-premiere Fleurs de Villes DIANA exhibition reimagines moments from the life of Diana, Princess of Wales, through elaborate fresh-floral installations.

Beyond the city itself, September is also a good time to add a classic day trip to Stonehenge while the weather is still relatively mild and London’s autumn cultural season is getting underway. What follows is a curated guide to the best things to do in London in September 2026, including the festivals, concerts, exhibitions, immersive experiences, and special events most worth planning around.

Bon Jovi: Forever Tour

Bon Jovi: Forever Tour
Bon Jovi: Forever TourPhoto Courtesy of StubHub

Where: Wembley Stadium, London

When: September 9, 2026

Why Go: Bon Jovi brings the Forever Tour to Wembley Stadium for three nights, making it one of London’s largest concert runs of September. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band returns with the stadium-sized anthems and decades of hits that have made it one of the world’s most enduring rock acts.

Tickets: September 9

Good to Know: Wembley advises concertgoers to leave plenty of time for arrival and departure, as transport around the stadium becomes extremely busy on event nights. The September 9 performance is the third and final Wembley date of the run.

A Month at Kew Gardens

Nash Sessions at The Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew - The Jazz Cats Quartet
Nash Sessions at The Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew - The Jazz Cats Quartet Photo Courtesy of Fever

Where: Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew, Richmond

When: Throughout September 2026

Why Go: Kew Gardens is one of London's great treasures at any time of year, but September brings a particularly strong lineup of events alongside the gardens at their most lush. From early morning wellness sessions to late evening concerts and silent discos, there's a reason to visit almost every weekend this month.

Good to Know: Daytime garden admission is included with several of the evening event tickets, making it easy to spend the full day at Kew.

Totally Thames Festival

Where: Along the River Thames throughout London

When: September 1–30, 2026

Why Go: Totally Thames turns London’s river into a month-long cultural venue with art installations, performances, heritage events, boat activities, walks, and environmental programming stretching along the Thames. The 2026 program ranges from floating cultural events to Catherine Yass’s Turning the Tide, projected onto the historic Blackfriars Railway Bridge columns.

Event Details

Good to Know: Events take place at different locations throughout the month, and many are free. Check the festival program before planning your day, as some performances, cruises, and workshops require advance booking.

CelebrASIA

celebrASIA Workshop: Create a Handcrafted Pewter Bowl with Royal Selangor
celebrASIA Workshop: Create a Handcrafted Pewter Bowl with Royal SelangorPhoto Courtesy of Eventbrite

Where: Battersea Power Station, London

When: September 11–13, 2026

Why Go: London’s largest South East Asian festival returns to Battersea Power Station with three days of street food, live music, dance, national-dress parades, artisan markets, workshops, and cultural programming celebrating communities from across Southeast Asia. The expanded 2026 edition also adds film screenings, comedy, cooking classes, and expert panels.

Event Details

Classes & Experiences You Can Book:

Good to Know: General admission to celebrASIA is free, but many workshops, masterclasses, cooking sessions, and special events require separate reservations. Popular classes have limited capacity, so book ahead.

The Great River Race

Where: River Thames, from Millwall to Richmond

When: September 12, 2026

Why Go: Known as London’s River Marathon, The Great River Race sends crews on a 21.6-mile course from Millwall in East London to Richmond in the west, passing beneath many of the capital’s most famous bridges. The field ranges from serious racing crews to charity teams and elaborately dressed boats, making the race as much a riverside spectacle as a sporting competition.

Event Details

Good to Know: The first boats cross the start line at 12:45 PM. Spectators can watch for free from bridges and riverbanks along the route, while a supporters’ boat also follows the race from Millwall to Ham.

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London Design Festival

Where: Design districts, museums, galleries, and public spaces across London

When: September 12–20, 2026

Why Go: London Design Festival returns for its 24th edition, filling the capital with installations, exhibitions, talks, commissions, and experimental design projects. Eleven designated Design Districts make it possible to explore neighborhood by neighborhood, while major landmarks and cultural institutions host some of the festival’s most ambitious projects.

Event Details

Good to Know: Much of the festival can be explored for free, but talks, workshops, and special installations may require advance registration.

Fleurs de Villes DIANA in Support of The Diana Award

Fleurs de Villes DIANA in Support of The Diana Award
Fleurs de Villes DIANA in Support of The Diana AwardPhoto Courtesy of Fever

Where: East Wing Galleries at Somerset House, Strand, London

When: September 16–October 6, 2026

Why Go: Fleurs de Villes brings the world premiere of DIANA to Somerset House, where 15 fresh-floral mannequins reinterpret defining moments from the life of Diana, Princess of Wales. Created by leading British floral designers, the installations pair fashion, floristry, and storytelling.

Event Details & Tickets

Good to Know: Visits take about 40–60 minutes, and the exhibition is open to all ages. You can also add a themed set menu at Aram by Imad, afternoon tea at Café Petiole, or a hands-on floral workshop with a Fleurs de Villes designer. A portion of ticket proceeds supports The Diana Award.

London Fashion Week

Runway Show During London Fashion Week
Runway Show During London Fashion Week Photo Courtesy of Eventbrite

Where: Runway venues and locations across London

When: September 17–21, 2026

Why Go: London Fashion Week brings established British houses, emerging designers, editors, buyers, celebrities, and fashion insiders together for five days of Spring/Summer 2027 shows and presentations. The official schedule includes Burberry, Paul Costelloe, Tolu Coker, Di Petsa, and a mix of NEWGEN designers, presentations, pop-ups, and public showcases.

Official LFW Schedule

Events You Can Attend:

Good to Know: Most headline shows on the official British Fashion Council schedule remain invitation-only. Look for events marked Open to Public on the official calendar, alongside independently produced ticketed runway shows taking place around the city.

Twisted Tarot: Where Comedy Meets Fate and the Secrets of Tarot

Twisted Tarot: Where Comedy Meets Fate and the Secrets of Tarot
Twisted Tarot: Where Comedy Meets Fate and the Secrets of TarotPhoto Courtesy of Fever

Where: Glaziers Hall, 9 Montague Close, London

When: September 18, 2026

Why Go: Twisted Tarot blends genuine tarot readings with live comedy in an interactive 75-minute show. A professional reader interprets the cards while audience volunteers take part in real readings, and a comedian reacts to the surprises, awkward moments, and twists of fate as they unfold.

Event Details & Tickets

Good to Know: The experience is 18+ and includes one cocktail. Seating is first-come, first-served on arrival, and the venue is wheelchair accessible.

Candlelight Concerts in London

Candlelight Concerts
Candlelight Concerts Photo Courtesy of Fever

Where: Various venues across London

When: Select dates throughout September 2026

Why Go: Few cities suit Candlelight concerts like London, where centuries-old churches, hidden halls, and grand historic venues already seem made for music. As thousands of candles flicker beneath vaulted ceilings and stained glass, string quartets and pianists reinterpret everything from Mozart and Vivaldi to Adele, Queen, and film scores. The atmosphere is intimate and transportive, the sort of evening that makes even a familiar piece feel new.

September 2026 Candlelight Concerts in London:

Good to Know: Most performances run about 60 minutes and do not allow late entry, so arrive early. Seating is assigned by section on a first-come basis.

The Jury Experience - The 20 Million Dollar Heist

The Jury Experience - The 20 Million Dollar Heist
The Jury Experience - The 20 Million Dollar HeistPhoto Courtesy of Fever

Where: Greenwood Theatre – 55 Weston St, London

When: September 19, 2026

Why Go: The Jury Experience turns the audience into the decision-makers in a live courtroom drama centered on a $20 million heist. Guests hear testimony, weigh evidence, follow the arguments, and ultimately vote on the verdict, making the show feel closer to an interactive trial than a traditional piece of theatre.

Event Details & Tickets

Good to Know: The experience is interactive, and audience voting directly determines the outcome of the case.

Take a Day Trip to Stonehenge

Take a Day Trip to Stonehenge
Take a Day Trip to StonehengePhoto Courtesy of Fever

Where: Departs from Victoria Coach Station, London, for Stonehenge in Wiltshire

When: Select dates throughout September 2026

Why Go: Trade London for the English countryside on an easy day trip to one of Britain’s most famous prehistoric landmarks. The coach journey includes admission to Stonehenge and up to 2.5 hours to explore independently, giving you time to see the ancient stone circle and visitor center without committing to a full guided tour.

Event Details & Tickets

Good to Know: Transportation is by air-conditioned coach, and Stonehenge admission is included, though access to the inner circle is not. An optional fish-and-chips meal can be added, and the Stonehenge audio guide is available in multiple languages.

Explore One of London’s Immersive Museums and Exhibitions

Smithsonian Starstruck: An immersive experience
Smithsonian Starstruck: An immersive experiencePhoto Courtesy of Fever

Where: Various venues across London
When: Throughout September 2026

Why Go: London’s immersive museums and exhibitions offer a more interactive alternative to a traditional gallery visit, combining large-scale projections, theatrical sets, sound, technology, and hands-on elements.

Good to Know: Locations, ticket prices, age requirements, and visit lengths vary widely, so check the details for each experience before booking. Popular weekend and evening time slots can sell out, and many exhibitions use timed entry, making advance reservations worthwhile.

See a Show in London’s West End

Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway
Moulin Rouge! The Musical on BroadwayPhoto Courtesy of Fever

Where: Various theatres across the West End
When: Throughout September 2026

In September, the theatre district is at its best: the evenings are lighter, the streets around Covent Garden and Soho are buzzing, and there is an extraordinary range of productions to choose from. The grand old theatres themselves are part of the experience. Velvet seats, gilt balconies, mirrored bars, and the sense that generations of Londoners have come here before you lend even the most familiar show a certain magic.

The Best Shows playing Now in London’s West End:

Good to Know: September is one of the busiest months in the West End and the best seats for the most popular productions often sell out well in advance. Booking early is the best way to secure the performance, date, and seating you want.

Plan Ahead: LUMINISCENCE at Westminster Cathedral

Plan Ahead: LUMINISCENCE at Westminster Cathedral
Plan Ahead: LUMINISCENCE at Westminster CathedralPhoto Courtesy of Fever

Where: Westminster Cathedral, Victoria Street, London

When: Select dates in October 2026

Why Go: LUMINISCENCE transforms Westminster Cathedral with a 360-degree immersive production combining architectural projection, live music, and storytelling inside one of London’s most dramatic sacred spaces. The experience is designed around the cathedral itself, using light and sound to draw attention to its scale, mosaics, and interior architecture.

Event Details & Tickets

Good to Know: This is a limited-run immersive experience, so advance booking is recommended. Check the ticket calendar for exact performance dates and times before planning your trip.

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