The Best Things to Do in Los Angeles in May 2026

May brings a rare mix of big-ticket moments and neighborhood discoveries, from Netflix Is A Joke Fest and the inaugural Santa Monica International Jazz Festival to free Friday-night jazz at LACMA, AAPI Heritage Month in Koreatown, Memorial Day weekend in Hermosa Beach, and the return of the LA County Fair in Pomona. Whether you’re planning a long weekend in Los Angeles or looking for something new to do close to home, May 2026 is full of reasons to get out, stay late, and see the city from a slightly different angle.
Where: Various venues across Los Angeles, including the Hollywood Bowl, Dolby Theatre, The Greek Theatre, The Wiltern, and Saban Theatre
When: May 4–10, 2026
Why Go: Netflix Is A Joke Fest takes over Los Angeles for a week with one of the strongest comedy lineups of the year. Shows are spread across some of the city's most iconic venues, from the Hollywood Bowl to the Dolby Theatre, making the festival as much about the settings as the performances. There's something on every night, and the range of acts means no two shows feel the same.
May 5 - Seinfeld Featuring Leanne Morgan
May 6 - Seth Goes Greek
May 8 - John Mulaney: Mister Whatever
May 9 - The Pete Davidson Show in Conversation with Nikki Glaser
May 8 & 9 - Hasan Minhaj & Ronny Chieng: Hasan Hates Ronny | Ronny Hates Hasan
May 9 & 19 - Nate Bargatze: Big Dumb Eyes World Tour
Good to Know: Shows sell out fast and venues vary significantly in size and atmosphere.
Where: Koreatown, Los Angeles
When: Throughout May 2026 (AAPI Heritage Month)
Why Go: Koreatown is one of Los Angeles' most vibrant neighborhoods, and May, AAPI Heritage Month, is a natural time to visit. Korean BBQ at Park's BBQ, skincare and fragrance at Shibuyala and Elorea Perfume, 24-hour wellness at Wi Spa, and late-night karaoke and soup when the evening calls for it. The neighborhood runs around the clock and there is always a reason to stay a little longer.
Good to Know: The LINE Hotel is the neighborhood's most design-forward place to stay. Hotel Normandie offers a more historic feel, with H Hotel and Kins Hotel as newer alternatives.
Where: Various locations across Los Angeles
When: May 10, 2026
Why Go: Los Angeles has a particularly good range of Mother's Day options this year. Brunch at The Restaurant at Hotel Bel-Air, a candlelit concert at the LA Equestrian Center, a private e-boat cruise through Marina del Rey, a morning in the hills on horseback beneath the Hollywood Sign, or a few unhurried hours at the Getty or LACMA.
Good to Know: Brunch reservations at waterfront and garden restaurants fill up fast on Mother's Day, so booking ahead is worth doing now. The Marina del Rey cruise and horseback riding tours also book up quickly on the weekend.
Where: Various venues across Los Angeles
When: Select dates throughout May 2026
Candlelight concerts offer one of Los Angeles’s most enchanting evenings out. Held in beautiful spaces across the city, from historic landmarks to elegant modern venues, these performances surround audiences with the glow of hundreds of candles and music that ranges from classical favorites to tributes to artists like Adele, Queen, and Hans Zimmer. The atmosphere is intimate, cinematic, and surprisingly transporting, making it one of the loveliest ways to spend an evening in Miami.
May 2026 Candlelight Concerts in Los Angeles:
May 10 - Candlelight Babies: Classical Sounds to Stimulate Little Minds
May 15 - Candlelight Long Beach: Tribute to Juan Gabriel on Strings
May 16 - Candlelight Koreatown: Tribute to Juan Gabriel on Strings
Good to Know: Programs and venues vary throughout the month, so it is worth checking the schedule to find a performance that matches your taste. Most concerts last about an hour, and popular dates often sell out well in advance.
Where: Various venues across Santa Monica, including Third Street Promenade, BroadStage, Tongva Park, and The Orpheum Theatre
When: May 8 & 9, 2026
Why Go: The inaugural Santa Monica International Jazz Festival brings Grammy-winning bassist Stanley Clarke's vision for a world-class jazz festival to Los Angeles, celebrating the centennials of Miles Davis, John Coltrane, and Route 66.
May 8 — BroadStage: A full tribute to John Coltrane headlined by Isaiah Collier, with Lakecia Benjamin and Tenor Madness featuring Hubert Laws and Stanley Clarke.
May 9 — Tongva Park: The festival closes with A Day in the Park, headlined by Kamasi Washington alongside Stanley Clarke & Friends featuring Stewart Copeland, Kiefer, and Keyon Harrold, plus KNOWER and the Miles Electric Band.
Where: Los Angeles County Museum of Art (5905 Wilshire Blvd, Miracle Mile)
When: Every Friday in May, May 8, 15, 22 & 29, 2026
Why Go: Now in its 35th year, Jazz at LACMA is one of the best free evenings Los Angeles has to offer. The series runs Friday nights in the museum's welcome plaza, just behind the iconic Urban Light installation, with seating on a first-come, first-served basis and plenty of room to spread out on the grass if the chairs fill up.
Good to Know: Free to attend, no tickets required. Doors open at 6pm and the plaza fills up, so arriving early is the move. Picnicking on the grass is welcome.
Where: Fairplex (1101 W. McKinley Ave., Pomona, CA)
When: May 7–31, 2026
Why Go: The LA County Fair is back for the whole month of May, and this year's theme is Play Your Way. The grounds at Fairplex transform into one of the county's biggest playgrounds, with carnival rides and games, stunt dog performances, two petting farms with over 300 animals, a roller rink, and a Sport-a-thon with interactive sports activities. Eight nights of concerts round out the entertainment lineup, and the food, deep-fried and otherwise, is exactly what a county fair should be.
Good to Know: Opening day tickets start at $12, the lowest price of the fair. Season passes are available for those planning multiple visits throughout the month. The fair runs Thursdays through Sundays only, plus Memorial Day.
Where: Various venues across Los Angeles
When: Throughout May 2026
Why Go: May is a strong month for live music in Los Angeles, with shows spread across the city's best venues from the Hollywood Bowl to the Kia Forum. A few highlights worth planning around:
May 10 - Rodrigo y Gabriela
May 14 & 15 – Lorde: Ultrasound
May 16 - Demi Lovato: It’s Not That Deep Tour
May 19 & 20: Florence and the Machine: Everybody Scream Tour
May 24: Kesha: The Freedom Tour
Good to Know: Kia Forum and Hollywood Bowl shows sell out well in advance. Check individual venue websites for support acts, set times, and any age restrictions.
Where: Catch One (4067 W Pico Blvd, 90019)
When: May 9, 10, 16, and 17, 2026
This immersive theater experience transforms Catch One into a funk-soaked Los Angeles nightclub in 1974, where a rising band is on the verge of fame and the audience becomes part of the story. A nine-piece band performs live original music while actors, journalists, fans, and record executives move through the crowd, blurring the line between concert and theater. With vintage styling and plenty of 1970s glamour, the evening feels less like a show and more like stepping through a velvet curtain into another era.
Good to Know: The experience lasts about two hours and is for guests 21 and older. Arrive early if you want time to explore the “Transformation Station” patio, where there are drinks, photo opportunities, and character interactions before the show begins.
Where: The Autry Museum (4700 Western Heritage Way, Griffith Park, Los Angeles)
When: May 16–17, 2026
Why Go: Now in its 11th year in Los Angeles, Great Big Family Play Day takes over the Autry Museum grounds in Griffith Park for a full weekend of live performances, rides, games, food trucks, and character meet and greets. The Saturday lineup includes Doggyland, The Beat Buds, and Chudney Ross, while Sunday is headlined by Laurie Berkner, one of the most beloved names in children's music. It's a well-run, genuinely fun weekend that gives families a reason to be outside in one of the city's best settings.
Good to Know: Early access tickets get you in at 10am Saturday and 9am Sunday, and are the only way to attend the Laurie Berkner show on Sunday morning. General access opens at noon both days.
Where: Beverly Gardens Park (N Santa Monica Blvd, Beverly Hills)
When: May 16–17, 2026
Why Go: Four garden blocks in the heart of Beverly Hills fill with the work of 250 artists from across California and around the world. Painting, sculpture, photography, ceramics, glass, jewelry, and mixed media are all represented, with every piece sold directly by the artist. A wine and beer garden with live music, gourmet food trucks, and demonstrating artists round out the weekend.
Good to Know: Free admission, runs rain or shine both days.
Where: Port of Los Angeles, San Pedro, with neighborhood activations at The Grove, Disneyland, and Downtown San Pedro
When: May 19–25, 2026
Why Go: Fleet Week returns to the Port of Los Angeles for a week of ship tours, aerial flyovers, live entertainment, and military demonstrations. Active duty ships from the US Navy, Canadian Navy, and US Coast Guard dock in the harbor. Beyond the ship tours, military equipment displays, aircraft flyovers, and live performances.
Good to Know: Ship tours are free but require joining a digital queue before boarding. All guests 18 and older must show a valid government-issued ID to board US Navy ships.
Where: Downtown Hermosa Beach (Pier Ave, LA)
When: May 23–25, 2026
Why Go: One of the South Bay's most beloved Memorial Day weekend traditions, Fiesta Hermosa takes over Hermosa Beach for three days with over 240 vendors, four stages of live music, a carnival on Pier and Monterey Boulevard, and a beer and wine garden closer to the beach. The Pacific is right there when you need a break from the stalls. It's an easy, unhurried way to spend the long weekend with good food, local shopping, and live music running all day.
Good to Know: Free to attend. The beer and wine garden is 21 and up with a $10 daily cover charge. Bike valet is available free of charge all three days.
Where: City Club Los Angeles (555 Flower Street, 51st Floor, LA)
When: May 29, 2026
Why Go: A three-course dinner eaten blindfolded, 51 floors above Downtown Los Angeles. The menu comes in meat, seafood, or vegan, and without the visual cues you'd normally rely on, the whole experience of eating shifts in ways that are hard to anticipate until you're sitting there. The City Club setting adds something extra, it's a beautiful room on a clear night in LA.
Good to Know: Business casual dress code is enforced, so plan accordingly. Fill out the dietary requirements form after booking.
Where: Various locations across Los Angeles
When: Throughout May 2026
Why Go: Los Angeles has a strong lineup of immersive experiences this month, ranging from high-energy team adventures to sensory art installations. A few worth knowing about:
Bubble Planet: More than ten themed rooms built around bubbles, VR technology, and oversized installations in the Arts District. Colorful, sensory, and genuinely fun for all ages.
Superman Experience at Warner Bros. Studio Tour Hollywood: A first-person, fully immersive adventure at Warner Bros. Studio in Burbank that puts you inside Superman's world through 3D technology, motion detection, and audio-animatronics.
Glow or Go Escape Room: Five immersive rooms at Beverly Center that combine puzzles, laser mazes, reflex challenges, and a color-exploding grand finale.
The Oz Experience: An outdoor smartphone-guided escape game set across a 1.5-mile radius, with Wizard of Oz-themed puzzles, hidden clues, and an optional costume contest woven in. Play any day, any time.
Good to Know: The Superman Experience runs Thursday through Monday and is not available for children under 5. Glow or Go requires sneakers and clothes you don't mind getting paint on.
Where: CineVita (1248 District Drive, Inglewood, 90303)
When: Weekends in May 2026
This wildly nostalgic immersive concert turns CineVita into a neon-lit fever dream of 1980s movie soundtracks. Songs from films like Footloose, Dirty Dancing, Top Gun, and Back to the Future come to life all around you, with 19 performers and a live band moving through the mirrored space. It feels less like watching a show and more like stepping into the best high school dance scene Hollywood ever imagined.
Good to Know: The performance lasts about two hours, including a 20-minute intermission. Arrive early to enjoy the bar and concessions, which are part of the experience and give the evening the feel of an elevated retro movie night.
With so much happening across Los Angeles this month, the best approach is to choose a few anchor events and let the rest of the itinerary build around them. Book the big nights first, especially comedy, concerts, Candlelight performances, and Memorial Day weekend plans, then leave space for the easier pleasures: jazz at LACMA, an afternoon in Koreatown, a few hours at the Beverly Hills Art Show, or a beachside wander through Fiesta Hermosa. May is one of those months when Los Angeles feels especially generous, with something happening in nearly every corner of the city, from Pomona to Santa Monica, San Pedro to Griffith Park. Whether you are visiting for a weekend or filling your own calendar close to home, this is the moment to take advantage of LA before summer fully arrives.
Inspired by what you read?
Get more stories like this—plus exclusive guides and resident recommendations—delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to our exclusive newsletter
The products and experiences featured on RESIDENT™ are independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive compensation from retailers and partners when readers engage with or make purchases through certain links.