Mother’s Day in Los Angeles rarely follows a single plan. It might begin with brunch in a garden or by the water, shift into an afternoon at a museum or the spa, and end somewhere easy and unhurried. The options are wide-ranging, but the best ones share the same idea. Choose something thoughtful, then let the rest of the day take shape around it.
This guide brings together some of the best things to do for Mother’s Day in Los Angeles in 2026, from classic celebrations to experiences that feel a little more personal, so you can build a day that actually fits her.
In Los Angeles, brunch is as much about where you sit as what’s on the table. A shaded patio in Beverly Hills, a table near the water in Santa Monica, or a tucked-away garden off a busy street can shift the entire tone of the morning. The best spots understand that balance, good food, yes, but also space, light, and the kind of setting that makes you want to stay a little longer. A few places that consistently get it right include:
The Restaurant at Hotel Bel-Air, where Mother’s Day brunch unfolds on a terrace surrounded by lush canyon greenery and the hotel’s iconic swan lake. The setting feels removed from the city, with a menu that leans into refined California cuisine, think truffle omelets, smoked salmon eggs Benedict, and a polished selection of seasonal desserts.
The Strand House, set just above the sand in Manhattan Beach, offering a four-course prix fixe Mother’s Day brunch on May 10. The experience pairs a well-composed menu with uninterrupted views of the Pacific, while downstairs, live jazz adds a relaxed rhythm to the afternoon.
Pasjoli, for a more intimate and structured celebration. On May 10, the restaurant serves a family-style French brunch that moves through a series of seasonal dishes, from gougères and poached salmon to spring vegetables and French toast, with the option to dine in their tucked-away garden.
The Ivy, where Mother’s Day brunch is set against one of the city’s most recognizable patios. Fresh flowers, white tablecloths, and a lively dining room create a setting that feels festive without being overdone, paired with a menu of classic Californian dishes that have remained favorites for years.
Whether she leans toward a polished hotel dining room, a coastal brunch with a view, or somewhere leafy and quiet, Mother’s Day in Los Angeles has a way of stretching beyond the meal itself and into the rest of the afternoon.
Los Angeles is a city that has perfected the art of the urban sanctuary, offering a collection of spas that serve as serene counterpoints to the vibrant energy of the West Coast. From the sun-drenched shores of Santa Monica to the storied hills of Pasadena, these three retreats represent the pinnacle of Californian wellness.
The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills: Tucked away in the heart of Beverly Hills, this spa is a masterclass in understated elegance. The experience is defined by its sun-lit relaxation lounge and a menu that seamlessly blends scientific innovation with holistic traditions. For those seeking rejuvenation, the age-reversing treatments and customized facials are particularly noteworthy. It is a place where the service is as intuitive as it is warm, making every guest feel as though they have stepped into a private, high-end residence dedicated entirely to their well-being.
The Ritz-Carlton, Marina del Rey: The Sisley-Paris Sanctuary: This spa’s prestige is anchored in its exclusive partnership with Sisley-Paris. It is one of the few places where you can experience the Phyto-Aromatic facials, which combine French luxury skincare with sophisticated manual techniques like the Ginkgo Gua Sha massage. The "La Cure Sisleÿa" treatment is a standout, utilizing unique tissue-reshaping massages to provide immediate, visible results that are perfect for those who require high-performance beauty in a waterfront setting.
The Spa at The Maybourne Beverly Hills: The experience at The Maybourne is centered around its breathtaking, mosaic-tiled mineral pool, a colonnaded sanctuary that feels more like a hidden Roman bath than a city hotel. From the serene, wood-paneled relaxation rooms to the sprawling wellness suite, every detail is orchestrated with an unhurried, sophisticated grace that invites you to linger long after your treatment has concluded.
Where: Fisherman’s Village Marina (13755 Fiji Way, Marina del Rey, CA 90292)
When: May 9, 2026
Why Go: This is one of those Los Angeles mornings that feels effortlessly indulgent. A yacht glides out of the marina, the coastline opening up in wide, sunlit stretches, while champagne and mimosas are poured generously throughout the journey. The experience blends a well-executed brunch with the ease of being on the water, live music in the background, a spread of savory dishes and desserts, and uninterrupted views of sailboats, marine life, and the Pacific. It is an unhurried way to celebrate, where the setting does most of the work.
Good to Know: The cruise runs approximately 2.5 hours. Dress is typically dressy-casual. There is no age requirement, though children under 16 must be accompanied by an adult.
Where: Los Angeles Equestrian Center (480 Riverside Dr, Burbank, CA 91506)
When: May 9–10, 2026
Why Go: An evening at a Candlelight concert in Los Angeles feels intimate in a way larger venues rarely achieve. Rows of flickering candles soften the space, while a live string quartet reworks familiar songs into something more layered and unexpected. The setting at the Los Angeles Equestrian Center adds a sense of openness, but once the music begins, the focus narrows to the sound, the light, and the shared experience. It’s an easy way to turn Mother’s Day into something that feels thoughtful without being overly formal.
Candlelight: Tribute to Metallica: Taking place on May 9, this performance brings a surprising elegance to Metallica’s catalog. Songs like “Nothing Else Matters,” “Enter Sandman,” and “Master of Puppets” are reinterpreted by the Orchid Quartet, shifting the music into something more atmospheric while still holding onto its edge.
Candlelight Babies: Classical Sounds to Stimulate Little Minds: On May 10, this daytime concert offers a softer, more family-focused experience designed for parents and babies up to 12 months old. The program features classical pieces by composers like Vivaldi, Bach, and Debussy, adapted to gentle sound levels in a space that allows for movement, comfort, and a more relaxed pace.
Candlelight: Tribute to Drake: Also on May 10, this evening performance leans into a more contemporary mood. Tracks like “Take Care,” “One Dance,” and “Hold On, We’re Going Home” are reimagined for strings, giving them a slower, more melodic quality that works particularly well in the candlelit setting.
Candlelight: Tribute to Bad Bunny: Closing out the weekend on May 10, this concert brings rhythm and warmth to the format, with songs like “Ojitos Lindos,” “Tití Me Preguntó,” and “Callaíta” translated into string arrangements that feel both familiar and entirely new.
Good to Know: Each concert runs approximately 60 minutes, with doors opening 45 minutes prior. Seating is first-come within each zone, so arriving early is recommended. Most performances are open to guests 8 and older, while the Candlelight Babies experience is specifically designed for infants and their parents.
Where: 4360 Via Marina, Marina del Rey, CA 90292
When: May 9–10, 2026
Why Go: Marina del Rey reveals a different side of Los Angeles when seen from the water, especially from the low, unhurried vantage point of a Duffy boat. This electric cruise trades crowds for calm, moving gently through the marina’s wide channels lined with sailboats and waterfront homes. A charcuterie board arrives neatly arranged, paired with your choice of wine, while the shoreline drifts by at an easy pace. Sea lions often appear along the docks, stretched out in the sun, adding a distinctly local touch to the experience. It is intimate, relaxed, and well-suited to a celebration.
Good to Know: The cruise lasts approximately 2 hours. Guests must be 21+ with valid ID. Shared and private boat options are available. Advance booking is recommended, especially for weekend departures.
A museum is one of the easiest ways to plan Mother’s Day in Los Angeles. You choose a place that fits her interests, spend a few hours moving through it at your own pace, and let the rest of the day build from there. Many of the city’s best museums are designed for exactly that, time spent inside the galleries, then a step outside for fresh air, a view, or somewhere nearby to sit down for lunch.
Some of the best choices include:
The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, where the story of filmmaking is told through the people who shape it. Exhibitions like Stories of Cinema and Director’s Inspiration: Bong Joon Ho offer a closer look at the creative process, while installations such as Jaws: The Exhibition and the Studio Ghibli Ponyo experience bring a more immersive, hands-on element.
The Getty Center, set high above the city, where the experience begins with the ascent. Once at the top, galleries of European paintings and decorative arts are balanced by outdoor spaces, sculpture terraces, carefully designed gardens, and wide views that stretch across Los Angeles.
The Los Angeles County Museum of Art, for its breadth and scale. The collections move across centuries and continents, but it’s the way the campus is laid out, pavilions, open walkways, and installations like Urban Light, that makes it easy to explore at your own pace.
The Broad, where contemporary art is presented in a space that feels open and intentional. The collection includes works by artists like Yayoi Kusama and Jeff Koons, and the museum’s layout keeps the experience focused.
The Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, where the scale shifts dramatically, from towering dinosaur skeletons in the Dinosaur Hall to the Gem and Mineral Hall filled with rare stones and specimens. The Nature Gardens outside add another layer, offering a quieter place to walk before or after exploring the exhibits.
The La Brea Tar Pits and Museum, where you can watch science in progress. Fossils are still being uncovered on-site, and inside the museum, you can see researchers working in the Fossil Lab. Mammoths, saber-toothed cats, and dire wolves give a clear sense of the region’s Ice Age past, right in the middle of the city.
The Autry Museum of the American West, set within Griffith Park, brings together art, history, and storytelling tied to the American West. Its collections span everything from Native American artifacts to film memorabilia, offering a more layered understanding of the region’s cultural history.
The Aquarium of the Pacific, You can spend time with sea otters and penguins, watch sharks move through the open tanks, or step outside to Shark Lagoon and the Lorikeet Forest for a more interactive experience. The Pacific Visions Theater adds another layer, with a fully immersive film that brings the scale and complexity of the ocean into sharper focus.
Whether your mother is drawn to film, art, natural history, or something more specific, a museum in Los Angeles offers an easy, well-paced way to spend the day.
Where: Universal Studios Hollywood (100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City, CA 91608)
When: Open daily
Why Go: Universal Studios Hollywood is one of the easiest ways to plan a full day without overthinking it. You can start with the Studio Tour, which still feels like the core of the experience, then move between rides and themed areas. Some families head straight for Super Nintendo World, others make their way to Hogwarts™ or Jurassic World. There’s enough variety to keep everyone interested, and when you’re ready for a break, CityWalk is right there for an early dinner or something casual before heading home.
Good to Know: Plan for a full day. The World-Famous Studio Tour is a highlight and worth prioritizing early. Universal Express tickets offer shorter wait times with one-time express access to each ride, attraction, and seated show. After the park closes, Universal CityWalk is an easy extension of the day, with restaurants, shops, and plenty of places to unwind.
Where: Sunset Ranch Hollywood (3400 N Beachwood Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90068)
When: May 9 or 10
Why Go: This is one of the few ways to see Los Angeles that still feels a little removed from it. The ride begins just below the Hollywood Sign, then winds into the hills of Griffith Park, where the pace slows and the city opens up in wide, unobstructed views. You pass the Griffith Observatory, look out toward downtown, and spend most of the time focused on the landscape rather than the streets below. It’s relaxed, guided, and easy to settle into, even if you’ve never been on a horse before.
Good to Know: The tour runs approximately 2 hours at a steady, beginner-friendly pace. No prior riding experience is required. Closed-toe shoes are recommended. Advance reservations are encouraged, especially for weekend bookings.
Where: Burbank Airport (departures from Hollywood Burbank Airport)
When: May 9 or 10
Why Go: Seeing Los Angeles from the air changes your sense of it completely. The scale becomes clearer, the grid of streets, the curve of the hills, the way neighborhoods shift from one to the next. This 20-minute flight keeps things focused, lifting off from Burbank and tracing a path over the Hollywood Hills, the studios, and into Beverly Hills and Bel Air. Along the way, the pilot points out landmarks you already recognize, but from a vantage point that makes them feel new again. It’s brief, but it covers a surprising amount of ground.
Good to Know: Flights run approximately 20 minutes. Noise-canceling headsets are provided for live pilot commentary. All seats are designed for clear views. Arrive 20–30 minutes early for check-in and boarding.
Where: Long Beach Waterfront
When: May 10, 2026
Why Go: This is a different way to start Mother’s Day. Outdoors, early, and right along the water. The course follows the Long Beach shoreline, with wide paths, ocean views, and a steady, relaxed pace whether you’re running or walking. Distances range from a 5K to a half marathon, so it’s easy to choose something that fits the day. It’s as much about being out there together as it is about the race itself, and the setting makes it feel more like an experience than an obligation.
Good to Know: Multiple distances are available, including 5K, 10K, 10 miler, and half marathon. The event is open to runners and walkers of all levels. Arriving early is recommended for parking and check-in. Post-race gatherings tend to form naturally along the waterfront, making it easy to continue the morning nearby.
The best Mother’s Day plans in Los Angeles are usually the simplest. One or two well-chosen ideas are enough. A long brunch, a few hours at a museum, time near the water, or something that gets you outside together. From there, the day tends to come together on its own. A late lunch becomes dinner. A morning plan stretches into the afternoon. The setting carries a lot of the experience. The key is choosing something that feels right for her and letting the day unfold naturally.
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