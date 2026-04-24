Best Things to Do for Mother’s Day in Los Angeles

Some of the best choices include:

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, where the story of filmmaking is told through the people who shape it. Exhibitions like Stories of Cinema and Director’s Inspiration: Bong Joon Ho offer a closer look at the creative process, while installations such as Jaws: The Exhibition and the Studio Ghibli Ponyo experience bring a more immersive, hands-on element.

The Getty Center, set high above the city, where the experience begins with the ascent. Once at the top, galleries of European paintings and decorative arts are balanced by outdoor spaces, sculpture terraces, carefully designed gardens, and wide views that stretch across Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles County Museum of Art, for its breadth and scale. The collections move across centuries and continents, but it’s the way the campus is laid out, pavilions, open walkways, and installations like Urban Light, that makes it easy to explore at your own pace.

The Broad, where contemporary art is presented in a space that feels open and intentional. The collection includes works by artists like Yayoi Kusama and Jeff Koons, and the museum’s layout keeps the experience focused.

The Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, where the scale shifts dramatically, from towering dinosaur skeletons in the Dinosaur Hall to the Gem and Mineral Hall filled with rare stones and specimens. The Nature Gardens outside add another layer, offering a quieter place to walk before or after exploring the exhibits.

The La Brea Tar Pits and Museum, where you can watch science in progress. Fossils are still being uncovered on-site, and inside the museum, you can see researchers working in the Fossil Lab. Mammoths, saber-toothed cats, and dire wolves give a clear sense of the region’s Ice Age past, right in the middle of the city.

The Autry Museum of the American West, set within Griffith Park, brings together art, history, and storytelling tied to the American West. Its collections span everything from Native American artifacts to film memorabilia, offering a more layered understanding of the region’s cultural history.