The Best Things to Do in Los Angeles in May 2026

With so much happening across Los Angeles this month, the best approach is to choose a few anchor events and let the rest of the itinerary build around them. Book the big nights first, especially comedy, concerts, Candlelight performances, and Memorial Day weekend plans, then leave space for the easier pleasures: jazz at LACMA, an afternoon in Koreatown, a few hours at the Beverly Hills Art Show, or a beachside wander through Fiesta Hermosa. May is one of those months when Los Angeles feels especially generous, with something happening in nearly every corner of the city, from Pomona to Santa Monica, San Pedro to Griffith Park. Whether you are visiting for a weekend or filling your own calendar close to home, this is the moment to take advantage of LA before summer fully arrives.